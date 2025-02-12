Chaos. Family. Heart. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING Concludes Four-Season Run with Hilarious and Heartfelt Finale

Time flies when you’re ruining everything. After 50 episodes that have proven that children do, in fact, ruin everything – in the funniest way possible – CTV and New Metric Media announced today that hit original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is coming to an end after four incredible seasons. Currently airing as part of CTV’s midseason schedule, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING continues in its new Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on CTV, CTV.ca, the CTV app, streaming next day on Crave.

The series concludes Thursday, Feb. 27 with a heartfelt finale delivering laughs and insightful wisdom as only the Berney family can, leaving viewers with a bittersweet reminder that even amidst the chaos, love and family prevail.

A comedic love letter to parenting – sharing the gratitude and complexities that comes with having kids, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING stars Meaghan Rath (BEING HUMAN) and Aaron Abrams (BLINDSPOT), and is created and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT’S CREEK). Set and filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ont., the remaining three episodes of its current fourth season promise to deliver more witty writing, relatable struggles, and heartwarming moments that have become the show’s trademark – all leading up to a fitting send-off to the Berney family and their enduring love for their children.

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and all the talented people who shaped it,” said Kurt Smeaton, Creator and Executive Producer, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but we’ve made a series finale that our audience will love.”

“CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING has been a genuine joy, bringing countless laughs and relatable moments to viewers,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Kurt and his team have crafted the perfect ending, and we want to thank the talented cast and crew, as well as our partners at New Metric Media, for their incredible work and dedication which created something truly special. We are extremely proud to have been part of the journey.”

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING also stars Logan Nicholson (BLUES CLUES AND YOU, CAILLOU) as 11-year-old Felix; Mikayla SwamiNathan (RUBBLE & CREW) as seven-year-old Vivian; two-time Canadian Screen Award-winner Ennis Esmer (BLINDSPOT, SCHITT’S CREEK) as James’ best friend Ennis; Nazneen Contractor (RANSOM, HEROES REBORN) as Astrid’s sister Dawn; Dmitry Chepovetsky (KILLJOYS, DEPARTURE) as Bo, Dawn’s eccentric husband; Darius Rota as Dawn and Bo’s 13-year-old son Corey; Veena Sood (CORNER GAS ANIMATED, THE INDIAN DETECTIVE) as Astrid and Dawn’s over-sharing mother Nisha; Lisa Codrington (LETTERKENNY, THE LAKE) as James’ ambitious former boss Marla; and twins Ryan and Tyler Hastings as two-and-a-half-year-old Morris. The farewell season also saw Bruce McCulloch (THE KIDS IN THE HALL) and Anna Hopkins (THE EXPANSE, SHADOWHUNTERS) reprise their roles as Councillor Leonard Flynn and Rachel a.k.a. “Disaster Mom”, respectively.

Leading up to the series finale, ETALK (Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app) goes behind-the-scenes of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING as it wrapped filming on the final season. With exclusive onset interviews with the cast – including Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Logan Nicholson, and Mikayla SwamiNathan – during their final day of filming as they reflect on their unforgettable journey. From hilarious on-set anecdotes to emotional goodbyes, ETALK explores the highlights of bringing this beloved family comedy to life as the cast share their favourite moments, reveal surprising behind-the-scenes secrets, and discuss what it was like to film the series finale – a fitting end to a show that perfectly captured the chaotic beauty of parenthood.

On the series finale or CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, titled “Time” (Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, and streams next day on Crave), Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) have put together a complex summer schedule of camps, activities, and work that only leaves one day where the entire family is free. Now the pressure is on to make the most of their time together. Scott Thompson (THE KIDS IN THE HALL) guest stars.

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is CTV’s most-watched Canadian comedy since 2020. The show’s current fourth season ranks as Fall’s #1 Canadian comedy among all key demos. The show has also been nominated for 13 Canadian Screen Awards and recognized with four wins, including Meaghan Rath for Best Lead Performer, Comedy; two consecutive wins for Best Supporting Performer, Comedy for Ennis Esmer; and a Best Writing, Comedy win for series creator Kurt Smeaton, who also received a Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) award for his writing on the series.

Past seasons of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING are currently available for streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app with no subscription or sign-in required, and on Crave. In the U.S., CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING airs on The CW. The first three seasons are also available on Netflix in Canada, the U.K., Australia, and German-speaking territories, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg.