CBC Announces New Ad-Free CBC Kids Streaming Channel, Now Available on CBC Gem and CBC Kids YouTube

CBC today announced the launch of a new 24/7 commercial-free CBC Kids streaming channel, available now to stream on CBC Gem and the CBC Kids YouTube channel. The streaming channel features a variety of CBC Kids animated and live-action series for kids aged two to 10, including preschool favourites Dino Ranch, featuring the adventures of the Cassidy family’s ranch for dinosaurs; live action stop-motion series Go Togo, about the vehicles of Transitville; and Hey Duggee, about a big dog and his friends; plus Molly of Denali, following an Indigenous girl and her friends. Radio-Canada today also launched two French-language ad-free streaming channels for children and youth, La chaîne Jeunesse and La chaîne L’Agent Jean, available on ICI TOU.TV.

“The CBC Kids streaming channel strengthens our commitment to serve kids and families across Canada with inspiring, family-friendly and fun content on their preferred platforms,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. “This new commercial-free channel will offer easy access – all day, every day – to some of the most popular children’s programming that CBC has to offer.”

“CBC/Radio-Canada is here for Canadian children, and we hope that this new channel enriches their lives,” said Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada.

The CBC Kids streaming channel also includes live-action preschool originals Gary’s Magic Fort and Mittens & Pants, and original animated series Big Blue; Dylan’s Playtime Adventures; Hop; Kingdom Force; and Let’s Go, Bananas!, plus award-winning True and the Rainbow Kingdom. Series available for school-aged children include CBC Kids originals Addison; The Bravest Knight and Super Agent Jon Le Bon plus the educational comedy series Odd Squad. The current season of ongoing CBC Kids series will continue to be available separately on CBC TV, CBC Gem and the CBC Kids YouTube channel.

CBC Gem is Canada’s streaming service, offering more than 6500 hours of live and on-demand Canadian programming and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, including more than 400 documentary features, more than 700 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and a collection of over 400 Canadian feature films. CBC Gem is available for free as an app for iOS and Android devices and online at CBCGem.ca, and on connected TVs via Roku, Samsung, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Xbox, as well as TV service provider Rogers Xfinity.