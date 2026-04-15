Netflix Top 10: Week of April 6 – “Thrash” Shows Its Teeth, Swimming to No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Like the rising waters of a hurricane surge, shark-infested disaster film Thrash floated up to No. 1 on the English film list last week with 37.7 million views. This stormy story is produced by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) and stars Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor as expectant mother Lisa, who is trapped in a flooded coastal town as a Category 5 hurricane brings high waters and hungry sharks just as she’s going into labor. She’s helped by Dakota (Whitney Peak), an agoraphobic young woman whose marine biologist uncle, Dale (Djimon Hounsou), races to save his niece while tracking the sharks that have invaded the town.

New to the list is the docuseries Trust Me: The False Prophet, which puts the spotlight on Samuel Bateman, the would-be prophet and polygamist who followed in Warren Jeffs’s footsteps in the FLDS community. The series premiered at No. 1 on the English TV list with 9.8 million views and gives unique insight into the insular community as cult expert and survivor Christine Marie and her videographer husband Tolga Katas gain the trust of Bateman and his wives and secretly build a case with the mounting evidence of his abuse.

Proving viewers can’t resist a good mystery thriller adaptation, His & Hers, based on Alice Feeney’s bestselling novel, made its debut on the Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 with 98.2 million views. The six-episode series stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as an estranged couple competing to solve a murder case in their sleepy Georgia town – she as a reporter, he as lead detective – all while harboring their own secret connections to the victim and believing the other is a prime suspect.

Fans continued to have a crush on XO, Kitty, putting Season 3 at No. 2 on the English TV list with 7.8 million views. The series returns with Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) starting her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) with big plans for her future – including a budding romance with former enemy Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). Lana Condor reprises her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before role as Kitty’s older sister, Lara Jean.

Families with younger viewers joined the energetic explorer Danny Go! for some dancing and interactive play, putting the kids-and-family series at No. 3 with 5.3 million views. Lovers of the series, along with Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, and Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish, can have even more fun with Netflix Playground, a new all-in-one app featuring fun, enriching, and age-appropriate activities for kids aged 8 and younger.

Sticking with cute stories, viewers continued to enjoy dog-centric comedy Eat Pray Bark, putting the German movie at No. 1 on the non-English film list with 6.3 million views. Revolving around five quirky dog owners at their wits’ end dealing with their unruly pets, the scenic watch takes place at a boot camp for animals in the Austrian Alps led by dog guru Nodon (Rúrik Gíslason). Despite its title, the Korean crime drama series Bloodhounds is not about furry friends, but instead a duo of prizefighting boxers, Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), who team up once again to take down an enemy in the international underground boxing league. Season 2 took the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 7.4 million views. Fans looking to experience the action from the beginning also put Season 1 at No. 3 on the list with 3 million views.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson rose to the No. 2 spot on the English film list, collecting 7.3 million views. The documentary recounts the life and sudden death of the standout cyclist – who was murdered in 2022 – and explores the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues.

The fourth season of Love on the Spectrum continues to enamor audiences, landing at No. 5 on the English TV list with 3.5 million views. The US version of the popular Australian series follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of romance – from first-date jitters to the joys of hitting it off with someone new and even moments of heartbreak. For something new, comedy thriller series Big Mistakes debuted in the No. 9 spot on the list, nabbing 2.7 million views. Series co-creator Dan Levy plays a gay pastor who, along with his sister (Taylor Ortega), gets catapulted into a chaotic world of organized crime after stealing a seemingly inexpensive necklace from the wrong people. The series has generated standout press (most notably an emotional CBS Sunday Morning profile of Levy) as well as critical acclaim.

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole held the No. 2 spot on the non-English TV list, earning 3 million views. Tobias Santelmann stars in the serial-killer mystery as legendary Norwegian antihero Harry Hole, as he goes head-to-head with his longtime adversary, the corrupt Detective Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman). New to the list, the French crime drama Bandi debuted at No. 6 with 2.1 million views. After their mother’s tragic death, 11 siblings in Martinique struggle to stay united; some turn to drug dealing, testing the family bonds.

The Italian dramedy Feel My Voice launched at No. 2 on the non-English film list, gathering 6.2 million views. The feel-good film stars Sarah Toscano as a shy teen – and the only hearing member of a deaf family – who discovers her gift for singing, and must choose between fulfilling her familial duty and finding her own path.

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Top 10 Global Films (English)

1 Thrash

2 The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

3 Anaconda

4 Striking Distance

5 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 Despicable Me 4

8 War Machine

9 Madagascar

10 Beast (English)

Top 10 Global TV Shows (English)

1 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

2 XO, Kitty: Season 3

3 Danny Go!: Season 1

4 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

5 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

6 Raw: April 6, 2026

7 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1

8 Big Mistakes: Season 1

9 ONE PIECE: Season 2

10 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Thrash

2 Striking Distance

3 The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

4 Untold: Chess Mates

5 Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

6 The Break-Up

7 In the Heart of the Sea

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 Feel My Voice

10 War Machine

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

2 Danny Go!: Season 1

3 Big Mistakes: Season 1

4 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

5 XO, Kitty: Season 3

6 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1

7 Raw: April 6, 2026

8 Temptation Island: Season 2

7 Smackdown: April 10, 2026

10 The Cleaning Lady: Season 2

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

2 Danny Go!: Season 1

3 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

4 Raw: April 6, 2026

5 Big Mistakes: Season 1

6 XO, Kitty: Season 3

6 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1

7 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

8 Ms. Rachel: Season 1

9 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 1

10 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series