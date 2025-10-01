Crave Highlights for October 2025

SEPTEMBER 26 – Creepy Cravings Landing Page
- The countdown to Halloween begins Friday, September 26, with the launch of Crave’s Creepy Cravings landing page, packed with hundreds of hours of specially curated, fright-filled programming. From chilling thrillers to monstrously fun series, the Halloween-themed collections include Terrifying TV, Frightening Films, Canadian Horror, Page to Scream, Masters of Horror, Cozy Mysteries, She Slays, and Monster Mash. Films and series available on Crave and STARZ include Halloween, 28 Years Later, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, IT (1990), IT (2017), IT: Chapter 2, Scream, The Shining, The Conjuring, The Exorcist, Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE, and more.
OCTOBER 3: SHARON & OZZY: COMING HOME *Documentary Premiere*
- SHARON & OZZY: COMING HOME is a moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy Osbourne’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack, and Kelly. Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically struggles to get fit enough to perform, and how the family dealt with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.
OCTOBER 3 – 28 YEARS LATER *Movie Premiere*
- Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite for the next installment of the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 YEARS LATER, dropping Friday, October 3 on Crave. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped from a biological weapons laboratory. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amid the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected, but other survivors as well. 28 YEARS LATER stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer.
OCTOBER 8 – Crave Original ERIC LAPOINTE: 30 ANS D’OBSESSION *Series Premiere*
- This three-part French Crave Original docuseries outlines the tumultuous career of Québec rock star, Éric Lapointe traces. It revisits Lapointe’s journey since the release of his debut album Obsession 30 years ago, from his meteoric rise, to his infamous media scandals. For the first time, Lapointe offers an inside look at his private life, and features interviews with those closest to him, including his parents, friends, other musicians, and former partners.
OCTOBER 8 – CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK *Series Premiere*
- Hosted by THE TRAITORS UK’s Claudia Winkleman, CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK debuts Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. ET. An all-star version of the game show phenomenon, THE TRAITORS, the series sees 19 famous faces enter the Scottish castle, including Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Lucy Beaumont, Tom Daley, and more. CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping subsequent Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. ET.
OCTOBER 10 – KARATE KID: LEGENDS *Movie Premiere*
- After moving to New York City with his mother, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) struggles to let go of the past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition — but his skills alone aren’t enough. With help from Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), he soon learns to merge two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. Additional cast includes Joshua Jackson, Wyatt Oleff, Aramis Knight, and Sadie Stanley.
OCTOBER 12 – HBO Original Series THE CHAIR COMPANY *Series Premiere*
- Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin (I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE), the HBO Original comedy series THE CHAIR COMPANY debuts Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Starring Robinson, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips, the series follows a man, who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. The eight-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
OCTOBER 17 – I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (2025) *Movie Premiere*
- When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. One year later, the past comes back to haunt them as they learn someone knows what they did last summer. Stalked by a mysterious killer, they soon seek help from two survivors of the Southport massacre of 1997. I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Jonah Hauer-King, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles from the 1997 original film.
OCTOBER 17 – GILMORE GIRLS *The Complete Series*
- Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-centre town known for green lawns, clapboard houses, and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade, and picnic for miles. It’s here that audiences meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). But when Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth – only 16 years ago – in Rory. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the hit series, all seven seasons of GILMORE GIRLS are available for streaming on Crave, Friday, October 17.
OCTOBER 20 – SINGHS IN THE RING *Crave Original Documentary Premiere*
- SINGHS IN THE RING follows the wild, pile-driving phenomenon, The Great Gama Singh of Stampede Wrestling. From the old school 1970s era to now, this colourful and infectiously fun documentary rides the ropes of a Punjabi immigrant’s journey to Canadian icon, while his son Raj Singh wrestles his way to keep the family legacy going strong. From Fennessey Films & Score G Productions.
OCTOBER 26 – HBO Original Series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY *Series Premiere*
- Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT: Chapter Two. The series cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise. IT: WELCOME TO DERRY premieres Sunday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.