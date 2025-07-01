BritBox – July 2025 Listings

Groundbreaking series Code of Silence stars Rose Ayling-Ellis (Ludwig, EastEnders) as a Deaf canteen worker who becomes entangled in covert police work. Also starring Andrew Buchan (Passenger, Industry) and Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, Call the Midwife), the edgy crime drama has been praised for its authentic portrayal and gripping story. Season one will be available to stream in both English and American Sign Language (ASL) on July 24.

Emmy-nominee Jim Carter (Downton Abbey, Shakespeare in Love) and real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Outrageous) star alongside Olivia Williams (The Crown, Dune: Prophecy) in dark comedy Pigs . The short film, focusing on a family dinner gone haywire, premieres on BritBox July 16.

. The short film, focusing on a family dinner gone haywire, premieres on BritBox July 16. An official selection of this year’s TRIBECA FESTIVAL, Outrageous is created and written by Sarah Williams (Small Island), and based on Mary Lovell’s definitive biography The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family. Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) stars as Nancy Mitford, alongside Joanna Vanderham (Crime), Shannon Watson (The Jetty), Zoe Brough (Casualty), Anna Chancellor (The Split) and James Purefoy (The Veil) in a stellar ensemble based on one of the most headline-making families of the 20th century. The first two episodes premiered at Tribeca Festival June 5 and will be available to stream exclusively on BritBox June 18. Final episode debuts July 16.

July 4, 2025: QI (V) S23 | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 14 x 30′ | All at Once

The much-loved show QI is back with series V. From Veggies to Visionaries, this series is packed full of Varied and Vibrant subjects that are bound to fascinate, challenge and entertain. Whether you’re a curious newcomer or a seasoned QI connoisseur, this series takes Viewers on a Voyage of discovery through a Vast number of topics that start with the letter V.

July 8, 2025: Better S1 | BritBox Exclusive, Canada Premiere | 5 x 60′ | Weekly

Better follows corrupt police officer Lou (Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie) in her search for redemption. Lou has worked for Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan, Passenger, Industry)—a powerful crime boss—for decades, but when her son experiences a sudden illness that almost kills him, it leads to her decision to fight and atone for her past misdeeds.

July 10, 2025: Our Zoo S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | 3x released upon premiere, followed by weekly release

When George Mottershead (Lee Ingleby, Crossfire, Serpent Queen), an ex-serviceman still struggling to come to terms with the effects of the Great War, finds a monkey locked up in a quarantine cage, it sparks an idea that becomes a life-long mission. He dreams of building Britain’s first zoo without bars. Soon, he starts buying up unwanted animals. But George lives with his parents Lucy (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment) and Albert Mottershead (Peter Wight, Another Year, Hot Fuzz) his wife Lizzie (Liz White, Unforgotten, Ackley Bridge) and his daughters Mew and June (Honor Kneafsey, Crooked House). The family home is bursting at the seams and something has to change. Then George spies a large, rambling and rundown estate in the countryside. It’s the perfect spot for his zoo… From struggling to win over the hostile locals, to coaxing two bears off a hillside, and working out the best way to transport a dozen penguins, this series follows the ups and downs faced by the Mottershead family as they try to get George’s idea off the ground. Funny and tender, Our Zoo shows how with dogged determination and a little recklessness, anything is possible.

July 11, 2025: Forensics: The Real CSI S2 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | All at Once

A series of miniscule blood droplets splattered against a bedroom wall; a muddy footprint on a victim’s jacket; a greasy fingerprint on a discarded beer can. The work of detectives relies more than ever on forensic specialists to scientifically analyse the evidence that will reveal the truth behind the crimes they are investigating. In West Midlands Police, the second biggest force in the country, an elite team of forensic experts are employed to solve the mystery of what has happened at the thousands of crime scenes they attend every year. Following a record number of murder investigations investigated by the Homicide Department last year, this series charts the fascinating journey of individual pieces of evidence from the moment they are discovered at a crime scene through to the microscopic analysis at specialist laboratories to reveal the pivotal role forensics have on each investigation.We meet the experts – from crime scene coordinators to blood pattern analysts and footwear specialists – whose job it is to help piece together what happened and find out who is responsible for the crime. Working with the time-pressures of the “forensic window” and the ever-evolving nature of crime always against them, these specialists are all too aware that their findings can make the difference between an innocent person being locked up or a guilty party walking free.

