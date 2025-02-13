CBC Launches New Winter/Spring 2025 Podcast Slate

CBC, the #1 Canadian podcaster, is launching a new winter/spring slate of original podcasts, featuring in-depth investigations and candid personal revelations. CBC’s entire podcast collection can be found on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available. Select titles can also be streamed on YouTube .

UNCOVER: SEA OF LIES (7 episodes)

Four episodes available now on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

A body is pulled from the ocean, beginning a race against time to capture one of the world’s most wanted criminals. This is the story of a con man who couldn’t stop lying – a story of murder, stolen identities, fine art, a diaper stuffed with gold bars, and a crime solved by a Rolex watch. From rural Canada to coastal England, he lied and deceived at every turn. Award-winning podcaster Sam Mullins (Chameleon: Dr. Dante & Wild Boys) takes listeners inside the mind of a devious scammer whose trail of destruction crosses continents and decades. So who is he? And how did this ruthless villain finally get unmasked? With new episodes weekly, and over thirty seasons to choose from, Uncover delivers explosive, high-calibre true crime.

PERSONALLY: TOY SOLDIER (5 episodes)

Launches February 17 on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

As a child, Alex Kurzem faced a choice: be killed or join the killers. After escaping the massacre that killed his family during the Holocaust, he’s found by the enemy and taken in as one of their own – a Jewish boy masquerading as a Nazi toy soldier. He’d lived with this false identity for so long, he no longer remembered who he was before. This is the story Alex would tell the world decades later, but could a story so unbelievable be true? Host Dan Goldberg finds out. Each season of Personally invites listeners to explore the human experience in all its complexity.

WHITE HOT HATE: AGENT PALE HORSE (6 episodes)

Launches March 25 on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

FBI undercover agent Scott Payne’s job was to infiltrate the most dangerous gangs of our times: outlaw bikers, drug cartels and the international neo-Nazi networks hellbent on inciting a race war. In the second season of White Hot Hate, host Michelle Shephard gives listeners an unvarnished view of a life undercover. Because after a 25-year-long career pretending to be somebody else, Agent Payne is ready to tell his side of the story. This series was produced alongside a book co-written by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard titled Code Name: Pale Horse: How I Went Undercover to Expose America’s Nazis , releasing March 25, 2025 by Simon & Schuster.

UNDERSTOOD: WHO BROKE THE INTERNET (4 episodes)

Launches April 14 on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

Cory Doctorow traces the downward spiral from the heady days of ’90s tech-utopianism through to today’s rotten internet experience. You’ll meet everyone from visionaries to villains to regular people just trying to survive online. And you’ll discover who broke the internet — and, more importantly, a plan to fix it.

UNCOVER: CALLS FROM A KILLER (7 episodes)

Launches April 23 on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

What does a reporter do when they receive a call from a serial killer? The killer: Clifford Olson, who murdered at least eleven children in the 1980s. The reporter: Arlene Bynon, who recorded her jailhouse calls with Olson for years. On Calls from a Killer, you’ll hear those chilling tapes. With Nathaniel Frum – the grandson of her former reporting partner – Arlene exposes hard truths about a forgotten tragedy, a bungled investigation and the loved ones left behind. With new episodes weekly, and over thirty seasons to choose from, Uncover delivers explosive, high-calibre true crime.

New weekly episodes include Season 3 of ON DRUGS , which takes a closer look at the world of drugs — including deep dives on ketamine, Ozempic, vaping and alcohol among others — to better understand what it means to be human. CBC/BBC World Service co-production THE CON: KAITLYN’S BABY untangles the complex web of lies and deception surrounding Kaitlyn Braun, who lied to dozens of doulas about false pregnancies and escalating medical emergencies. CBC’s ongoing podcasts include: COMMOTION WITH ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD , THE DOSE , FRONT BURNER , Q WITH TOM POWER , and more.

CBC offers a richly diverse collection of award-winning podcasts that engage, enlighten and entertain. CBC is the #1 Canadian podcaster, reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher with millions of downloads each month and more than 45 series in genres such as true crime, comedy, human interest and audio fiction.