Crave Highlights for November 2025

NOVEMBER 2 – HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING *Season 2 Premiere*
- The series returns with even more spellbinding creations, enchanted elements and baking wizardry as a new field of competitors embark on the experience of a lifetime. Returning hosts James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) bring their charm, humour and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and are joined by esteemed culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, who bring their discerning palates and high expectations to the table. HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING premieres Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.
NOVEMBER 2 – HBO’s I LOVE LA *Series Premiere*
- From creator and star Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, Shiva Baby) comes a story of an ambitious friend group that navigates life and love in LA. I LOVE LA also stars Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, and True Whitaker. Debuting Sunday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET, new episodes of the eight-episode season stream weekly until the finale on Sunday, Dec. 21
NOVEMBER 6 – HBO’s ALEX VS AROD *Documentary Series Premiere*
- As baseball fever grips Canada, Crave presents the HBO Original three-part documentary series ALEX VS AROD, directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew. From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, ALEX VS AROD explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Part 1 streams on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming on subsequent Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
NOVEMBER 7 – Crave Original Series THE OFFICE MOVERS *Season 2 Premiere*
- Created by and starring Canadian content creators and brother duo Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards as Toronto-based office movers Everett and Eric Saunders, Season 2 features the brothers embroiled in bond-testing schemes, shady insurance scams, bogus grants, and rivalries with cutthroat family competitors. All six episodes of THE OFFICE MOVERS Season 2 drop on Friday, Nov. 7.
NOVEMBER 7 – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN *Movie Premiere*
- New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.
NOVEMBER 14 – ER *Season 1-10*
- Seasons 1-10 of the critically acclaimed medical drama ER land on Crave, Friday, Nov. 14. Originally premiering in 1994, the series explores the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital and critical issues faced by the dedicated physicians and staff of its emergency room. The pulse-pounding drama features new challenges each season, from exploring personal problems outside of Chicago’s County General Hospital to the political issues being raised inside.
NOVEMBER 14 – Crave Original Series PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA *Series Premiere*
- PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series, premieres on Friday, Nov. 14, with new episodes streaming Fridays until the finale on Jan. 16. Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha hosts and judges, alongside fashion industry icon Jeanne Beker and CAFA award-winning designer Spencer Badu, while fashion designer, author, activist, and industry visionary Aurora James is mentor to the designers. Over 10 episodes, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA brings some of the country’s most exciting designers together to compete in a captivating series of challenges, with surprises and twists along the way. The designers share their stories and unique runway creations as they compete for the title of Canada’s Next Great Designer, from TD, a career launching investment of $100,000, and a coveted feature spread in an upcoming issue of Elle Canada magazine.
NOVEMBER 14 – HBO’s THE SEDUCTION *Series Premiere*
- To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series is a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little. The six-episode French HBO Original series THE SEDUCTION debuts Friday, Nov. 14, with new episodes streaming on Fridays until the finale on Dec. 19
NOVEMBER 28 – Crave Original Series HEATED RIVALRY *Series Premiere*
- In the new six-part Crave Original series HEATED RIVALRY, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love. The ensemble cast includes Francois Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nelisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (LETTERKENNY, SHORESY) and based on the best-selling book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid. Episodes 1 and 2 drop on Friday, Nov. 28, followed by one new episode on subsequent Fridays until the finale on Dec. 26.