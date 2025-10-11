Montreal Canadiens, TSN, and RDS Announce Landmark Long-Term Rights Extension

TSN, RDS and the Montreal Canadiens announced today a landmark, long-term partnership ensuring Canada’s Sports Leaders remain home to Montreal Canadiens regional broadcasts for years to come. Under the new agreement, Montreal Canadiens matchups continue to be available to subscribers located in the team’s designated broadcast region on TSN, RDS, and streaming live through the networks digital platforms, featuring 50 games on TSN and 45 on RDS.

“We’ve been fortunate to count TSN and RDS as valued partners for many years, and we’re thrilled to formally extend this collaboration for years to come. Whether through live games or shoulder programming, this will allow fans to enjoy their Canadiens in a host of forms with industry-best production,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment.

“The Montreal Canadiens are an iconic franchise with a dynamic roster of exciting young stars, and one of the most passionate fanbases in all of sports. With this new long-term agreement in place, we look forward to continuing to bring Canadiens games to TSN and RDS subscribers,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “We have built a strong and successful partnership with the Canadiens, and these regional broadcasts are a key element of TSN and RDS’s hockey programming. We thank the Canadiens organization for the trust they continue to place in our team to provide the very best live coverage for their fans.”

Viewers get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the iconic franchise with Crave’s THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS. Following its launch, it became the most successful documentary series in Quebec as well as Canada for 2024, and also ranked among Crave’s Top 5 non-fiction titles in both French and English. The current six-episode second season follows the team throughout the 2024-25 season, from hitting the bottom of the standings to rising to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Available in French with narration by Marc-André Grondin, and in English voiced by George Stroumboulopoulos.

TSN’s regional Montreal Canadiens games continue to be available on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN subscribers in the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Québec and Atlantic Canada.

In addition to Montreal Canadiens regional broadcasts, TSN and RDS provide Ottawa Senators matchups, with TSN also delivering coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets. TSN and RDS are also the prime destination for industry-leading NHL news, information, and specials featuring the networks’ all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts, including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, TSN HOCKEY SEASON PREVIEW, TOP 50 PLAYERS, TSN HOCKEY DRAFT RANKING, and more.