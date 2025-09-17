Ten Chefs. One Kitchen. Zero Mercy. Top Chef Canada Is Back For Season 12 on Flavour Network

Top Chef Canada is back for a milestone 12th season featuring 10 of the country’s best up-and-coming professional chefs, each with their own culinary origin story, and each fighting for the prestigious title of Canada’s Top Chef. With the esteemed panel of returning judges joined by buzz-worthy guests, this season’s never before-seen challenges will task the chefs with showcasing their skills while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of our country. Season 12 of Top Chef Canada, a #1 specialty entertainment program*, premieres Tuesday, October 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Flavour Network and streaming exclusively on STACKTV
Top Chef Canada welcomes back chef, cookbook author, and longtime series host, Eden Grinshpan, along with a revered panel of returning judges: chef, fermenter and author David Zilber, powerhouse restaurateur Janet Zuccarini, chef and owner of The McEwan Group, Mark McEwan, and content creator and global food expert Mijune Pak
For 11 seasons, Top Chef Canada has given fans a front-row seat to the country’s ever-evolving food scene and propelled its winners into Canadian culinary stars. This season will explore the essence of each competitor’s identity, tracing their unique culinary origin stories. In each episode, the chefs must elevate their skills and creativity to new heights with dishes that captivate the judges and take audiences on a culinary journey across the globe. There will be many Top Chef Canada firsts including a Bocuse d’Or-inspired elimination challenge, special events supporting Pride, an Indigenous film festival, and Restaurant Wars like you’ve never see it before. Featuring some of the best competitors in the history of the series, in the end only one chef will emerge victorious and be named Canada’s Top Chef.
- Coulson Armstrong – 41, Toronto, Ont. (Our House Hospitality Company)
- Katy Cheung – 33, Vancouver, B.C. (Burdock & Co.)
- Holly Holt – 35, Edmonton, Alta. (Yellowhead Tribal Council & She Cooks Catering)
- Alex Kim – 34, Vancouver, B.C. (Five Sails & Glowbal Restaurant Group)
- Charlotte Langley – 41, Prince Edward County, Ont. (Nice Cans & Langley Foods)
- Tracy Little – 39, Canmore, Alta. (Sauvage)
- Nick Maharaj – 35, Victoria, B.C. (Part and Parcel)
- Chris Pyne – 32, Windsor, N.S. (Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards)
- Shai-Ann Tyson – 26, Toronto, Ont. (Balmy Beach Club & S.A.L.T Pop-up Restaurant Co.)
- Anthony Vien – 28, Québec City, Que. (Tanière³)