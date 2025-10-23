Bell Media and Tubi Announce Strategic Ad Sales and Distribution Partnership

Bell Media and Tubi, Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced a long-term strategic partnership across ad sales and content distribution, including Canadian titles from Bell Media’s market-leading on-demand catalogue and FAST channel lineup. The partnership also includes plans to co-develop original content for distribution on Tubi globally, across Bell Media platforms in Canada, and through Sphere Abacus, Bell Media’s international content distribution company.

The partnership brings together two audience-focused organizations with tremendous reach. Bell Media reaches 98% of Canadians every month, while Tubi has become one of the largest and fastest-growing free streaming platforms in the country. Today, Tubi reaches 1-in-3 Canadians over 18, with viewership skewing younger and more multicultural—over half are Millennial or Gen Z. The deal expands on the previously announced licensing and distribution pact between Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global.

Under this agreement, Bell Media becomes the exclusive Canadian sales partner for Tubi, offering advertisers a more robust premium connected video inventory, and a unique opportunity to reach Tubi’s engaged audience through Bell Media’s established sales network and expertise. This partnership expands the reach and effectiveness of digital ad campaigns across the country, combining Tubi’s growing platform with Bell Media’s robust portfolio.

“Bringing Bell Media and Tubi together is a powerful growth partnership that furthers many of Bell Media’s key areas of focus: increasing opportunities for advertisers to reach Canadian consumers alongside premium digital video, expanding digital distribution for our content, and collaborating with strategic partners on globally resonant storytelling,” said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media.

“Tubi is a global leader in free streaming, with over 100 million monthly active users and fast-growing momentum in Canada,” said Anjali Sud, CEO, Tubi. “This partnership is a win for Canadians, extending Bell Media’s iconic brands to Tubi’s highly engaged audience and giving advertisers access to viewers they can’t otherwise reach.”

The collaboration also sees the launch of Bell Media’s FAST channels on Tubi in Canada. The channels, which become available to Tubi’s Canadian audience later this year, include CTV News, TSN The Ocho, CTV @Home, CTV Laughs, The Mightiest by CTV, CTV Gridlock, and Corner Gas Channel.