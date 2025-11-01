Streaming November 2025 on CBC Gem

CBC’s fall premieres continue with THE ASSEMBLY (Nov. 6, also on CBC TV), featuring authentic conversations between autistic interviewers and Canadian celebrities, and Season 2 of POV documentary series FOR THE CULTURE WITH AMANDA PARRIS (Nov. 28 on CBC Gem)

CBC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the premiere of iconic Canadian series KING OF KENSINGTON by making 10 select episodes available to stream on CBC Gem, available now

Acclaimed series from Canada and around the world include the exclusive Canadian premieres of music-themed romance MIX TAPE (Nov. 1) and Norwegian family dramedy and 2025 Canneseries Festival winner NEPOBABY (Nov. 7); plus Peabody Award-winning drama SAY NOTHING (Nov. 21), set during the Irish Troubles; season 2 of Stephen Merchant comedy THE OUTLAWS (Nov. 14) starring Christopher Walken; season two of CHUCK AND THE FIRST PEOPLES’ KITCHEN (Nov. 14), celebrating Indigenous cooking traditions; French-language daycare comedy QUI A POUSSÉ MÉLODIE? (WHO ALMOST KILLED MELODY?) (Nov. 21); and SUSPICION (Nov. 28), a crime drama starring Uma Thurman

Celebrate Canadian literature with THE 2025 GILLER PRIZE CEREMONY (Nov. 17, also on CBC TV), hosted by Rick Mercer

New documentaries on CBC TV and CBC Gem include THE PASSIONATE EYE titles SWIPE.BET.REPEAT (Nov. 5), about the rise of online gambling; BREAKING IDOL (Nov. 19), an unflinching portrait of courage, resilience, and the cultural forces that protect power at the expense of truth; and PRIME MINISTER (Nov. 26), chronicling Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as New Zealand PM; new installments from THE NATURE OF THINGS; plus the exclusive Canadian premiere of four-part science series THE CLIMATE RESTORERS (Nov. 7 on CBC Gem)

Holiday offerings in November include specials from THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW (Nov. 7); CALL THE MIDWIFE (Nov. 14); and CHATEAU DIY (Nov. 26); plus heartwarming holiday features THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS (Nov. 15); THE FABRIC OF CHRISTMAS (Nov. 19); SIX DEGREES OF SANTA (Nov. 21); MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS BABY (Nov. 24), starring Kelly Rowland; and FIVE STAR CHRISTMAS (Nov. 28)

Films newly available to stream include Canadian feature BOOTLEGGER (Nov. 7) starring Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs, Backspot); Jamaican-Canadian co-production WHEN MORNING COMES (Nov. 21); Academy Award-nominated Irish period drama THE QUIET GIRL (Nov. 28); and Wim Wenders’ romantic thriller SUBMERGENCE (Nov. 14), starring Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy

New offerings for kids include MICHIF MAKERS (Nov. 7), exploring the Michif language and Métis culture, and animated spinoff DINO RANCH: ISLAND EXPLORERS (Nov. 8)

ACCLAIMED SERIES

KING OF KENSINGTON (10×30, Comedy, CBC, Canada)

Available now

KING OF KENSINGTON stars Al Waxman as Larry King, a convenience store owner in Toronto’s Kensington Market known for helping friends and neighbours alike. CBC Gem is making 10 select episodes available in honour of the iconic Canadian comedy series’ 50th anniversary.

MIX TAPE (4×60, Drama, Subotica/Aquarius Films, Ireland/Australia)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, November 1

Daniel and Alison’s decades-spanning love story unfolds through the music that brought them together, tore them apart, and now offers a second chance at first love – but can they make it work this time, or are they destined to repeat the past?

NEPOBABY (6×30, Comedy/Drama, Eldorado Content Club, Norway)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, November 7

Emma, a newly graduated physiotherapist, has just bought her first apartment with Niko, her fiance. She wants a small wedding. But Niko’s large extended family from Trøndelag will attend, making it painfully obvious that she has no siblings, and no father. She has Mona. Her mother. And that’s it. But in a single day, Emma’s life changes forever. She learns she’s an heir to one of Norway’s oldest and wealthiest shipping dynasties. Her estranged father, who recently passed, secretly added her to his will and the family business. But her four newly discovered siblings aren’t exactly thrilled by her sudden arrival. Winner of Best Screenplay and Special Interpretation Award for its ensemble cast at the 2025 Canneseries Festival.

