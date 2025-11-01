BritBox – November 2025 Listings

Fresh off its BAFTA win for Best Drama, Blue Lights returns to BritBox for a gripping second season. Hailed as “the best cop show on British TV” (Rotten Tomatoes), the series continues to earn acclaim for its raw realism and emotional intensity. Set against the volatile backdrop of Belfast, season two deepens its focus on rookie officers Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal), Tommy (Nathan Braniff), and Grace (Sian Brooke, Sherlock) as they confront rising tensions, fractured loyalties, and a new wave of criminal threats. With standout performances and unflinching storytelling, Blue Lights S2 premieres on BritBox November 13 .

November 7, 2025: Belgravia S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

On the eve of the Battle of Waterloo two young lovers forge a legacy that will create scandal for generations to come. Years later, when the humble Trenchards (Tamsin Greig, Riot Women, and Philip Glenister, After the Flood) move to Belgravia, they find themselves mixing with the venerated Brockenhursts (Harriet Walter, Archie, and Tom Wilkinson, The Full Monty). The families share a history that threatens inheritances and reputations; and there are those who would do anything to ensure secrets remain buried. Pride and loyalty will be tested, as forbidden love blossoms amongst the rivalry and lives hang in the balance.

November 13, 2025: Blue Lights S2 | BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | Released Weekly

Grace (Sian Brooke, Sherlock), Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) are growing up fast as police officers, but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face every day. It’s a year since the fall of the McIntyre crime gang and the vacuum has been filled by rival gangs, all competing for dominance. Constable Shane Bradley (Frank Blake, Normal People) is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear. Tommy is dangerously seduced by the world of intelligence policing, while Grace struggles to deal with her son’s absence, and growing feelings for fellow officer Stevie (Martin McCann, Say Nothing).

November 21, 2025: Friday Night Dinner S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 25′ | Released All at Once

For the Goodman family, Friday night dinner is just like Sunday lunch: just take two days away, add on an extra course and you’ve pretty much got it. Adam (Simon Bird, The Inbetweeners) and his brother, Jonny (Tom Rosenthal, Plebs), view Friday night dinner as a necessary annoyance. Necessary because they get fed, and annoying because, well, they have to spend the evening with Mum (Tasmin Greig, Riot Women) and Dad (Paul Ritter, Chernobyl). It’s not that Mum and Dad aren’t wonderful. They really are. But Dad slugs ketchup straight from the bottle, Mum is obsessed with Masterchef and even Grandma (Frances Cuka, Holby City) likes to wear her new bikini around the house.

November 21, 2025: Friday Night Dinner S2 | New to BritBox | 7 x 25′ | Released All at Once

Spend some more Friday nights with the goodman family as Friday Night Dinner returns for a second helping of ground- breaking comedy. In Series 2, Adam (Simon Bird, The Inbetweeners) goes on a date with a girl who smells like Mum (Tasmin Greig, Riot Women), Jonny (Tom Rosenthal, Plebs) starts going out with an older woman, Mum is forced out the house by a mouse, Dad (Paul Ritter, Chernobyl) starts drying fish in the downstairs cupboard, Jim (Mark Heap, Beyond Paradise) makes a birthday cake for his dog, Wilson, Grandma (Frances Cuka, Holby City) has an affair with a married man, and we meet Dad’s mother – ‘Horrible Grandma’ (Rosalind Knight, The Crown). Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Friday Night Dinner is a truly quirky, original series about growing up but not growing away.

November 25, 2025: Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators S5 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 10 x 60′ | Released Weekly

The unlikely crime-fighting duo are back working the cobbled streets of Shakespeare’s birthplace to solve more thrilling mysteries and murders most foul. Grumpy ex-cop Frank (Mark Benton, Inside No. 9) and warm-hearted ex-hairdresser Lu (Jo Joyner, EastEnders) have gone their separate ways. But it’s not long before events throw them back together, alongside their luvvie assistant Sebastian (Patrick Walshe McBride, The Chelsea Detective). A horror movie director hires the gang when he finds himself terrorised by one of his own creations. A client is fatally electrocuted at a team-building retreat. And a killer is on the loose in an isolated mansion during a murder mystery school reunion. Meanwhile, a saboteur hides in the shadows determined to destroy the Agency. Can tech whizz Spider (Darren Evans, The Guest) help find the culprit before it’s too late?