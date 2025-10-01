TSN Reveals Action-Packed Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule for the 2025-26 NBA Season, Tipping Off October 24

TSN today announced its broadcast schedule for the Toronto Raptors’ 2025-26 regular season. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers 41 Raptors games, as well as pre-season action beginning with the Raptors taking on Canadian star Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets live from Vancouver in the 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell on Monday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Regular season coverage begins Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, as the Raptors host former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Extensive Schedule of Live Game Coverage

Highlights of the 2025-26 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Both games against Canada’s own NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 25 and Feb. 24)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visiting Toronto on Feb. 25

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Raptors on Feb. 4

Three of the four Raptors NBA Cup group play games: Toronto vs. Cleveland on Oct. 31 Toronto vs. Atlanta on Nov. 7 Indiana vs. Toronto on Nov. 26

The Raptors visiting LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 18

Both games against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (Oct. 29 and March 10)

TSN’s massive schedule for the 2025-26 NBA season also includes live coverage from NBA All-Star weekend, and NBA PLAYOFFS coverage.

TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN Broadcast Team

TSN’s live Raptors coverage is led by the network’s all-star broadcast team, including:

TSN 1050 Toronto also delivers live radio coverage of 41 regular season Raptors games, led by play-by-play announcer Paul Jones and game analyst Jevohn Shepherd.

The station also features regular reports from Lewenberg, and pre-game shows hosted by Jim Tatti alongside Lewenberg and Warren Ward.

Audio coverage can also be streamed on TSN.ca, iHeart.com, and the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps. TSN 1050 Toronto’s complete Raptors schedule can be found here.

Wall-To-Wall NBA Highlights, News, and Analysis Across All Platforms

Fans can connect with TSN platforms for all things NBA, including:

SPORTSCENTRE delivering breaking news, reports, and highlights

TSN.ca and the TSN app provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, and columns from Lewenberg

TSN’s Wesley Cheng contributes insights from a sports betting perspective with odds from TSN’s official sportsbook FanDuel

contributes insights from a sports betting perspective with odds from TSN’s official sportsbook FanDuel All season long, THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY features interviews with basketball personalities and behind-the-scenes content at the intersection of sports, life, and culture

features interviews with basketball personalities and behind-the-scenes content at the intersection of sports, life, and culture TSN’s BASKETBALL ISLAND

Social Media Coverage and Sponsors

From courtside and beyond, TSN’s official social media accounts are the daily source for Raptors updates, with breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content on X and Instagram.

TSN’s TikTok account breaks down the most significant news and hot topics from around the league, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE chats hoops with special guests all season long.

French-language coverage of the 2025-26 Toronto Raptors season is available on RDS.