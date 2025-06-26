11 Teams Revealed for Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 8 on CTV

Celebrating the thrill of adventure and heart-pounding competition, the country’s #1 program and most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back for Season 11. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 11 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave.

Season 11 kicks off in Edmonton, where Season 10 finalists Katie and Taylor won it all, with the new teams converging at Commonwealth Stadium to begin their journey of a lifetime. Later in the season, for the first time ever in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history, the series reaches the Arctic Ocean while visiting Northwest Territories.

The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA‘s eleventh season receives two 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, a trip around the world, as well as a $250,000 cash prize courtesy of FUZE Iced Tea, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

The 11 teams competing on Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are:

Jesse & Jonathon

Lifelong fans of the race, these best friends are representing their 2SLGBTQIA+ community and want to look fabulous doing it. Jesse is also racing in memory of his late father, who loved watching the show, and had dreamed to one day run it with one of his kids.

Jesse Harink

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.

Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Human Resources

Instagram: @jesseharink

Jonathon Braun

Hometown: Woodlawn, Ont.

Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Lawyer (Non-Profit Legal Director)

Instagram: @jonbraun91

Grace & Joe

These sibling besties are running this race for their family and Indigenous community. Grace is also a Canadian Screen Award nominated actress who has worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, Hilary Swank in ALASKA DAILY, and Forest Whitaker in How It Ends.

Grace Dove

Hometown: Prince George, BC

Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @gracedove

Joe Syme

Hometown: Prince George, BC

Current: Prince George, BC

Occupation: Diamond Driller

Instagram: @joe_syme

Skylene & Blair

Overcoming addiction and showing courage in the face of adversity, this married couple aims to inspire their Indigenous communities by showing after every struggle, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Blair a.k.a. “Superfan Magoo” is also a frequent face at Edmonton Oilers’ hockey games, hyping up fans.

Skylene “Nipîy” Gladue

Hometown: Edmonton

Current: Edmonton

Occupation: Theatre Performer

Instagram: @nipiy_iskwew

Blair “Superfan Magoo” Gladue

Hometown: Edmonton

Current: Edmonton

Occupation: Entertainer

Instagram: @superfanmagoo

Osas & Esosa

For these brothers, competing on the race is more than just a challenge – it’s a mission shaped by their immigration journey from Nigeria to Calgary. Now, they are determined to honour their late father’s dream of exploring Canada as a family.

Osas Igbinosun

Hometown: Calgary

Current: Calgary

Occupation: Musician and DevOps Engineer

Instagram: @Osasioo

Esosa Igbinosun

Hometown: Calgary

Current: Calgary

Occupation: Utility Arborist

Instagram: @esojoe2

Rebecca & Rebecca

Growing up in small northern communities, these best friends with an unshakeable bond learned resilience and resourcefulness early on. “The Rebecca’s” are racing for the people that shaped them, striving to inspire Indigenous youth and people of colour – proving their voices matter.

Rebecca Merasty

Hometown: Meadow Lake, Sask.

Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @rebeccarene_m

Rebecca Watt

Hometown: Wrigley, N.W.T.

Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Strategic Lead for Indigenous Wellness Programs

Instagram: @rebeccaekenale

Brendan & Sam

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA brought these former racers together, and now Brendan (Season 8) and Sam (Season 10) are back as a dating couple seeking race redemption. Not taking this second chance lightly, they are ready to conquer this competition and claim victory!

Brendan McDougall

Hometown: McDougall, Ont.

Current: McDougall, Ont.

Occupation: Engineered Sales

Instagram: @mcdougally

Sam May

Hometown: Toronto

Current: McDougall, Ont.

Occupation: Event Planner

Instagram: @sam_may1

EB & Blake

Hungry for adventure, these ultra-competitive brothers with Guyanese, Jamaican and Cuban roots are well-travelled and ready to put their brotherhood to the test for the ultimate bragging rights – and breaking stereotypes while doing it.

EB Burnett

Hometown: Toronto

Current: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @ebquartz

Blake Burnett

Hometown: Toronto

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Bar Manager & Model

Instagram: @italblizz

Ika & Demetres

Canadian reality TV stars, this married couple met on Season 5 of BIG BROTHER CANADA and are ready to fulfill their dream of competing on the race to show their young boys that with determination anything is possible.

Ika Wong

Hometown: Toronto

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Content Creator

Instagram: @theikawong

Demetres Giannitsos

Hometown: Toronto

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Instagram: @demetres_gia

Michele & Aditi

Loud, proud, and unapologetically themselves, these cousins are ready to honour their loved ones while inspiring women – especially young South Asian girls – to believe in themselves and embrace their unique spark. The two also competed on FAMILY FEUD CANADA and Michele recently represented Millennials on CTV’s BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS.

Michele Peter (she/her)

Hometown: Scarborough/Toronto

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Social Worker and Event Host/Emcee

Instagram: @missionswithmcmichie

Aditi Deonarine (she/her)

Hometown: Toronto

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Social Worker and Artist

Instagram: @no_star_like_thee

Louis & Marie

roving that family bonds and determination can conquer anything, this mother-son duo is here to flex for the grandkids and show that grandma and dad are the ultimate dream team. Inspiring single mothers and women 50+, Marie is the first grandmother to compete on the race.

Louis Octeau-Piché (he/him)

Hometown: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Current: Hudson, Que.

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @louisocteaupiche

Marie Octeau (she/her)

Hometown: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Current: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Instagram: @marieocteau

Lacey & Celia

These East Coast sisters are the first team to represent P.E.I. in race history and are competing in honour of their late father and aim to shed light on the often-taboo topics of suicide, mental health, vulnerability, and the importance of sharing your struggles.

Lacey Koughan (she/her)

Hometown: Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Current: Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @lacekoughan

Celia Koughan (she/her)

Hometown: Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Current: Toronto

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @_celiaowen_

In the Season 11 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streams next day on Crave), titled “Canada Is Something Special”, eleven teams begin the adventure of a lifetime as THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns to Edmonton, Alberta., where last season’s winners were crowned. Teams step over the edge and their patience and precision are put to the test. In Red Deer, Alberta, it all comes down to timing and Racers need to find their rhythm.

For more information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, including team videos and exclusive content, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada. As the go-to resource for the series, CTV.ca also includes full episodes and interviews throughout the upcoming season. To help viewers get race-ready, CTV.ca and the CTV app’s Summer Hub features past seasons of Canada’s favourite summertime adventure, available with no subscription or sign-in required.

As previously announced, Chevrolet returns to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for the eleventh consecutive season, continuing as the longest-running partner for the series. Joining Chevrolet are returning partners Expedia®, Desjardins Group, Paramount Pictures, and BOOST®, alongside new partners FUZE Iced Tea, and Specsavers Canada.

Season 10 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the #1 program overall among total viewers for the full 2023-24 broadcast year, with a season average of 1.3 million viewers. It also closed out its milestone tenth consecutive year as Canada’s most-watched summer series among the key A25-54 demo. The series has amassed a total of 46 Canadian Screen Award nominations and 28 wins during the past 10 seasons.