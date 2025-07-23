Crave’s Newest Original True Crime Docuseries, THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY, Debuts August 8

Crave confirmed today that its all-new original docuseries, THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY, debuts on Friday, August 8. Produced in partnership with Alibi Entertainment, the three-part, one-hour true-crime series explores the devastating, decades-long case of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was tragically murdered in a small, rural Ontario town in 1984. All three episodes are available for streaming on August 8.

On Oct. 3, 1984, Christine Jessop went missing in Queensville, Ont. Three months later her body was found, and it would be another 35 years until the mystery was finally solved. Over three, hour-long episodes, for the first time ever, Christine’s family speaks shares their story including a desperate search for answers, a falsely accused suspect, corrupt policing, revolutionary forensics, and a family forced to go through the unthinkable.

THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY joins Crave’s ever-growing library of Crave Original true-crime docuseries which includes MAFIA: MOST WANTED, BILLIONAIRE MURDERS, and THE KINGS OF COKE, plus the upcoming NARCO MENNONITES about the original Mennonite mob, and ABOVE SUSPICION, outlining the case of Colonel Russell Williams.

The series is produced by Alibi Entertainment, in association with Bell Media’s Crave. The series is produced with the participation of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, The Government of Ontario, The Ontario Film & Television Tax Credit, and with the financial assistance of the Bell Fund.