Crave Highlights for October 2025

This three-part French Crave Original docuseries outlines the tumultuous career of Québec rock star, Éric Lapointe traces. It revisits Lapointe’s journey since the release of his debut album

Obsession

30 years ago, from his meteoric rise, to his infamous media scandals. For the first time, Lapointe offers an inside look at his private life, and features interviews with those closest to him, including his parents, friends, other musicians, and former partners.