NBC Unveils Lineup of New and Returning Beloved Holiday Programming

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, NBC will once again bring families together with its beloved annual specials and a lineup of exciting new programming.

Favorite perennial programming will once again return to viewers homes with “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(R),” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and several others. New programming for 2025 includes “Wicked: One Wonderful Night,” “Christmas in Nashville,” “Password Holiday Special” and more.

“These holiday events and specials bring audiences together in ways nothing else can,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is your home for heartwarming traditions, joyful celebrations, and unforgettable moments.”

NBC is the #1 network for co-viewing primetime entertainment during the holiday season with +62% more co-viewing on NBC entertainment than any other broadcast network.

Last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew 61% co-viewing – the most of any NBC show in 2024 — while “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” earned 48%.

See below for a list of holiday programming through Jan. 1, 2026. Times listed are both ET/PT.

WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT

Thursday, Nov. 6, 8-10 p.m.

A thrillifying once-in-a-lifetime musical event celebrating the upcoming cinematic release of Universal Pictures’ film “Wicked: For Good.” The film’s stars, including three-time Academy Award(R)-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award(R)-nominated Ariana Grande, will lead the two-hour special featuring electrifying performances alongside their “Wicked: For Good” co-stars – for an unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz.

COUNTDOWN TO THE 99TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE(R)

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8-9 p.m.

Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m.

The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches.

99th MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE(R)

Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.)

The 99th edition of the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(R) brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more in America’s most watched entertainment telecast of the year.

NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA

Thursday, Nov. 27, 12-2 p.m.

NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition.

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 8-10 p.m.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.

CHRISTMAS IN NASHVILLE

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 10-11 p.m.

Celebrate the season Nashville-style! Ring in the holidays with dazzling performances and a night of music, magic and merrymaking straight from Music City.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, Dec. 4, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

The classic animated tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

Thursday, Dec. 4, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.)

The cherished original holiday special about how Frosty, everyone’s favorite snowman, came to life one day.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

Friday, Dec. 5, 8-9:15 p.m. (encore on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.)

The classic animated special offers the perspective of Rudolph, who’s told he couldn’t play in any Reindeer Games due to his glowing nose. Rudolph sets out on a fantastic journey where he meets Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster.

PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Monday, Dec. 8, 10-11p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8p.m.)

“Password,” hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, returns to NBC primetime to ring in the holiday season with a very merry, special holiday episode. Celebrity guest Jonathan Groff spreads good cheer, pairing up with contestants to compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the iconic celebrity word game.

SHREK THE HALLS

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.)

This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original “Shrek” characters.

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at p.m.)

Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, this special will feature performances by Motown legends and today’s hottest stars celebrating iconic Hitsville U.S.A classics and their favorite holiday songs.

NBC 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW PRESENTED BY ACCESS HOLLYWOOD

Thursday, Dec. 11, 9:15-10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.)

“Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover host NBC’s primetime special, recapping the most talked about entertainment stories and buzzworthy headlines of the year.

JIMMY FALLON’S HOLIDAY SEASONING SPECTACULAR

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 9 -10 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon searches for the holiday spirit in New York, exploring a surreal and magical apartment building where behind every door a different celebrity joins him for a performance from his festive holiday album, “Holiday Seasoning.” The star-studded lineup of guests includes Meghan Trainor, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, JB Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, Dec. 18, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.)

The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart. An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

On the outskirts of Whoville, there lives a green revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the Christmas holiday for all of the citizens of the town.

137th ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA

Thursday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT

The streets of Pasadena, Calif., are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s holiday festivities.