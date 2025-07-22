BBC Presents a Roaring Reimagining of the Iconic Brand, Walking with Dinosaurs, with an All-New Six-Part Series Premiering on BBC Earth

More than 25 years after it first stomped across our TV screens, the iconic Walking with Dinosaurs is being reimagined in BBC’s latest landmark series. Premiering Tuesday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC Earth in Canada, Walking with Dinosaurs (6×60′ HD) will take viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the extraordinary life stories of these long-lost giants. Each episode in the six-part series will bring to life the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are being unearthed by world-leading dinosaur experts, including Alberta-based paleontologists Emily Bamforth and Mark Powers. From the mountainous forests in Alberta to the red rock canyons of Utah, audiences will meet a range of dinosaur species in an array of prehistoric landscapes. Walking with Dinosaurs premieres Tuesday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC Earth in Canada. BBC Earth is also available via Prime Video Channels, and viewers can stream Walking with Dinosaurs beginning August 27, with new episodes uploaded weekly.

Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can work out how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before. As the dinosaurs’ bones emerge from the ground, Walking with Dinosaurs brings these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects – making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

The Canadian Palaeontologists digging the Pipestone Creek bonebed discover from 100 to 300 bones per year, but it had been almost two decades since a skull was found. Shortly after filming for the Walking With Dinosaurs episode was completed, palaeontologists discovered a massive Pachyrhinosaurus skull in Northern Alberta near Grande Prairie. The biggest skull discovered in Pipestone Creek to date, it was nicknamed “Big Sam” after a member of the BBC Studios team.

Walking with Dinosaurs was commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. Bill Gardner is Editorial Consultant for PBS. Diana El-Osta is the Executive in Charge for PBS. It is a BBC Studios Science Unit Production co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC and PBS. The Executive Producers are Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas; the Showrunner is Kirsty Wilson; the Producer/Directors are Stephen Cooter; Tom Hewitson and Owen Gower; and the Line Producers are Max Brunold and Libby Hand. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Tom Coveney. BBC Studios is handling global sales, in addition to negotiating the co-production deals with PBS, ZDF, and France Télévisions.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1 – The Orphan (August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

In Laramidia, a lush, subtropical landscape 66 million years ago, we meet Clover, an orphaned baby Triceratops. Alone and vulnerable without a herd for protection, she’s stalked by the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex.

Today, palaeontologists in Montana are uncovering her fossils, allowing us to imagine Clover’s life and the dangers she faced. Through stunning VFX we recreate her dangerous encounters and bring her fight for survival vividly to life.

Episode 2 – The River Dragon (September 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

North Africa, 100 million years ago. A Spinosaurus father must embark on a dangerous voyage to feed his babies. To reach the destination, he must lead his young family across one of the deadliest environments in earth’s history: a land crawling with ferocious predators. At the end of their journey, an extraordinary feast awaits – if he can run the gauntlet without his babies becoming someone else’s meal.

Episode 3 – The Band of Brothers (September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Utah, 130 million years ago. A band of armoured dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by some of the most formidable predators that have ever lived: utahraptors. It’s a deadly game of cat and mouse that pits heavy armour against vicious claws and lethal cunning; a life-and-death struggle that builds to a final showdown amongst the flames of a burning forest.

Episode 4 – The Pack (September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Seventy-one million years ago lived a teenage Albertosaurus – a faster, nimbler relative of T. rex. She had to earn her place in a deadly, ferocious pack or risk starvation.

Today, palaeontologists in western Canada are unearthing her remains, allowing us to imagine her story. Based on real-world evidence, stunning VFX recreate her encounters, from hunting pterosaurs to fighting the dominant matriarch and battling for survival in the brutal late Cretaceous world.

Episode 5 – The Journey North (September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Based on an unprecedented discovery in Alberta, Canada, this episode tells the epic tale of a Pachyrhinosaurus herd, one of the largest dinosaur groups that ever lived, through the eyes of its young member Albie.

Episode 6 – Island of Giants (September 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

The tale of one of the largest dinosaurs ever to walk the earth, a colossal, long-necked Lusotitan. Living 150 million years ago on an island known as the Iberian Mesta, now in Portugal, this 25-metre-long titan dwarfs every other dinosaur in the region. Yet its intimidating size is only part of the story. The ultimate goal of the male of the species is to win over a female and secure his legacy. It’s a quest that sees him embark on an epic journey as he risks his life for love.