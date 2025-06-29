CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 29 – July 12, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of new NBC docuseries Survival Mode, while Yes, Chef! concludes its current season. In addition, Bachelor in Paradise, Big Brother, Junior Baking Show & Celebrity Family Feud return with an all-new season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series and the return of Dora, Foundation, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Such Brave Girls, & The Sandman. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new crime drama Ballard, AMC+’s new adventure drama Nautilus, Hulu’s new Spanish crime drama Suspicious Minds (airing on Disney+ Canada); 2 new series from Netflix: Mexican crime drama The Gringo Hunters & French crime drama Under A Dark Sun and Dutch political thriller The Kollective (airing on Showcase). Also, Duster, Ironheart, Late Bloomer & Murderbot conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 6 new series premiere: Evict My Kid & Squatters (A&E), The Wild Ones (Apple TV+), Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (Food Network Canada), Chasing the West (HGTV Canada) and Can’t Sell Must Sell & Your Home Made Perfect (Home Network). Also, Find My Beach House Australia (CTV Life Channel), Interior Design Masters (Home Network) and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Slice) return with an all-new season, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo Canada) & Song Way Home (Slice) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, a documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic film “Jaws,” exploring its impact on cinema and ocean conservation; One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, 4-part docuseries explores the shocking deaths of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JUNE 29



NAUTILUS – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

An Indian prince sets out on a mission of revenge at the helm of the prototype submarine Nautilus.

Junior Baking Show – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – SEASON 16 FINALE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)

Your Home Made Perfect – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY JUNE 30

Yes, Chef! – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 10pm ET)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 1

Ironheart – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+)

Find My Beach House Australia – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Late Bloomer – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9:30pm ET)



CAN’T SELL MUST SELL – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Scarlette and Stuart come to the rescue of homeowners with houses they Can’t Sell but Must Sell.



SQUATTERS – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10:01pm ET)

Flash Shelton and his team head to Conroe, Texas, to help a grieving family reclaim their late grandmother’s home from a squatter couple who moved in after her passing. Tensions run high when the couple resists leaving, causing the situation to escalate quickly. Flash must rely on his techniques to out-squat the squatter. But will his methods get them to evacuate?

WEDNESDAY JULY 2

Dora – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



THE KOLLECTIVE – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 10pm ET)

After a tragedy, young journalists expose government corruption and lies through a dangerous investigation; uncovering rogue governments’ illicit activities worldwide, the group confronts the human cost of revealing the truth.

THURSDAY JULY 3

Such Brave Girls – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)

The Sandman – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*

Duster – SEASON 1 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9:50pm ET)

FRIDAY JULY 4



CBC ON DESIGN – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC Gem)

CBC ON DESIGN explores the evolution of an idea and the path that idea takes to becoming an item in your everyday life—but that journey is rarely a straight line. Between the initial concept and finished object lie sketches, prototypes, material experiments, user testing, manufacturing puzzles, and countless hidden steps. Each product tells its own story, whether it’s traditional craftsmanship meeting modern manufacturing, an international business born from hybrid work constraints, or a secretive method for creating colourful concrete for a famous actor’s brand.



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

Hosted by Ariana DeBose live from the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC, the 49th Independence Day celebration features dazzling fireworks, celebrity guests and music by chart-topping superstars Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Eric Church and more.

Long Way Home – SEASON 1 FINALE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY JULY 6

Your Home Made Perfect – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY JULY 7

Bachelor in Paradise – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)



SURVIVAL MODE – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and NBC @ 10pm ET)

Real people who survived life-changing disasters show their unbreakable spirit as they share incredible true stories of perseverance across nine deadly catastrophes: Hurricane Ian, the Maui Wildfires, the Joplin Tornado, the Derailment of Amtrak 501, the Montecito Mudslide, the Fort Worth Pileup, the Kentucky Floods, Super Storm Sandy and the Sinking of Costa Concordia. The first-hand accounts from the survivors of these devastating events prove that the will to live is the most powerful force on Earth.

TUESDAY JULY 8



CUTTHROAT KITCHEN: KNIVES OUT – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Top chefs go head-to-head in intense, unpredictable culinary challenges hosted by Brian Malarkey, where sabotage and backstabbing are fair game; each chef starts with $25,000, which they can spend to gain an advantage or wreck their competition.

Neighborhood Wars – SEASON 8 FINALE (A&E @ 9:30pm ET)



EVICT MY KID – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

Two fed-up families take on a 30-day eviction process to finally push their adult children out of the nest—but can they really go through with it?

WEDNESDAY JULY 9



BALLARD – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

LAPD Detective Renee Ballard from Bosch oversees a new cold case division in the department. Starring Maggie Q.



THE GRINGO HUNTERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico*

A top Mexican police unit hunts down fleeing U.S. fugitives as a nefarious scheme unfolds within their force in this series inspired by real events.



Under A Dark Sun – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *France*

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he’s actually her father.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (FXX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Interior Design Masters – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 10



SUSPICIOUS MINDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *6-Part Limited Series*

Amber, a brilliant thief posing as a governess to steal a $240 million tiara at a tycoon’s wedding on a remote Pacific island, finds her plan in jeopardy when her former partner Rui unexpectedly shows up.

Big Brother – SEASON 27 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Celebrity Family Feud – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Press Your Luck – Season 6 Summer Premiere (ABC @ 9pm ET)



CHASING THE WEST – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

Before they became “The Property Brothers,” Jonathan and Drew Scott grew up on a ranch; the West made them who they are, and they want to share their passion and real estate expertise with a growing movement of people escaping from city life.



JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY – 2hr Special (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Interviews, outtakes and never-before-seen footage provide insight into the chaos and creativity behind the making of Steven Spielberg’s legendary blockbuster “Jaws.”

FRIDAY JULY 11

Foundation – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Murderbot – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)



THE WILD ONES – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *6-Part Limited Series*

An elite trio of wildlife experts embark on high-stakes expeditions to the remotest corners trying to capture footage of the planet’s elusive species using the best technology.



ONE NIGHT IN IDAHO: THE COLLEGE MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *4-Part Limited Series*

Four college students are murdered in their home in Moscow, Idaho, sparking a national media frenzy, widespread speculation, and a highly publicized investigation and trial.

SATURDAY JULY 12

Saturday Night’s Main Event – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)