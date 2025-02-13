CTV News’ Omar Sachedina and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Sit Down for Exclusive Special PRINCE HARRY & THE CANADIAN HEROES, February 13 on CTV

With the INVICTUS GAMES VANCOUVER-WHISTLER 2025 now underway, CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina sits down with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex for the exclusive special PRINCE HARRY & THE CANADIAN HEROES, airing Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and also streaming on Crave. In this intimate half-hour special, CTV NATIONAL NEWS invites viewers to hear from Prince Harry about the growth of the Invictus Games and the inspiring stories of the Canadian competitors.

The interview special covers a wide variety of topics, including Sachedina and Prince Harry discussing the accomplishments of the Invictus Games as the foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary; the Prince’s personal connections to Canada with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and how Prince Harry continues to be inspired by the legacy of his mother Princess Diana’s humanitarian efforts to champion the removal of landmines.

The special also features personal reflections from Canadian Armed Forces veteran and Invictus Games competitor Mark Beare, who describes how his involvement with the Games has inspired important conversations as part of his own recovery.

“This unique interview features Prince Harry reflecting on what it takes to build an international sporting movement that’s affecting the lives of thousands of competitors,” said Sachedina. “As the Invictus Games unfolds this week in Vancouver and Whistler, we’re inspired by Prince Harry’s efforts to highlight these Canadian heroes and share their inspirational stories with our viewers.”

Encore presentations of PRINCE HARRY & THE CANADIAN HEROES air on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Each day of the INVICTUS GAMES VANCOUVER-WHISTLER 2025, TSN delivers daily recaps and highlights from the competition. Coverage concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s complete INVICTUS GAMES schedule is available here.

Established by Prince Harry in 2014, the INVICTUS GAMES competition is the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran service members.