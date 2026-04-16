April 16– 22: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

April 17 – HBO’s RAMY YOUSSEF: IN LOVE (Comedy Special)

Award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actor Ramy Youssef debuts his third hour-long HBO Original comedy special RAMY YOUSSEF: IN LOVE, premiering April 17 on Crave. Filmed in front of an intimate crowd at historic venue The Hideout in Chicago, Youssef playfully engages with the audience as he approaches a vast spectrum of personal topics, both hilariously relatable and genuinely serious, all while doing so with the belief that you can find light and hope in all things if you just try to see them through a lens of love.

April 22 – Crave Original SISTERS (Season 2 Premiere)

The Crave Original dark comedy, SISTERS, returns for Season 2 with all six episodes dropping Wednesday April 22. Created by, written, and starring, real-life best friends Emmy® nominee Sarah Goldberg (BARRY) and Susan Stanley, Season 2 picks up in Dublin, where Suze (Stanley) discovers unsettling news about her fertility, eighteen months after being abandoned by her sister Sare (Goldberg).

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of April 16 – 22.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

April 16 – HBO Max’s THE PITT S2 E15 (Season Finale)

April 17 – HBO’s RAMY YOUSSEF: IN LOVE (Comedy Special)

Movies

April 16 – THE BEST YOU CAN

April 17 – LE TRAIN *Canadian Title*

April 17 – CHAMPIONS

April 17 – SPOILER ALERT

April 17 – VIOLENT NIGHT

April 17 – THE LONG WALK

April 17 – SOUL ON FIRE

April 17 – THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 2

STARZ

April 16 – EMPIRE OF DIRT *Canadian Title*

April 16 – BREAKFAST WITH SCOT *Canadian Title*

April 17 – ANNIVERSARY

April 17 – TRAINWRECK

April 17 – CHAMPIONS

April 17 – SPOILER ALERT

April 17 – VIOLENT NIGHT

Additional Highlights

April 22 – Crave Original SISTERS S2 E1-6 (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*

Next Day on Crave

April 16 – SCRUBS S1 E9 (Season Finale) *following CTV

April 16 – MASTERCHEF S16 E1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV

April 21 – THE GATHERING S1 E1 (Series Premiere) *following CTV Drama