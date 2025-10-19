CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for October 19 – November 1, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season premiere of Tracker. On the reality & game show front, new CBS music competition series The Road premieres, while The Traitors Canada returns with an all-new season and On Brand with Jimmy Fallon concludes its inaugural season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 8 new series and the return of Baby Bandito, Hazbin Hotel, Mayor of Kingstown, Nobody Wants This, Obituary, Star Wars: Visions & The Witcher. New series premiering in the next two weeks include AMC’s new Sci-fi drama Talamasca: The Secret Order, Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series crime drama Lazarus; Apple TV+’s new thriller Down Cemetery Road; HBO’s new supernatural horror It: Welcome to Derry, 3 new series from Netflix: Danish crime drama The Asset, Dutch crime drama Amsterdam Empire & Italian crime drama The Monster of Florence and British psychological thriller Cold Water (airing on CTV Drama Channel). Also, Chad Powers, Gen V, Invasion, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Only Murders in the Building, Slow Horses, Task, The Couple Next Door, The Red King & The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: Bigfoot Took Her (Discovery Canada) and Bake Master Battle (Food Network Canada). Also, Life After People (History Canada), Mother, May I Murder (Investigation Discovery Canada) and The Kardashians (Disney+ Canada) return with an all-new season, while Halloween Wars (Food Network Canada), Kitchen Glow Up & Derelict Rescue (Home Network), American Pickers & Ice Road Truckers (History Canada) The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV) and Love is Blind (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the broadcast premiere of Crave original Docuseries The Christine Jessop Story (airs Oct. 25 on CTV).

SUNDAY OCTOBER 19

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – SEASON 3 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

Tracker – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBS @ 8pm ET)



THE ROAD – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Singers join a headliner on tour and perform as their opening act in venues across the country, attempting to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

Task – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY OCTOBER 20



COLDWATER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

An unhappy middle-aged man who has moved to an isolated Scottish village strikes up a friendship with his oddball next door neighbour despite his wife’s protestations and suspicions.

Life After People – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Obituary – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY OCTOBER 21

The Traitors Canada – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Mother, May I Murder? – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22

Gen V – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



LAZARUS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *6-Part Limited Series*

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Joel ‘Laz’ Lazarus is forced to confront long-buried demons after his father Dr L dies in suspicious circumstances. At first assured his dad’s death is a suicide, Laz is soon sucked into a world of murderous conspiracy, and a race to find the killer, by strange visions of people he knows to be dead.

Baby Bandito – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Love is Blind – SEASON 9 FINALE (Netflix)



MONSTER OF FLORENCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Limited Series*

As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence.



BAKE MASTER BATTLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

A high-stakes bake-off with three teams of elite bakers competing and showcasing their confectionery mastery in a series of thrilling and festive challenges anchored to seasonal themes (Halloween, Holidays, Spring).

The Traitors Canada – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Kitchen Glow Up – SEASON 2 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Chef Boot Camp – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY OCTOBER 23

The Red King – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+)

The Kardashians – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Nobody Wants This – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 24

Invasion – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV+)

The Couple Next Door – SEASON 2 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

SATURDAY OCTOBER 25



THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

True-crime series explores the devastating, decades-long case of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was tragically murdered in a small, rural Ontario town in 1984.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 26



TALAMASCA: THE SECRET ORDER – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

Guy Anatole is just a regular guy. Until he gets tapped by the spy agency of the immortal world to join its clandestine forces. We follow Guy as he navigates this new world and discovers unexpected connections to his family’s past.

Mayor of Kingstown – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



IT: WELCOME TO DERRY – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, this HBO series is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

Halloween Wars – SEASON 15 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY OCTOBER 27



THE ASSET – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Denmark*

A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 28

Chad Powers – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

Only Murders in the Building – SEASON 5 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 29

Hazbin Hotel – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



DOWN CEMETERY ROAD – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

When a child goes missing in the aftermath of a house explosion, a concerned neighbor teams up with a private investigator to find them. As secrets unravel and a military conspiracy emerges, all hell is unleashed on South Oxford’s sleepy suburbs.

Slow Horses – SEASON 5 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Star Wars: Visions – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Disney+)



BIGFOOT TOOK HER – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

In 1987, teenager Theresa Bier mysteriously vanishes under bizarre circumstances in the Sierra Nevada forest. The suspect? Bigfoot; now, two investigators look to uncover modern history’s strangest missing person case.

Derelict Rescue – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

American Pickers – SEASON 27 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY OCTOBER 30



AMSTERDAM EMPIRE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

When the affair of Jack, the wealthy and notorious founder of the Jackal coffee shop empire, comes to light, his wife Betty becomes his greatest enemy. She devises a plan to ruin him and take his empire away from him.

The Witcher – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Ice Road Truckers – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 31

The Reluctant Traveler – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV+)

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon – SEASON 1 FINALE (NBC @ 8pm ET)