CBC Invites Canada To Celebrate Together: Special Canada Day Programming on July 1 Includes Live News Coverage From Across The Country, Canada’s Walk Of Fame 2025, and A Star-Studded Live Concert in Ottawa

CBC is offering a full-day of original programming on Tuesday, July 1, inviting audiences across the country to celebrate Canada Day 2025 together on all platforms.

CBC News will provide live coverage from locations across the country beginning at 6 a.m. ET, connecting and reflecting the spirit of the day from coast to coast to coast. The primetime schedule includes CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 2025, featuring the 2025 induction gala with performances and tributes celebrating and honouring Canada’s great achievers. The day culminates with live concert special CELEBRATING OUR CANADA, LOUD AND PROUD, from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa with host Isabelle Racicot and featuring performances by Sarah McLachlan, Cœur de pirate, Aasiva, Josh Ross, Tom Cochrane, Mitsou, Amanda Marshall, Roch Voisine and Randy Bachman, among others.

CBC’s Canada Day programming will be available on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio, CBC Music, the CBC News YouTube Channel and CBC News streaming channels.

CBC also kicks off It’s a Canada Thing Summer Tour in four cities on July 1. Canadians are invited to join CBC to celebrate in-person at colourful pop-up kiosks at The Forks in Winnipeg, Wascana Park in Regina, Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, and Pier 21 in Halifax, where they can share what living in this country means to them, test their knowledge of “Canada Things,” and win fun CBC prizes.

CBC’s Canada Day lineup starts at 6 a.m. ET on CBC News Network and CBC streaming platforms (beginning at 8 a.m. ET on CBC TV) with Heather Hiscox live from Charlottetown, PEI, before shifting to Adrienne Arsenault live in Ottawa beginning at 10 a.m. ET, showcasing the July 1 program from LeBreton Flats Park with reporters and special guests. The day continues at 2 p.m. ET with CALL IN CANADA, a live Canada Day call-in show hosted by Saroja Coelho and offering Canadians the opportunity to share their thoughts on what it means to be Canadian in 2025, before David Common and Aarti Pole take over at 4 p.m. ET to connect with Canadians celebrating across the country.

At 7 p.m. (8 AT, 8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem, audiences are invited to catch all the highlights from the CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 2025 Induction Gala, where nine extraordinary Canadians have earned their place on Canada’s Walk of Fame. Recorded from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto and hosted by Arisa Cox and Madison Tevlin, this year’s CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 2025 Induction Gala shines a spotlight on remarkable Canadians whose achievements have made a lasting impact. The 2025 inductees are:

Five-time JUNO Award-winning “First Lady of Guitar” Liona Boyd ;

; Pioneering cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone Dav id ;

; Acclaimed filmmaker and director Shawn Levy ;

; Champion of children’s wellness on the frontlines of global crises Samantha Nutt ;

; Multi-platinum, diamond-selling band Our Lady Peace ;

; Founder of the world’s leading luxury hotel brand Four Seasons, Isadore Sharp ;

; Celebrating 50 years as a powerhouse of Canadian and global entertainment the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) ;

; One of Canada’s greatest golfers Mike Weir ;

; Award-winning actress, producer and advocate Tonya Williams.

The CBC broadcast of CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 2025 will also feature performances by Our Lady Peace, Sam Roberts, The Tenors and a tribute to Liona Boyd as well as appearances from Tom Cochrane, K.C. Collins, Chantal Kreviazuk, Deepa Mehta, Julie Nesrallah, George Stroumboulopoulos and more.

At 7 p.m. ET on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News digital and streaming platforms, the special concert pre-show hosted by Adrienne Arsenault with Elamin Abdelmahmoud will feature interviews with performers and highlight how Canadians from coast to coast to coast are standing up for Canada.

Beginning at 8 p.m. (9 AT, 9:30 NT) across all CBC platforms and live from Ottawa with host Isabelle Racicot, concert special CELEBRATING OUR CANADA, LOUD AND PROUD will feature memorable performances from across the country. Canadian artists and special guests include: Sarah McLachlan, Cœur de pirate, Aasiva, Josh Ross, Tom Cochrane, Mitsou, Amanda Marshall, Roch Voisine, Randy Bachman, Édith Butler, TALK, Dumas & Ivan Boivin-Flamand, Fredz, Muzion, Billie du Page, Morgan Grace, with Blue Rodeo (Summerside), Alex Wells (Vancouver), Dear Rouge (Vancouver), Crook the Kid (Yellowknife), Brenda Montana (Yellowknife), and special guests Jeff Douglas, Katherine Levac, Les Sœurs Bégin and Enola Bedard. Fireworks will provide the grand finale for the day, lighting up the Ottawa-Gatineau sky.

On CBC Radio, Caroline Hillier hosts THIS IS CANADA beginning at 6 a.m. (6:30 NT), celebrating the remarkable people that call Canada home, and what it means to be part of this country. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET from LeBreton Flats Park with hosts Piya Chattopadhyay and Elamin Abdelmahmoud, followed by the Canada Day call-in show, CALL IN CANADA, hosted by Saroja Coelho at 2 p.m. ET, and live coverage of the CELEBRATING OUR CANADA, LOUD AND PROUD concert from 8-10 p.m. (9 AT, 9:30 NT) hosted by Damhnait Doyle.

On CBC Music, MORNINGS host Damhnait Doyle will throw an all-Canadian dance party, Julie Nesrallah will present the very best in Canadian classical music on TEMPO, ABOUT TIME’s Tom Allen will share music by composers from every province and territory, DRIVE with host Rich Terfry will feature a special all-Canadian road trip playlist and THE BLOCK with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will be playing music from Canadian Black and Indigenous artists. On CBCMusic.ca, Canada Day coverage will include 10 Songs with Surprising Canadian Connections (June 26) and What’s the Perfect Canadian Song? Canadian Musicians weigh in with their picks (June 30).

The CBC COMEDY and MURDOCH MYSTERIES FAST channels will also be marking Canada Day with special programming. From June 27 through July 1, the MURDOCH MYSTERIES channel will be highlighting episodes of the long-running drama series that feature real-life historic Canadians. CBC COMEDY will be offering a SCHITT’S CREEK marathon from June 27 through June 30, followed by a STILL STANDING west-coast-to-east-coast marathon on Canada Day, with episodes showcasing the beauty of Canada and the hidden comedy found in its small towns.