July 16, 2025: Pigs (2025) | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 1 x 15′ | All at Once

Outrageous’ Bessie Carter joins The Crown’s Olivia Williams in this sharp short film, following a strung-out young woman at a dreaded family dinner in London. As wine flows endlessly for everyone but her, Laura faces two sobering truths: an unexpected guest she already hates is on their way, and she’s stuck riding it out with nothing but water. Directed by Julia Jackman (Kid Gloves), with appearances from Willow‘s Amar Chadha-Patel, Mum‘s Marlene Sidaway, and Downton Abbey‘s Jim Carter. Pigs premiered at the British Film Institute’s 2024 London Film Festival.

July 17, 2025: The Outcast S1 | New to Britbox | 2 x 90′ | All at Once

The Outcast is a powerful portrait of small-town hypocrisy and young love, set in 1950s Britain. Lewis Aldridge (Finn Elliot, The Last Kingdom, The Crown) is only ten years old when he witnesses the tragic death of his beautiful, doting mother. Left alone with his emotionally distant father Gilbert Lewis (Greg Wise, Sense and Sensibility) is forced to bury his grief. When Gilbert marries Alice (Jessica Brown Findlay, Harlots, Brave New World) a needy younger woman, Lewis becomes prone to disturbingly self-destructive behaviour. His only allies are the neighbouring Carmichael girls; bullied by their father, an apparent pillar of the community who hides his true tendencies, Kit (Jessica Barden,The End of the F***ing World), Tamsin (Daisy Bevan, Too Much, The Alienist) have problems enough of their own. But while they manage to negotiate their difficult family life successfully, Lewis is still troubled and neglected until his suppressed rage boils over into an explosive act of defiance. Pushed to the fringes of society, Lewis seems to be completely abandoned, but for the one girl whose love might yet save him. Adapted by Sadie Jones from her award-winning debut novel, this is a moving story of love, grief and alienation.

July 18, 2025: Would I Lie to You? S18 | North America Premiere | 12 x 30′ | All at Once

A hilarious comedy panel show that presents unbelievable truths and believable lies, with celebrity guests having to bluff about their deepest secrets. All the teams must do is convince each other into believing that what’s fake is true and what’s true is not.The two teams then compete head-to-head with each player, revealing incredible facts and embarrassing personal tales as the opposing team determines if the statement is true or a lie.

July 24, 2025: Code of Silence S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | 2x released on premiere, followed by weekly release

Code of Silence is told through the point of view of Alison Brooks (Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ludwig, Dr. Who, Reunion), a Deaf canteen worker. Alison is struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, one in a police canteen and another in a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie (Fifi Garfield, Switch, Punk Chef). It’s not long before Alison is pulled into a high-stakes police investigation when DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie, Wonka, Ghosts) asks that she use her lip-reading skills to monitor a dangerous criminal gang. As her interpretation of their covert conversations becomes central to the investigation, Alison is plunged into an exhilarating new world. Her role quickly becomes key to unlocking the police case, but her feelings become complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Bayne (Kieron Moore, Vampire Academy, Masters of the Air). Despite knowing the risks and the growing threat to her personal life, Alison can’t let go.

An ASL version of Code of Silence S1 will also premiere July 24

July 30, 2025: A Very English Scandal | New to BritBox | 3 x 60′ | Weekly

Adapted from John Preston’s book A Very English Scandal: Sex, Lies and a Murder Plot at the Heart of the Establishment by Russell T Davies and directed by Stephen Frears, starring Hugh Grant (Love Actually) as Jeremy Thorpe and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) as Norman Scott. A Very English Scandal is the shocking true story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy to murder. It’s the late 1960s, homosexuality has only just been decriminalized, and Jeremy Thorpe, the leader of the Liberal party and the youngest leader of any British political party in a hundred years, has a secret he’s desperate to hide. As long as Norman Scott, his vociferous ex-lover is around, Thorpe’s brilliant career is at risk, and eventually Thorpe can see only one way to silence Scott for good. The trial of Jeremy Thorpe changed politics forever as the British public discovered the darkest secrets of the Establishment and the lengths they’d go to conceal them.