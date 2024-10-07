Sunday, October 13, 2024
Canadian Channels
TSN

Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Regional 2024-2025 Broadcast Schedule

TSN broadcasts Toronto Maple Leafs regional games each season to fans on TSN4.

Regular Season Schedule

Date Matchup Time (ET)
Thursday, October 10, 2024 Maple Leafs at Devils 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets 7pm
Thursday, October 24, 2024 Blues at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Thursday, October 31, 2024 Kraken at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Bruins at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Friday, November 8, 2024 Red Wings at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Senators at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Sunday, November 24, 2024 Utah Hockey Club at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Friday, December 6, 2024 Capitals at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Maple Leafs at Devils 6:30pm
Sunday, December 15, 2024 Sabres at Maple Leafs 4:30pm
Monday, December 23, 2024 Jets at Maple Leafs 1:30pm
Thursday, January 9, 2025 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes 7pm
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Stars at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Thursday, January 16, 2025 Devils at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Maple Leafs at Flames 8:30pm
Thursday, February 6, 2025 Maple Leafs at Kraken 9:30pm
Sunday, February 23, 2025 Maple Leafs at Blackhawks 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Maple Leafs at Bruins 6:30pm
Sunday, March 2, 2025 Maple Leafs at Penguins 12:30pm
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Maple Leafs at Golden Knights 9:30pm
Thursday, March 13, 2025 Panthers at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Flyers at Maple Leafs 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Maple Leafs at Panthers 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Maple Leafs at Sabres 6:30pm
Thursday, April 17, 2025 Red Wings at Maple Leafs 6:30pm

Schedule is subject to change

