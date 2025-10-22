CBC Expands FAST Portfolio with New Schitt’s Creek Channel, Now Streaming on CBC Gem in Canada

CBC today announced the expansion of its free ad-supported streaming portfolio with the launch of a new Schitt’s Creek channel, featuring all six seasons of the multiple Emmy Award-winning CBC original comedy series plus one-hour finale special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell. The new channel is available now on CBC Gem, and will launch on LG Channels and The Roku Channel in Canada this fall. The channel joins CBC Comedy and dedicated Heartland and Murdoch Mysteries channels as part of CBC’s entertainment FAST lineup.

“Audiences continue to turn to FAST channels for their daily entertainment and we are always looking to meet them where they are and connect them with their favourite shows,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “The introduction of a new Schitt’s Creek channel makes the iconic series even more accessible to new viewers as well as longstanding fans, allowing them to enjoy nonstop streaming – and laughs – whenever they want.”

The first Canadian series to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy, Schitt’s Creek is a globally beloved CBC original series starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire and Jennifer Robertson. The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. Produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc., the series was created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy.

The final season of the series won a total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards, the most ever for a Canadian series, and two Golden Globe Awards. During its six-season run, Schitt’s Creek garnered 200 award nominations and appeared on dozens of ‘Best Of’ lists. The series was consistently recognized for promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ2+ community, collecting a 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and sweeping the Dorian Awards’ first-ever TV awards with Best TV Comedy, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress. Between April 2024 – March 2025, Schitt’s Creek was the #3 most-watched program on CBC Gem.*

CBC Gem is Canada’s streaming service, offering more than 6500 hours of live and on-demand Canadian programming and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, including more than 400 documentary features, more than 700 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and a collection of over 400 Canadian feature films. CBC Gem is available for free as an app for iOS and Android devices and online at CBCGem.ca, and on connected TVs via Roku, Samsung, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Xbox, as well as TV service provider Rogers Xfinity.

*Source: Adobe Analytics, CBC Production, OTT Segment, April 2024 – March 2025.