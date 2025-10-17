Cast and Host Announced for New Crave Original Series, TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS

Crave heads to paradise for sun-soaked drama and the ultimate game of chemistry with its new 10-episode, romantic reality series, TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS. From Productions J, producers of Crave’s red-hot show OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, the #1 French-language reality series on Crave*, this English adaption is currently in production on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, with 17 sizzling and sultry singles ready to mix, mingle, and test their seductive strategies.

Sexologist Shan Boodram, teacher on TOO HOT TO HANDLE, host of the Lovers By Shan podcast, and described by Essence as “one of YouTube’s go-to-girls for all things sex positive,” is set to host the series which premieres on Crave in 2026.



(Shan Boodram)

Based on Québec’s hit unscripted series OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS brings together Canada’s most daring singles as they face seductive challenges and unexpected twists under the Mediterranean sun. The stakes are high as contestants earn points to unlock key advantages…but only the boldest and most compatible couple makes it to the end and returns home with an impressive cash prize.

The Canadian singles ready to mingle in Cyprus are:

Alexus , 23 (Winnipeg, MB)

Emily , 25 (Vancouver, BC)

Emma , 27 (Vancouver, BC)

Helena , 28 (Toronto, ON)

Ite , 25 (Priddis Greens, AB)

Jenny , 26 (Laval, QC)

Josh , 24 (Burlington, ON)

Kaelen , 22 (Kelowna, BC)

Mackenzie , 27 (Toronto, ON)

Matt , 25 (Calgary, AB)

Naomi , 23 (Toronto ON)

Obi , 25 (Winnipeg, MB)

Quinton , 32 (Oakville, ON)

Sam , 29 (London, ON)

Shemar , 29 (Toronto, ON)

Silas , 26 (Toronto, ON)

TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS is produced by Productions J in collaboration with Crave and is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company.

The series builds on the explosive success of the hit French-language Noovo and Crave Original format, OCCUPATION DOUBLE, which is currently in its 19th season and has generated many popular spinoffs including OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, OD EXTRA, VENDREDIS OD, OD WEEKEND, L’AGENCE DE RENCONTRE OD and more.

*Source: mParticle, Crave, Canada, subs who watched at least 1 minute of the video, December 2, 2024 – October 15, 2025, active subs