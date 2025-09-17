CBC Kids Reads Returns With A Special on October 4, To Share The Love Of Books With Young Audiences Across Canada

The third annual CBC KIDS READS, a literary celebration for young readers, returns with a new shortlist of books that reflect the experiences and diversity of kids across Canada. CBC Kids host Joojo Paintsil, as well as Gary the Unicorn, Mr. Orlando, Cottonball the Cat, Mosey Monster, and Stuffy the Dog, will share their five favourite Canadian picture books and celebrate their love of reading in a half-hour special that will be available Saturday, October 4 on CBC TV at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT, as well as on CBC Gem and CBC Kids YouTube, and Monday, October 13 at 12 p.m. local time on CBC Radio.

New this year, each book will also be championed by a celebrity reader who will be featured in the CBC KIDS READS special, including actor and director Jay Baruchel (BlackBerry), actor and singer Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues & You!), broadcaster, journalist and sports anchor Kayla Grey, actress Anna Lambe (North of North), and actor, comedian and writer Andrew Phung (Run The Burbs).

The CBC KIDS READS special on October 4 will also see the reveal of the 2025 CBC Kids Reads Champion, as selected by an audience of kids and their families.

The five selected finalists are listed below.

Defender Book Finalist Author Celebrity Reader Stuffy the Dog Cone Dog Sarah Howden

Illustrated by Carmen Mok Jay Baruchel Mr. Orlando The Little Green Envelope Gillian Sze

Illustrated by Claudine Crangle Josh Dela Cruz Cottonball the Cat The Hockey Skates Karl Subban

Illustrated by Maggie Zeng Kayla Grey Mosey Monster I am a Rock Ashley Qilavaq-Savard, Illustrated by Pelin Turgut Anna Lambe Gary the Unicorn Mad at Dad Written and Illustrated by Janie Hao Andrew Phung

About CBC Kids

CBC Kids entertains, informs, and enlightens kids living in Canada from two to tween and their grownups on CBC TV, CBC Gem, cbckids.ca and cbckidsnews.ca as well as on YouTube and TikTok.