THE OUTLAWS Season 2 (6×60, Comedy, Big Talk/Four Eyes, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, November 14

The outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences and the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet. The money the group ‘accidentally’ stole is catching up with them, and the criminal underworld is tightening its grip. Literally. Rani manages to buy the group some extra time. There’s just one catch: they’re going to have to become drug dealers to earn back the stolen money. But have the gang crossed a line – and what if the thrill of the chase is too good to give up? Starring Christopher Walken and series creator Stephen Merchant.

SAY NOTHING (9×60, Period Drama, Hulu, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, November 21

FX’s limited series SAY NOTHING is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Winner of a 2024 Peabody Award.

QUI A POUSSÉ MÉLODIE? (WHO ALMOST KILLED MELODY?) (10×30, Comedy, Trio Orange Inc, Canada)

*English Canada Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, November 21

When Melody, a young daycare teacher, is pushed down the stairs by a mysterious child, panic spreads through the daycare. All the parents are on edge: if the culprit isn’t caught, all the children risk being expelled. Amid a daycare shortage crisis, anything goes in this absurd investigation to save their little angels’ spots and unmask the real troublemaker.

SUSPICION (8×60, Drama, Keshet UK)

Begins streaming Friday, November 28

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a transatlantic cat-and-mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

DOCUMENTARIES AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

FOR THE CULTURE WITH AMANDA PARRIS Season 2 (6×60, Point of View Documentary series)

All episodes begin streaming Friday, November 28

For the Culture with Amanda Parris is an insightful and personal documentary series which explores stories that impact Black communities around the world. Travelling across the Diaspora, Amanda Parris takes conversations that have been taking place in the margins and moves them directly into the mainstream in an insightful and entertaining way. Season 2 includes conversations with actor, director, author and activist David Harewood (Homeland, Supergirl, Psychosis and Me), and two-time WNBA champion and Toronto Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. Topics explored include Black men’s mental health; the cost for kids around the world who wish to pursue an elusive hoop dream; imagining a future beyond police and prisons; Black food sovereignty; the impact tourism and Black travellers have on Black countries; and the idea of “strategic singlehood” for a growing number of Black women.

THE NATURE OF THINGS: BEAVERS FROM ABOVE (60min, Documentary)

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 5 (available on CBC TV at 8 p.m., 8:30 NT)

Sarika Cullis-Suzuki journeys to the Arctic where beavers have been encroaching farther north every year. Will the Arctic ever be the same as they populate more of the northern tundra?

SWIPE.BET.REPEAT (60min, Documentary) *part of The Passionate Eye season*

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 5 (available on CBC TV at 9 p.m., 9:30 NT)

The line between spectator and sports better is thinner than ever, and the thrill of the bet is just one tap away. SWIPE. BET. REPEAT. explores a world where a tap of the thumb can turn a hunch into a wager and watching a game into “sweating a bet.” Once tucked away in casinos and back rooms, sports gambling has exploded onto every phone. Now, for millions, placing a bet is as common as checking the score.

THE CLIMATE RESTORERS (4×60, Documentary Series, Transmedia Inc., USA)

Begins streaming Friday, November 7

THE CLIMATE RESTORERS is a groundbreaking global series on cutting-edge science of how climate restoration can achieve a future for our planet and civilization–and what’s needed to make that happen.

In four episodes, it shows how little-known nature-based climate restoration technologies, along with a major shift in mindsets and economies, and a social commitment to the future, can literally stabilize the climate, the planet, and our societies. This buys us the time to make transformative changes in our societies and mindsets. But it’s no substitute for dramatic emissions reduction. Both are now urgent.

And this may be increasingly possible through nature-based technologies on land and in the ocean for carbon removal and methane oxidation-combined with large-scale ecosystem protection and restoration.

