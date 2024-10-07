Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Regional 2024-2025 Broadcast Schedule

TSN broadcasts Toronto Maple Leafs regional games each season to fans on TSN4.
Regular Season Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Thursday, October 10, 2024
|Maple Leafs at Devils
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, October 22, 2024
|Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets
|7pm
|Thursday, October 24, 2024
|Blues at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Thursday, October 31, 2024
|Kraken at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, November 5, 2024
|Bruins at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Friday, November 8, 2024
|Red Wings at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, November 12, 2024
|Senators at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Sunday, November 24, 2024
|Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Friday, December 6, 2024
|Capitals at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, December 10, 2024
|Maple Leafs at Devils
|6:30pm
|Sunday, December 15, 2024
|Sabres at Maple Leafs
|4:30pm
|Monday, December 23, 2024
|Jets at Maple Leafs
|1:30pm
|Thursday, January 9, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Hurricanes
|7pm
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|Stars at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Thursday, January 16, 2025
|Devils at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, February 4, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Flames
|8:30pm
|Thursday, February 6, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Kraken
|9:30pm
|Sunday, February 23, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Blackhawks
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, February 25, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Bruins
|6:30pm
|Sunday, March 2, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Penguins
|12:30pm
|Wednesday, March 5, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Golden Knights
|9:30pm
|Thursday, March 13, 2025
|Panthers at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, March 25, 2025
|Flyers at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Panthers
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, April 15, 2025
|Maple Leafs at Sabres
|6:30pm
|Thursday, April 17, 2025
|Red Wings at Maple Leafs
|6:30pm
Schedule is subject to change