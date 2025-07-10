July 10-16: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 13 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA *Series Premiere*

LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA premieres Sunday, July 13, with subsequent new episodes streaming every Thursday, beginning July 17. The first-of-its-kind spinoff of LOVE ISLAND USA, follows Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa. The cast of LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA includes JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders.

JULY 16 – THE MIGHTIEST *Canadian Title* *Season 2 Premiere*

Some are meant to be bigger. Go faster. Ascent higher. Push harder. Some are meant for more. These are THE MIGHTIEST planes, trains, and ships on earth! Each 60-minute episode recounts the most exciting and compelling stories from the Mighty franchise (MIGHTY TRAINS, MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS), connected together via a common theme. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 10-16

*All Programming Subject to Change*

Movies

July 10- THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD

July 10 – ROOM *Canadian Title*

July 10 – UNE PART MANQUANTE

July 11 – HITPIG!

July 11 – DADDIO

July 11 – DARK HARVEST

July 11 – FOCUS

July 11 – GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN

July 11 – THE LAST SHOWGIRL

July 11 – HEART EYES

July 14 – MONSIEUR AZNAVOUR

STARZ

July 10 – THE HURT LOCKER

July 11 – GROWN UPS

July 11 – GROWN UPS 2

July 11 – INSIDIOUS

July 11 – INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER TWO

July 11 – INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER THREE

Additional Highlights

July 12 – BELLE ET SEBASTIEN, Season 1

July 13 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA, Season 1