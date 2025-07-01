Crave Highlights for July 2025

NETWORK

The Bachelor (ABC / Citytv) has been renewed for Season 30.

Doctor Odyssey (ABC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Gross Pointe Garden Society (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Amazing Race Canada (CTV) Season 11 Premieres July 8, 2025.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX / CTV) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

The Cleaning Lady (FOX / CTV) has been cancelled after 4 seasons.

All American (The CW / Showcase) has beeen renewed for an 8th and Final Season.

SPECIALTY

The Comeback (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third and Final Season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) Season 3 Premieres September 7, 2025.

Dexter: Resurrection (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) Premieres July 11, 2025.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX / FXX Canada) Season 17 Premieres July 9, 2025.

STREAMING

Ransom Canyon (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

MobLand (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Bad Thoughts (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres Fall 2025.

SkyMed (Paramount+ / CBC) has been renewed for a Fourth season; it will air exclusively on Paramount+.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 5 Premieres September 24, 2025.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 17, 2025.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2025.

Platonic (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres August 6, 2025.

Peacemaker (Max / Crave) Season 2 Premieres August 21, 2025.

Foundation (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres July 11, 2025.

Acapulco (Apple TV+) 4th and Final Season Premieres July 23, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final season Premieres July 16, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres August 6, 2025; Part 2 Premieres September 3, 2025.

The Sandman (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres July 3, 2025; Season 2, Part 2 Premieres July 24, 2025.