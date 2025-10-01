BritBox – October 2025 Listings

Set against the gritty backdrop of Scotland and inspired by Val McDermid’s bestselling novels, critically acclaimed Karen Pirie returns for its sophomore season. Lauren Lyle (Outlander) is back in her titular role, a newly promoted DS investigating a 25-year-old cold case. Dark, fast-paced and intense, the binge-worthy series continues to redefine the detective genre for a new generation. Karen Pirie premieres on BritBox October 2 .

October 2, 2025: Karen Pirie S2 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 3 x 120′ | Released Weekly

In the societal turmoil of 1984, when the heiress to an oil fortune Catriona Grant (Julia Brown, Shetland) is kidnapped at gunpoint and held to ransom with her young son, Adam, it’s assumed that the motivation is political. The huge investigation ignited an uncontrollable press storm but when the culprits unexpectedly fall silent, the case runs cold. Catriona and Adam are never seen again. Forty years later, when a man’s body is discovered, Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle, Outlander) is assigned to reopen the case in complete secrecy. With the first key piece of evidence in decades, Karen and the team wade through a history of love, deceit, political unrest, and class struggle in order to unlock one of Scotland’s most infamous mysteries, whilst avoiding media attention. What happened to Catriona Grant and why do sinister forces want the secrets of her disappearance to remain hidden?

October 10, 2025: Ripper Street S1 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Haunted by the failure to catch London’s most evil killer, Jack the Ripper, Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen, Stonehouse) now heads up the notorious H Division – the toughest police district in the East End. Charged with keeping order in the blood-stained streets of Whitechapel, Reid and his men find themselves fighting to uphold justice and the rule of law; but always in the background lurks the fear of the Ripper – is he back for another reign of terror?

October 17, 2025: Ripper Street S2 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The compelling crime drama returns and the job of preventing Whitechapel from descending into hell has never been harder for Inspector Reid (Matthew Macfadyen, Stonehouse) and his loyal deputies. The memory of Jack the Ripper may have faded but the Whitechapel streets he walked are more dangerous than ever. The men of H-Division are pushed to their limit and they are undermined at every turn by the corrupt and amoral force in neighbouring K-Division. Drake (Jerome Flynn, The Change) is happily married to Bella (Gillian Saker, Lynely), though the unrequited love of Rose (Charlene McKenna, Peaky Blinders) still haunts him, and Jackson (Adam Rothenberg, Rivals) and Long Susan’s (MyAnna Buring, The Responder) tempestuous relationship boils over again.

October 24, 2025: Ripper Street S3 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The third season of this riveting crime drama opens with a cataclysmic event which reverberates throughout the eight episodes. Fifty-five souls are lost to a terrible locomotive disaster, with the wreckage landing right in the lap of ‘H’ Division – on Leman Street itself. From the twisted debris of the crash emerge clues that uncover long hidden deceits. These crimes threaten not only to destroy Reid’s (Matthew Macfadyen, Stonehouse) iron grip on ‘H’ Division, but to unravel his fragile psyche too. The personal damage to Reid is profound and there is no limit to what he will do to avenge his own, deep-seated grief.

October 14, 2025: Beyond Paradise S3 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Released Weekly

The hit spin-off from Death in Paradise returns as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall, Sanditon) and fiancée Martha (Sally Bretton, Not Going Out) face more challenges in their new life by the coast. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team solve more intriguing crimes including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water. Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie (Jamie Bamber, Law & Order: UK) presents an unexpected challenge. Esther (Zahra Ahmadi, The Bay) navigates a surprise encounter in her private life, a health scare for Anne (Barbara Flynn, Kate & Koji) stirs up painful memories, and Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn, Derry Girls) embarks on a journey of personal growth.

October 22, 2025: Apple Tree Yard S1 | New to BritBox | 4 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Dr. Yvonne Carmichael (Emily Watson, Chernobyl) has a high-flying career, a beautiful home, and a loving family. But appearances can be deceptive, and when she is approached by a charismatic stranger, she soon finds herself taking risks that she had never dreamt of before.

Fall Sneak Peek:

November 13, 2025: Blue Lights S2 | BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | Released Weekly

Grace (Sian Brooke, Sherlock), Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) are growing up fast as police officers, but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face every day. It’s a year since the fall of the McIntyre crime gang and the vacuum has been filled by rival gangs, all competing for dominance. Constable Shane Bradley (Frank Blake, Normal People) is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear. Tommy is dangerously seduced by the world of intelligence policing, while Grace struggles to deal with her son’s absence, and growing feelings for fellow officer Stevie (Martin McCann, Say Nothing).

***Scheduling change: Please note, the BritBox premiere of Riot Women S1 has shifted to January 2026***