Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Regional 2024-2025 Broadcast Schedule

NETWORK

The Amazing Race Canada (CTV) has been renewed for an 11th Season.

SPECIALTY

The Serpent Queen (Starz / Starz Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Acting Good (CTV Comedy Channel) Season 3 Premieres October 21, 2024.

Billy the Kid (MGM+ / Apple TV+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third and Final season.

Chucky (Syfy / Showcase) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Industry (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC) cancelled after 1 season.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO / HBO Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres October 27, 2024.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX / FX Canada) 6th and Final season Premieres October 21, 2024.

STREAMING

Unstable (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The Diplomat (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Kaos (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max / Crave) Season 3 Premieres November 21, 2024.

Velma (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Night Agent (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season; Season 2 premieres Winter 2025.

Virgin River (Netflix) Season 6 Premieres December 19, 2024.

That ’90s Show (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Sugar (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 18, 2024.

UnPrisoned (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Emily in Paris (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Time Bandits (Apple TV+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Outer Banks (Netflix) Part 2 Premieres November 7, 2024.

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres October 27, 2024.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres October 17, 2024.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 13, 2024.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres October 31, 2024.

Shrinking (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres October 16, 2024.

Silo (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 15, 2024.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) 5th and Final Season Premieres October 24, 2024.

Severance (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres January 17, 2025.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 6, Part 2 Premieres November 28, 2024.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network / Paramount+ Canada) Season 5, Part 2 Premieres November 10, 2024.