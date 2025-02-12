​Ian Hanomansing To Host New CBC News Daily Primetime Program, Hanomansing Tonight, Live From The West Coast

CBC today announced that veteran broadcaster and award-winning journalist Ian Hanomansing will host a new CBC News daily primetime program rooted in Western Canada, HANOMANSING TONIGHT, live from CBC Vancouver beginning Tuesday, February 18. Offering breaking and live news coverage with the professionalism and personality that he is known for, HANOMANSING TONIGHT will broadcast weeknights from 7 – 9 p.m. ET (4 – 6 p.m. PT) on CBC News Network, and will also be available to stream anytime on CBC Gem with on-demand segments on YouTube.

“Of all the assignments I’ve had, my favourite has always been going live on a major, developing story. And we’ll be doing a lot of that on this show,” said Hanomansing. “It’s also important to have a daily show from Western Canada. Where you are has an impact on how you assess stories and we’ll be very aware of news developing in the late afternoon and early evening out here.”

In this unprecedented time in news with a looming federal election, the uncertain U.S.-Canada relationship, and cascading cost of living pressures for Canadians, HANOMANSING TONIGHT is positioned to help audiences make sense of it all, anchored by one of the most trusted journalists in the country.

Hanomansing will continue as the host of CROSS COUNTRY CHECKUP on CBC Radio and CBC News Network, and as the Sunday host of CBC News’ flagship program THE NATIONAL. Over the years, he has anchored a wide range of programs for CBC including:

Pacific Rim Report (1995-1999), which focused on Canada’s connection to Asia;

(1995-1999), which focused on Canada’s connection to Asia; Times 7 (2005), a joint venture between CBC News and the New York Times;

(2005), a joint venture between CBC News and the New York Times; Canada Now (2000-2007), a national supper-hour newscast;

(2000-2007), a national supper-hour newscast; Still Talking Hockey (2004), a sports-themed late night program on CBC British Columbia;

(2004), a sports-themed late night program on CBC British Columbia; Feeling the Heat (2007), a summer series about the environment on CBC Radio;

(2007), a summer series about the environment on CBC Radio; CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing (2012-2017) which won a Canadian Association of Journalists Award in 2014 and shared a Canadian Screen Award in 2015, both for breaking news coverage.

Other national awards include the 2008 Gemini Award for Best News Anchor, and the 2016 and 2020 Canadian Screen Award for Best National News Anchor, the latter shared with Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton and Andrew Chang. He also co-hosted the CBC podcastUNCOVER: BOMB ON BOARDwith Johanna Wagstaffe in 2018.

Born in Trinidad and raised in Sackville, New Brunswick, Hanomansing graduated with an honours B.A. in political science and sociology from Mount Allison University in Sackville, where he was valedictorian; he also has a law degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax. While in university, Hanomansing won six national university debating and public speaking championships. He began his broadcasting career at CKDH Radio in Amherst, Nova Scotia and worked at radio stations in Moncton and Halifax before joining CBC in Halifax in 1986. His assignments took him to Toronto the following year and eventually to Vancouver, where he was a national reporter for 14 years.