TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie Announces Retirement

Sports broadcasting legend and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie announced his retirement during the network’s annual FREE AGENT FRENZY special, following a distinguished career that has spanned 48 years.

Quotes

“I certainly never set out to be the TSN Hockey Insider. It never occurred to me that I would work in television. All I wanted to be when I grew up was a hockey writer: to have a ‘job’ to watch, write, and talk about the game. You know, tell a few stories and try to capture the spirit of the thing. Mission accomplished, I guess.

“TSN has been my primary professional home for the last 25 years, and 13 more before that when I still had full-time newspaper jobs. I couldn’t say goodbye now without a special thanks to everyone at the network, past and present. They’re the best people doing the best work. What an honour to be one small part of the unsurpassed excellence that is TSN.

“I’m a very lucky guy. I also owe the game of hockey, and all the people within it — the players, coaches, managers, executives, scouts, agents, et al. — so much; I owe my family and friends even more.

“At all my stops along the way, I’ve been blessed to work for, work with, and work against so many people who gave me boundless opportunity, incredible support, and intense motivation. The nearly five decades have gone by in the blink of an eye.

“Finally, thank you to anyone who has ever read, watched, or listened to any of my work, in any form, over the last 48 years. It’s been a privilege to share some information with you, and try to have a few laughs along the way on social media, or whatever they’re calling it these days.”

— Bob McKenzie, TSN Hockey Insider

“Bob has been the pillar of TSN’s hockey coverage for decades. The voice of reason, the definitive last word on any topic, the conscience of the panel. Sitting across from him for the last 20 years is truly one of the greatest privileges of my career. He gave TSN credibility, likeability, and integrity. And more importantly than any of that, he’s just a wonderful human and a great friend to all of us. I will miss having him at the end of the desk for NHL games, and especially the World Juniors, but I know I’ll be seeing him on the golf course and elsewhere. Congrats to a true legend, and happy retirement.”

— James Duthie, Host, TSN Hockey

“For decades, Bob McKenzie has set the gold standard for hockey coverage. He is a true media innovator, inventing the role of Hockey Insider and helping build TSN into the sports news and information powerhouse it is today. He truly is the best in the business. Bob’s encyclopedic hockey knowledge, deep connections in the industry, and consummate professionalism has made him a model of excellence for our entire organization. On behalf of everyone at TSN, it’s been an honour to work with and learn from Bob over the years. We wish him the absolute best in retirement.”

— Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports

About Bob McKenzie

McKenzie joined TSN in 1987 and has been a fixture on the network ever since, covering the NHL, IIHF World Junior Championship, NHL Draft, NHL Trade Deadline and Free Agency, and six Olympic Winter Games.

As Hockey Insider for the network’s NHL and international hockey coverage, McKenzie’s analysis touched on everything happening on the ice and behind the scenes. McKenzie’s work was sought out daily by fans across all platforms, filing updates and breaking news for SPORTSCENTRE; writing his popular Hockey Insider column on TSN.ca; and covering the next generation of NHL stars better than anyone in the business as TSN’s resident Draft Expert.

As the news world entered the era of social media, McKenzie quickly became the most-followed media personality in Canada on Twitter, crossing the 1 million followers mark in 2015.

McKenzie won the Gemini Award for Best Studio Analyst for his work on the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship: Gold Final as well as the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for Best Sports Analyst.

In celebration of an extensive career that now spans 48 years, McKenzie was recognized by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association with the 2015 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award. His plaque for that honour is on display in the Great Hall of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. McKenzie was also inducted into the Whitby Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. In recognition of his considerable contributions to the game, McKenzie has been consistently selected by The Hockey News as one of the game’s 100 most powerful and influential people. He is currently one of 18 members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Before joining TSN, McKenzie was the editor-in-chief of The Hockey News for nine years and a hockey columnist for the Toronto Star for six years.

The Scarborough, Ont., native, who now resides in Kitchener, Ont., has also authored four books: Hockey Dad: True Confessions of a (Crazy?) Hockey Parent; Hockey Confidential; Everyday Hockey Heroes; and Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume II.