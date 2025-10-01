Hollywood Suite Haunts Your House With 2025 Shocktober Programming Lineup

Hollywood Suite is creepin’ it real with another year of terror-ific favourites from their 2025 Shocktober programming lineup, on-air and on demand starting October 1. Two ghoulishly good premieres will lure folks into the spooky season: Hollywood Suite’s original series Cinema A to Z: Ghosts (2024) and Canadian Kourtney Roy‘s Kryptic (2024).

Getting the gourd times rolling is a new installment of fang-favourite Hollywood Suite original Cinema A to Z: Ghosts. From family-friendly favourites like Casper (1995), to menacing terrors like Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), this episode, airing October 7 at 9 PM ET, will have viewers exercising their devotion to all things haunted alongside film experts like Rue Morgue editor and Faculty of Horror co-host Andrea Subissatti, TIFF’s Midnight Madness mastermind Peter Kuplowsky, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and Fantasia International Film Festival programmer Carolyn Mauricette.

Also dying to join the lineup is Kourtney Roy‘s Kryptic, a Canadian body-horror that follows a woman’s (Chloe Pirrie) search for a missing cryptozoologist, which leads to her own riveting cosmic quest for identity. Taking on folk tales and mixing them with a good thriller, this film warns that sometimes, when you go hunting for a monster, the monster finds you first. Kryptic is set to premiere on October 28 at 9 PM ET.

Additional Shocktober channel premieres include classics like Danny Boyle‘s original zombie-horror 28 Days Later (2003), a new restoration of David Cronenberg’s Scanners (1981), and John Carpenter‘s Ghosts of Mars (2001); as well as less scary but equally spooktacular favourites like Tim Burton‘s Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park (1993).

Find more highlights below and trick or treat yourself to the full list of Shocktober selections available on Hollywood Suite On Demand this October at hollywoodsuite.ca/shocktober.

Son of Frankenstein (1940)

Five (1951)

Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man (1951)

Tarantula (1955)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

The Blob (1958)

The Fly (1958)

The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)

The Mummy (1959)

The Brides of Dracula (1960)

Peeping Tom (1960)

Psycho (1960)

The Innocents (1961)

The Birds (1963)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The Wicker Man (1973)

Deathdream (1974)

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

The Omen (1976)

The Car (1977)

The Haunting of Julia (1977)

The Brood (1979)

Scanners (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The Thing (1982)

The Evil Dead (1983)

Christine (1983)

Videodrome (1983)

Fright Night (1985)

The Fly (1986)

The Wraith (1986)

They Live (1988)

The Burbs (1989)

Warlock (1989)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Tremors (1990)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Jurassic Park (1993)

From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Faculty (1998)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Hollow Man (2000)

Scary Movie (2000)

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars (2001)

Session 9 (2001)

From Hell (2001)

Resident Evil (2002)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Red Dragon (2002)

28 Days Later (2003)

Freddy Vs. Jason (2003)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Saw (2004)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Van Helsing (2004)

King Kong (2005)

Sin City (2005)

Vacancy (2007)

1408 (2007)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Grindhouse (2007)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Orphan (2009)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Legion (2010)

Sinister (2011)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Visit (2015)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Split (2017)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Us (2019)

Slaxx (2020)

Kryptic (2024)

Your Monster (2024)