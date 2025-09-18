CBC News Host Heather Hiscox To Visit Four Cities This Fall on Morning Live Across Canada Tour

As announced this morning on CBC MORNING LIVE by host Heather Hiscox, the CBC News national morning show will embark on the MORNING LIVE ACROSS CANADA tour this fall, celebrating 20 years of Hiscox as host ahead of her retirement, and exploring how Canada has evolved over those two decades. Providing an opportunity for Canadians to share their perspectives on the country and hopes for the future, the tour includes live broadcasts and audience events at four locations across the country, including Steinbach, Man. (Sept. 25); Lloydminster, Alta./Sask. (Oct. 1-3); Hudson, Que. (Oct. 16); and Hiscox’s hometown of Owen Sound, Ont. (Oct. 28), culminating in a special event and live broadcast in front of an audience in the atrium of the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto on Thursday, November 6, for Hiscox’s last host appearance on CBC MORNING LIVE before retirement.

Steinbach, Lloydminster and Hudson are home to three recently launched CBC News local service expansion bureaus, highlighting CBC’s commitment to strengthening local news in underserved areas. Reporters Christopher Gareau, Lexi Freehill, Andie Bennett and Chloë Ranaldi will be in attendance at their respective community events.

The tour kicks off in Steinbach, Man. on Thursday, September 25 at the Southeast Event Centre. As one of the fastest-growing regions in Manitoba, this stop will highlight how this growth is reshaping the community and how local businesses are navigating national trade and tariff uncertainty. The public is invited to watch the live broadcast of CBC MORNING LIVE, followed by a Power Brunch from 8-10 a.m. CT featuring a conversation between Hiscox and CBC News reporter Christopher Gareau.

On Wednesday, October 1, the tour arrives in Lloydminster, Alta./Sask. at the Cenovas Energy Hub. The public is invited to a one-hour event beginning at 5:30 p.m. MT, where guests can meet Hiscox and the new CBC News reporter for Lloydminster, Lexi Freehill. There will also be a live show taping on Friday, October 3.

The tour travels next to Hudson, Que. on Thursday, October 16. This stop will focus on the challenges facing the region including suburban living, transit, education and land preservation. It will also include a live broadcast featuring two CBC News reporters, Chloë Ranaldi and Andie Bennett. Following the live broadcast, guests can meet Hiscox, Ranaldi and Bennett and share their perspectives and insights to help inform how CBC can be more rooted in their community.

On Tuesday, October 28, CBC MORNING LIVE will arrive in Owen Sound, Ont. – the hometown of Hiscox. Hosted by the city of Owen Sound, the stop will have a commemorative focus and will feature a live show.

The MORNING LIVE ACROSS CANADA tour comes to a close in Toronto on Thursday, November 6 with Morning Live: Celebrating Heather Hiscox, a live broadcast and special event in the CBC Broadcast Centre atrium, honouring Heather’s extraordinary career and legacy before her retirement.

More information specific to location, timing and event details will be available in this article.

CBC MORNING LIVE WITH HEATHER HISCOX airs weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on CBC News Network.