THE NATURE OF THINGS: WILD WILD WEATHER (60min, Documentary)

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 12 (available on CBC TV at 8 p.m., 8:30 NT)

A deep dive into how global heating is altering the flows of energy including titanic currents of air, fire, and water that constantly circle the planet and govern life on Earth.

THE NATURE OF THINGS: FROZEN IN TIME (60min, Documentary)

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 19 (available on CBC TV at 8 p.m., 8:30 NT)

After a traumatic brain injury, this scientist had to relearn how to live and work in Canada’s North. Then she discovered that the ancient Arctic was a strange and surprising place.

BREAKING IDOL (60min, Frantic Films, Documentary. Director Tiffany Hsiung, Executive Producer Jamie Brown, Supervising Producer Sally Karam) *part of The Passionate Eye season*

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 19 (available on CBC TV at 9 p.m., 9:30 NT)

Breaking Idol explores the collision of fandom, power, and truth: as thousands defended their idol, one survivor risked everything to reclaim her name and expose the injustice. In a world that worships its idols, she dares to break the spell, reclaiming her identity and transforming shame into a cultural reckoning.

PRIME MINISTER (120min, Documentary) *part of The Passionate Eye season*

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 26 (available on CBC TV at 8 p.m., 8:30 NT)

Chronicling Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as New Zealand Prime Minister, navigating crises while redefining global leadership through her empathetic yet resolute approach.

SPECIALS

THE 2025 GILLER PRIZE CEREMONY (1×60, Award Show)

Begins streaming Monday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET and on CBC TV at 9 p.m. (11:30 p.m. AT, 12 a.m. NT)

Hosted by Rick Mercer, the 32nd annual Giller Prize ceremony celebrates Canadian literature, honours the finalists, and reveals the winner of the $100,000 award.

LIFESTYLE & UNSCRIPTED

CHUCK AND THE FIRST PEOPLES’ KITCHEN Season 2 (13×30, Lifestyle, Andicha Media Inc., Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, November 14

Excited to learn more about culinary tradition, Chef Chuck Hughes is welcomed into various Indigenous communities to expand his cooking horizons. Willing to share integral parts of their culture and culinary heritage, members of the communities teach Chuck various family and ancestral recipes, which are to be protected and passed onto future generations.

GRAND DESIGNS UK Season 23 (5×60, Lifestyle, Naked/Boundless, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, November 28

This season explores cutting-edge aquatic design, the nerve-shredding restoration of a building

on the verge of collapse and an astonishingly bold and ambitious home for someone in their

later years.

HOLIDAY COLLECTION

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW SEASON 15 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (60min, Lifestyle, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, November 7

It’s Christmas time in the Bake Off tent! Father Christmas himself, Paul Hollywood, is joined as always by Prue Leith and their festive helpers Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Celebrating with them in the tent are stars from EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale, who will battle it out for the coveted Festive Star Baker. But before that happens, they must impress the judges with three Christmas-themed challenges. The Signature Challenge asks the bakers to put their own spin on the traditional yule log, while the Technical challenges their meringue skills as they create delicate Christmas trees. No Christmas would be complete though without a dramatic Soap ending, as the bakers showcase one of their famous soap storylines…in biscuit form.

CALL THE MIDWIFE SEASON 13 CHRISTMAS SPECIALS (2×45, Drama/Holiday, Neal Street Productions, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, November 14

It’s December 1968. Sister Monica Joan is convinced this could be her last yuletide and that she will not live to see man walk on the moon. Trixie and Matthew prepare for their first Christmas as husband and wife when Trixie’s brother Geoffrey pays an unexpected visit. Meanwhile, as Shelagh and Dr. Turner navigate family life, they are unsettled when a parcel arrives from May’s mother in Hong Kong.

CHATEAU DIY Season 5: HOLIDAY SPECIALS (2×60, Lifestyle/Holiday, Spark Media, UK)

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 26

Ben and Billie are creating the tallest Christmas tree in France. Philip and Janet are preparing for a festive extravaganza, Christina and Sassan are sprucing up their 200-year-old front door, while George and Sarah are tucking into a tarte-tatin. In Episode 2, “deck the halls” at Janet and Philip’s as they complete a hallway transformation. Wendy and Marcus hold a Christmas-themed Murder Mystery Party, while Terry and Ashley create indoor snow by bringing down a Château ceiling before turning on 5,000 lights.

THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS DATE (85min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Saturday, November 15

Thirty-one-year-old Marie has it all, including an in-depth account of her life from the last 24 years. So, when she goes to a speed dating event in a last-ditch effort to find a man to take home for Christmas, she takes her diary with her, complete with her list of dos and don’ts she’s compiled over the years, just for reference. But in the midst of the event, she puts her diary down and picks up the wrong one. Will the star-crossed diaries and potential soulmates find their way back to each other for Christmas?

THE FABRIC OF CHRISTMAS (85min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

*Exclusive English Canada Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, November 19

A firefighter teams up with a quilting teacher to make a Christmas quilt for his sister’s wedding. As they navigate their feelings for each other, they must decide what is truly important in time for the holiday season.

SIX DEGREES OF SANTA (85min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, November 21

Christmas enthusiast and single mom Steph has created a program, Six Degrees of Santa, in which

anonymous “Santas” give a gift (along with instructions) to be passed along, temporarily enjoyed, and re-gifted, indefinitely. Her goal is to create a Christmas experience that’s real-life, magical, and unexpected. When Steph’s own gift lands in the hands of a leading internet entrepreneur, Jason, he’s convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate. He seeks out Steph, the architect of the program, to help him track down this mystery woman (who happens to be her). Jason represents everything Steph is against, especially when it comes to Christmas, so she gets to work immediately… on leading him astray.

MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS BABY (87min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Monday, November 24

This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle and her husband Tyler are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena and her husband Julian are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiara’s relationship with Chris is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter. Starring Kelly Rowland.

FIVE STAR CHRISTMAS (84min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, November 28

A career-focused woman returns home for the holidays to find her dad has turned their house

into a B&B, and when a famous travel critic shows up unannounced, her family must pretend to

be guests and staff to save the inn.

CANADIAN FEATURE FILMS

BOOTLEGGER (81min, Drama, written and directed by Caroline Monnet)

Begins streaming Friday, November 7

Mani, a master’s student, returns to the remote place in northern Quebec where she grew up. Her painful past resurfaces. Resolved to reintegrate into her former home, she gets involved in the debate around a referendum on allowing the free sale of alcohol. Laura, a bootlegger, pockets the profits she makes there under the protection of the band council and her partner, Raymond. The latter is still angry with Mani, whom he holds responsible for the death of his daughter in a fire. Two radically opposed women divide the community into two sides who face each other to determine the best path to independence.

WHEN MORNING COMES (87min, Drama, written and directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall)

Begins streaming Friday, November 21

After his mother decides to relocate their family from Jamaica to Canada, young Jamal runs off to spend time with his best friend, the girl he likes, and his substitute father figures. He also visits the grave of his beloved father one last time.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS

THE QUIET GIRL (94min, Drama, written and directed by Colm Bairéad, Ireland)

Begins streaming Friday, November 28

In rural Ireland in 1981, a quiet, neglected nine-year-old girl is sent to live with distant relatives for the summer. There, she blossoms under their care—until she uncovers a hidden family secret. Nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Academy Awards.

SUBMERGENCE (112min, Romance/Thriller, directed by Wim Wenders, USA/France/Spain)

Begins streaming Friday, November 14

A globe-trotting romance about a water engineer and a deep-sea researcher striving to reconnect although separated by oceans, continents, and civil war. Starring Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy.

KIDS

MICHIF MAKERS (5×12, Kids, Otipemisiwak Productions Ltd)

Begins streaming Friday, November 7

Join William and Angelique on their adventures as they explore the Michif language and Métis culture with the help of their animal friends.

DINO RANCH: ISLAND EXPLORERS (26×22, Kids, Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker)

Begins streaming Saturday, November 8

The Cassidy Family saddle up for their biggest adventure yet – summer on Dino Island, a lost world filled with new dinosaurs, mysteries, and lessons in teamwork and bravery.

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

