2025 CBC Nonfiction Prize Finalists Announced

CBC Books, CBC’s online home for literary content, together with its partners the Canada Council for the Arts and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, have announced the finalists for the 2025 CBC Nonfiction Prize.

Five finalists have been chosen from more than 1,300 entries from across the country.

The Finalists are:

The entries were selected from more than 1,300 submissions received from across Canada. The public can read the shortlisted entries on cbcbooks.ca. The winner of this year’s prize will be announced on Thursday, September 25.

The four other finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will be published on CBC Books.

The 2025 CBC Nonfiction Prize Jurors

The 2025 CBC Nonfiction Prize jurors are Zoe Whittall, Danny Ramadan and Helen Knott.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a cash prize of $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, a two-week writing residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and will be published on the CBC Books website. The four other finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will be published on CBC Books.

Visit cbcbooks.ca for the complete CBC Nonfiction Prize shortlist or for more information on the CBC Literary Prizes.