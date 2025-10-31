True North Sports + Entertainment and TSN Announce New Multi-Year Rights Extension for Regional Winnipeg Jets Games

True North Sports + Entertainment and TSN today confirmed a new multi-year rights extension, securing long term exclusive access to regional Winnipeg Jets games for TSN. The continued partnership ensures Winnipeg Jets regional matchups continue to be available to viewers located in the team’s designated broadcast region and streaming live through the network’s digital platforms.

“TSN has been a trusted and valued partner since our return to the NHL in 2011, and their industry-leading talent and production has helped us connect with fans across Manitoba and beyond,” said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman & Governor, True North Sports + Entertainment. “We are thrilled to extend this partnership and continue providing Jets fans with in-depth coverage, insights, and analysis across all TSN platforms.”

“The Winnipeg Jets are perennially one of hockey’s most exciting teams, and the continuation of our longstanding partnership ensures their passionate fanbase will continue to connect with TSN all season long,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice President and General Manager, Bell Media Sports. “We are grateful for the trust that True North Sports + Entertainment and the entire Jets organization has placed in TSN to continue to deliver industry-leading live coverage of the team across broadcast and live streaming platforms.”

TSN’s regional Winnipeg Jets games continue to be available to viewers in the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

In addition to Winnipeg Jets regional broadcasts, TSN also delivers coverage of the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs. TSN is also the prime destination for industry-leading NHL news, information, and specials featuring the networks’ all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts, including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, TSN HOCKEY SEASON PREVIEW, TOP 50 PLAYERS, TSN HOCKEY DRAFT RANKING, and more.