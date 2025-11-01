Crave Highlights for November 2025

The series returns with even more spellbinding creations, enchanted elements and baking wizardry as a new field of competitors embark on the experience of a lifetime. Returning hosts James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) bring their charm, humour and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and are joined by esteemed culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, who bring their discerning palates and high expectations to the table.

HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING

premieres

Sunday, Nov. 2

at 8 p.m. ET and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent

Sundays

at

8 p.m. ET

.