CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for July 13 – 26, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the series premiere of new FOX reality series The Fixer and season finale of Family Guy & Grimsburg. In addition, Match Game & Who Wants to Be A Millionaire return with an all-new season. Also, the 2025 Espy Awards air July 16.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 4 new series and the return of Acapulco, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & The Sandman. New series premiering in the next two weeks include BritBox’s new crime drama Code of Silence, 2 new series from Netflix: limited series crime drama Untamed & mystery series The Hunting Wives and Showtime’s new crime drama Dexter: Resurrection (airing on Crave). Also, Stick concludes its inaugural season.

On the reality front, 5 new series premiere: Reptile Royalty (CTV Wild Channel), Justice on Trial (Amazon Prime Video), Hitmakers (Netflix) and Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Peacock). Also, Customer Wars, Homicide Squad: New Orleans, My Strange Arrest & Road Wars (A&E), My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV Canada), Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen Canada) and Surf Girls (Amazon Prime Video) return with an all-new season, while Love it or List It & Zombie House Flipping (Home Network) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Amy Bradley is Missing, a 3-Part docuseries that investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family’s tireless search for answers; Billy Joel: And So it Goes, a 2-part docuseries that gives an extensive look at Billy Joel’s life and music career, featuring exclusive interviews, performances, home movies and personal photographs.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JULY 13



LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

Six fan favorite islanders around Los Angeles navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside the Love Island villa.



DEXTER: RESURRECTION – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+ Canada)

Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma and sets out for New York City, determined to find Harrison and make things right. But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast.



REPTILE ROYALTY – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Wild Channel @ 8pm ET)

Running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a never-ending adventure for social media sensation Jay Brewer and his team. Sharing one scale-covered tale after the next, Brewer cares for more than 600 of the rarest and most exotic reptiles on Earth, alongside his daughters and fearless fellow animal lovers. “Reptile Royalty” provides an all-access pass to the famous zoo, jam-packed with laugh-out-loud adventures and unavoidable chaos.

Love It or List It – SEASON 20 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)



BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB – SERIES PREMIERE (CNN @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

Looks at the 1980s rise and fall of Joe Hunt and young and wealthy men who made up an exclusive investment group who descended into a fraud scheme that led to murder.

MONDAY JULY 14

Buried in the Backyard – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 15

Road Wars – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Customer Wars – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Zombie House Flipping – SEASON 6 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 16



AMY BRADLEY IS MISSING – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family’s tireless search for answers.



2025 Espy Awards – 3hr Special (ABC, TSN1 & TSN3 @ 8pm ET)

Celebrating humanitarian efforts and the year in sports; Shane Gillis hosts; Oscar Robertson receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Katie Schumacher-Cawley receives the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and David Walters and Erin Regan receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

THURSDAY JULY 17

Surf Girls – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



UNTAMED – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain — where nature obeys no rules but its own.

Grimsburg – SEASON 2 FINALE (CHCH and FOX @ 8:31pm ET)

Family Guy – SEASON 23 FINALE (CHCH and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Homicide Squad New Orleans – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)

Barons – SERIES FINALE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY JULY 18



THE FIXER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Marcus Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroad and need to make impactful changes. Struggling with tough decisions and looking for direction, he assesses their prospects and picks one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they benefit from Marcus’s candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment.



BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 8pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting; intimately exploring the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

My Lottery Dream Home – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY JULY 21



THE HUNTING WIVES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit — where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.



JUSTICE ON TRIAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Exploration of the American criminal justice system and notable cases through re-enactments based on actual court transcripts. Hosted by Judy Sheindlin.

WEDNESDAY JULY 23

Acapulco – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *Final Season*

Stick – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Match Game – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

My Strange Arrest – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 24



CODE OF SILENCE – SERIES PREMIERE (BritBox)

A deaf woman is thrust into a surveillance operation against a ruthless criminal gang when she is asked to lip-read conversations with dangerous criminals.



HITMAKERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Creativity and ego collide while following a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music’s big stars.

The Sandman – SEASON 2, PART 2 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Episodes*



THE FOREVER WALK: CHINA – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Docuseries*

A foot journey by National Geographic explorer and writer Paul Salopek. Follows his epic journey on foot across China, showcasing the country’s cultural, natural, and historical landscapes through his unique perspective.

FRIDAY JULY 25



BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

“Big Brother” all-stars reveal never-before-seen footage from the house, interviews, guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access; former houseguests share insight as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their perspective.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes – SERIES FINALE (HBO Canada @ 8pm ET)