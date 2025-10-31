Ghosts, Goblins, and Gaba-Ghouls! Crave Greenlights Reality Ghost Hunting Series, SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE

Crave announced today an eight-episode order for SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE, a freakishly fun new unscripted series that follows reality television icon Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, as she pursues her lifelong passion for the paranormal across some of Canada’s most haunted locations. Produced by Buck Productions in association with My Entertainment, and in partnership with Crave, the Crave Original series is set to premiere in 2026.

The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus.

SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE pairs Snooki’s unfiltered charisma and genuine belief in the supernatural with the expertise of Kevin Whitaker, one of Canada’s foremost psychic mediums. With zero formal training but a whole lot of determination, Snooki embarks on a transformational journey from wide-eyed rookie to confident investigator, culminating in her first solo investigation at a famously haunted Canadian location.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the paranormal – it’s a real passion of mine,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “Getting to explore Canada’s haunted history with Kevin and actually learning how to investigate spirits? This is a dream come true. I’m scared, I’m excited, and I’m ready to prove I can do this. The ghosts better watch out because this mawma is coming for them!”

“After 15 years of Snooki entertaining Canadians across Bell Media’s services, we are thrilled to partner with her on her next spooktacular adventure,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Zero training and 100% passion feels like the perfect recipe for Snooki’s next hit series with us!”

“At Buck Productions, we look to tell stories that break the mould and teaming up with My Entertainment and Nicole in the paranormal space is exactly that,” said Jim Kiriakakis, Executive Producer, Buck Productions. “Nicole’s ability to dive headfirst into the unknown makes her a standout talent and we couldn’t be more excited for audiences to explore the supernatural with her.”

“As a U.S. company, we’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Buck and Bell Media to bring this wild, cross-border adventure to life,” said Shawn Moffatt, CEO, My Entertainment & Assignment Desk. “We love our Canadian partners and their fearless approach to storytelling. It’s the perfect collaboration for entertaining television.”