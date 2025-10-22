Crave Reveals Trailer and Celebrity Guest Judges for PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA

Crave announced the lineup of guest judges joining Coco Rocha, Jeanne Beker, and Spencer Badu on the judging panel to help find Canada’s Next Great Designer. They also revealed the PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA trailer, offering fans a first look at mentor Aurora James in the workroom and what the season has in store.

Featuring a wide array of fashion and beauty experts and entrepreneurs, the guest judges appearing throughout this season of PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA are:

Lauren Chan – Model and TV personality

Ken Downing – Creative Director of Halston and Chief Creative Officer of Xcel Brands

Kirk Pickersgill – Co-founder and designer of fashion line, Greta Constantine

Christian Siriano – Award-winning CFDA fashion designer, winner of PROJECT RUNWAY Season 4, and mentor on PROJECT RUNWAY Seasons 17-21

Kyle Smith – The NFL’s first-ever fashion editor, stylist

Patrick Ta – Sought-after makeup artist and owner of PATRICK TA BEAUTY

As was recently announced, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA premieres on Crave on Friday, Nov. 14, with new episodes streaming Fridays until the finale on Jan. 16. The PROJECT RUNWAY format is licensed for Canada from Fremantle. Spyglass Media Group owns the format for PROJECT RUNWAY.

The designers competing on PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA are: