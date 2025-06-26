11 Teams Revealed for Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 8 on CTV

Celebrating the thrill of adventure and heart-pounding competition, the country’s #1 program and most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back for Season 11. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 11 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave.
Season 11 kicks off in Edmonton, where Season 10 finalists Katie and Taylor won it all, with the new teams converging at Commonwealth Stadium to begin their journey of a lifetime. Later in the season, for the first time ever in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history, the series reaches the Arctic Ocean while visiting Northwest Territories.
The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA‘s eleventh season receives two 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, a trip around the world, as well as a $250,000 cash prize courtesy of FUZE Iced Tea, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.
The 11 teams competing on Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are:
Jesse & Jonathon
Lifelong fans of the race, these best friends are representing their 2SLGBTQIA+ community and want to look fabulous doing it. Jesse is also racing in memory of his late father, who loved watching the show, and had dreamed to one day run it with one of his kids.
Jesse Harink
Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.
Current: Vancouver
Occupation: Human Resources
Instagram: @jesseharink
Jonathon Braun
Hometown: Woodlawn, Ont.
Current: Vancouver
Occupation: Lawyer (Non-Profit Legal Director)
Instagram: @jonbraun91
Grace & Joe
These sibling besties are running this race for their family and Indigenous community. Grace is also a Canadian Screen Award nominated actress who has worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, Hilary Swank in ALASKA DAILY, and Forest Whitaker in How It Ends.
Grace Dove
Hometown: Prince George, BC
Current: Vancouver
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @gracedove
Joe Syme
Hometown: Prince George, BC
Current: Prince George, BC
Occupation: Diamond Driller
Instagram: @joe_syme
Skylene & Blair
Overcoming addiction and showing courage in the face of adversity, this married couple aims to inspire their Indigenous communities by showing after every struggle, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Blair a.k.a. “Superfan Magoo” is also a frequent face at Edmonton Oilers’ hockey games, hyping up fans.
Skylene “Nipîy” Gladue
Hometown: Edmonton
Current: Edmonton
Occupation: Theatre Performer
Instagram: @nipiy_iskwew
Blair “Superfan Magoo” Gladue
Hometown: Edmonton
Current: Edmonton
Occupation: Entertainer
Instagram: @superfanmagoo
Osas & Esosa
For these brothers, competing on the race is more than just a challenge – it’s a mission shaped by their immigration journey from Nigeria to Calgary. Now, they are determined to honour their late father’s dream of exploring Canada as a family.
Osas Igbinosun
Hometown: Calgary
Current: Calgary
Occupation: Musician and DevOps Engineer
Instagram: @Osasioo
Esosa Igbinosun
Hometown: Calgary
Current: Calgary
Occupation: Utility Arborist
Instagram: @esojoe2
Rebecca & Rebecca
Growing up in small northern communities, these best friends with an unshakeable bond learned resilience and resourcefulness early on. “The Rebecca’s” are racing for the people that shaped them, striving to inspire Indigenous youth and people of colour – proving their voices matter.
Rebecca Merasty
Hometown: Meadow Lake, Sask.
Current: Vancouver
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @rebeccarene_m
Rebecca Watt
Hometown: Wrigley, N.W.T.
Current: Vancouver
Occupation: Strategic Lead for Indigenous Wellness Programs
Instagram: @rebeccaekenale
Brendan & Sam
THE AMAZING RACE CANADA brought these former racers together, and now Brendan (Season 8) and Sam (Season 10) are back as a dating couple seeking race redemption. Not taking this second chance lightly, they are ready to conquer this competition and claim victory!
Brendan McDougall
Hometown: McDougall, Ont.
Current: McDougall, Ont.
Occupation: Engineered Sales
Instagram: @mcdougally
Sam May
Hometown: Toronto
Current: McDougall, Ont.
Occupation: Event Planner
Instagram: @sam_may1
EB & Blake
Hungry for adventure, these ultra-competitive brothers with Guyanese, Jamaican and Cuban roots are well-travelled and ready to put their brotherhood to the test for the ultimate bragging rights – and breaking stereotypes while doing it.
EB Burnett
Hometown: Toronto
Current: Hamilton, Ont.
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @ebquartz
Blake Burnett
Hometown: Toronto
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Bar Manager & Model
Instagram: @italblizz
Ika & Demetres
Canadian reality TV stars, this married couple met on Season 5 of BIG BROTHER CANADA and are ready to fulfill their dream of competing on the race to show their young boys that with determination anything is possible.
Ika Wong
Hometown: Toronto
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Content Creator
Instagram: @theikawong
Demetres Giannitsos
Hometown: Toronto
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Instagram: @demetres_gia
Michele & Aditi
Loud, proud, and unapologetically themselves, these cousins are ready to honour their loved ones while inspiring women – especially young South Asian girls – to believe in themselves and embrace their unique spark. The two also competed on FAMILY FEUD CANADA and Michele recently represented Millennials on CTV’s BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS.
Michele Peter (she/her)
Hometown: Scarborough/Toronto
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Social Worker and Event Host/Emcee
Instagram: @missionswithmcmichie
Aditi Deonarine (she/her)
Hometown: Toronto
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Social Worker and Artist
Instagram: @no_star_like_thee
Louis & Marie
roving that family bonds and determination can conquer anything, this mother-son duo is here to flex for the grandkids and show that grandma and dad are the ultimate dream team. Inspiring single mothers and women 50+, Marie is the first grandmother to compete on the race.
Louis Octeau-Piché (he/him)
Hometown: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
Current: Hudson, Que.
Occupation: Actor
Instagram: @louisocteaupiche
Marie Octeau (she/her)
Hometown: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
Current: Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Instagram: @marieocteau
Lacey & Celia
These East Coast sisters are the first team to represent P.E.I. in race history and are competing in honour of their late father and aim to shed light on the often-taboo topics of suicide, mental health, vulnerability, and the importance of sharing your struggles.
Lacey Koughan (she/her)
Hometown: Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Current: Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Occupation: Business Owner
Instagram: @lacekoughan
Celia Koughan (she/her)
Hometown: Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Current: Toronto
Occupation: Actor
Instagram: @_celiaowen_
In the Season 11 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streams next day on Crave), titled “Canada Is Something Special”, eleven teams begin the adventure of a lifetime as THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns to Edmonton, Alberta., where last season’s winners were crowned. Teams step over the edge and their patience and precision are put to the test. In Red Deer, Alberta, it all comes down to timing and Racers need to find their rhythm.
For more information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, including team videos and exclusive content, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada. As the go-to resource for the series, CTV.ca also includes full episodes and interviews throughout the upcoming season. To help viewers get race-ready, CTV.ca and the CTV app’s Summer Hub features past seasons of Canada’s favourite summertime adventure, available with no subscription or sign-in required.
As previously announced, Chevrolet returns to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for the eleventh consecutive season, continuing as the longest-running partner for the series. Joining Chevrolet are returning partners Expedia®, Desjardins Group, Paramount Pictures, and BOOST®, alongside new partners FUZE Iced Tea, and Specsavers Canada.
Season 10 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the #1 program overall among total viewers for the full 2023-24 broadcast year, with a season average of 1.3 million viewers. It also closed out its milestone tenth consecutive year as Canada’s most-watched summer series among the key A25-54 demo. The series has amassed a total of 46 Canadian Screen Award nominations and 28 wins during the past 10 seasons.