Crave Highlights for July 2025

JULY 3 – Crave Original Series INSPIREZ, EXPIREZ *Season 2 Premiere*
- In Season 2 of Crave Original Series INSPIREZ, EXPIREZ, Sophie (Sonia Cordeau) – still mourning her relationship with Sam (Étienne Lou) – welcomes Vicky (Virginie Fortin) into her home, who is also single and still traumatized by their yoga retreat. But their peace is short-lived: just like the other members of the yoga retreat, they receive mysterious and disturbing threats. Meanwhile, their friend Geneviève (Katherine Levac) falls under the charm and influence of Étincelle (Émilie Bibeau), a motivational guru with questionable intentions. Sophie and Vicky have no choice but to embark on a high-risk investigation to unmask the author of the threats while also saving Geneviève from Étincelle’s clutches. Their mission: to infiltrate the ruthless world of speakers and motivators. All five episodes drop Thursday, July 3 in French with English subtitles
JULY 3 – SUCH BRAVE GIRLS *Season 2 Premiere*
- The BAFTA-winning series follows Josie (Kat Sadler), her sister, Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their mother, Deb (Louise Brealey), risking everything they’ve got for a single scrap of love and adoration. Still desperately trying to escape the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home, it’s a good thing Dev (Paul Bazely) and Seb (Freddie Meredith) are coming to the rescue. The series follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes streaming Thursdays.
JULY 4 – SINNERS *Movie Premiere*
- From Warner Bros. Picture, SINNERS, the highest-grossing and best-indexing horror film ever released in IMAX, is available for streaming on Friday, July 4. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, SINNERS stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.
JULY 13 – LOVE ISLAND BEYOND THE VILLA, *Series Premiere*
- LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA premieres Sunday, July 13, with subsequent new episodes streaming every Thursday, beginning July 17. The first-of-its-kind spinoff of LOVE ISLAND USA, follows Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa. The cast of LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA includes JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders.
JULY 16 – THE MIGHTIEST *Canadian Title* *Season 2 Premiere*
- Some are meant to be bigger. Go faster. Ascent higher. Push harder. Some are meant for more. These are THE MIGHTIEST planes, trains, and ships on earth! Each 60-minute episode recounts the most exciting and compelling stories from the Mighty franchise (MIGHTY TRAINS, MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS), connected together via a common theme. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.
JULY 18 – HBO Original Series BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES *Documentary Premiere*
- BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES is an expansive portrait of Billy Joel, the six-time GRAMMY®-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Long Island, New York. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with intimate one-on-one interviews, the documentary explores the life and work of the singer/songwriter whose music has not only endured but soared across generations. Directed by Emmy® winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin. Part One debuts on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part Two on Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
JULY 31 – PROJECT RUNWAY *Season 21 Premiere*
- PROJECT RUNWAY makes its highly anticipated debut on Thursday, July 31, with a two-episode premiere, streaming at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes stream on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Heidi Klum returns to the runway for season 21 and is joined by judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, with Christian Siriano set as the contestants’ mentor. The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.