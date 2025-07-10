July 10-16: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 13 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA *Series Premiere*
- LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA premieres Sunday, July 13, with subsequent new episodes streaming every Thursday, beginning July 17. The first-of-its-kind spinoff of LOVE ISLAND USA, follows Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa. The cast of LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA includes JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders.
JULY 16 – THE MIGHTIEST *Canadian Title* *Season 2 Premiere*
- Some are meant to be bigger. Go faster. Ascent higher. Push harder. Some are meant for more. These are THE MIGHTIEST planes, trains, and ships on earth! Each 60-minute episode recounts the most exciting and compelling stories from the Mighty franchise (MIGHTY TRAINS, MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS), connected together via a common theme. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 10-16
*All Programming Subject to Change*
Movies
July 10- THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD
July 10 – ROOM *Canadian Title*
July 10 – UNE PART MANQUANTE
July 11 – HITPIG!
July 11 – DADDIO
July 11 – DARK HARVEST
July 11 – FOCUS
July 11 – GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN
July 11 – THE LAST SHOWGIRL
July 11 – HEART EYES
July 14 – MONSIEUR AZNAVOUR
STARZ
July 10 – THE HURT LOCKER
July 11 – GROWN UPS
July 11 – GROWN UPS 2
July 11 – INSIDIOUS
July 11 – INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER TWO
July 11 – INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER THREE
Additional Highlights
July 12 – BELLE ET SEBASTIEN, Season 1
July 13 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA, Season 1
Next day on Crave
July 12 – THE REAL SERPENT: INVESTIGATING (Documentary Premiere) *Canadian Title* *following Oxygen True Crime
July 13 – I WAS HONEY BOO BOO *following CTV Life
July 13 – BILLION DOLLAR BLUFF *following CTV Life
July 14 – REPTILE ROYALTY, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Series Premiere) *following CTV Wild
July 15 – CANADA’S WORST DRIVER, Season 1-7 *following USA Network
July 16 – THE MIGHTIEST, Season 2 (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title* *following USA Network
July 15 – BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Season 6A *following Oxygen True Crime
July 16 – GILDED NEWPORT MYSTERIES #1: MURDER AT THE BREAKERS *Canadian Title* *following CTV Life