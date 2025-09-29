T+E’s ‘Creep Week’ and ‘Halloweekend’ Return With Over 200+ Hours of Must-See Paranormal Series and Specials For Free Preview

This October, T+E summons spirits to viewers’ TV screens with the highly anticipated return of its annual Creep Week and Halloweekend programming blocks, happening during the channel’s nationwide Free Preview. Creep Week’s 10-night fright lineup runs from October 10–19, kicking off with the T+E original Destination Haunted: Leap Castle, a chilling documentary special that follows fearless paranormal investigators Corine Carey, Leanne Sallenback, and Kelly Ireland as they explore the eerie halls of one of Ireland’s most infamous haunted castles.

Also premiering during Creep Week is the chilling one-hour documentary Ghost Lands, debuting October 17. The special explores real-life spiritual encounters as shared by Indigenous Peoples, offering insight into their rich cultural perspectives on the supernatural. Rounding out the schedule are new episodes of Murder by Medic, which cuts deep with stories of killers who broke the Hippocratic Oath to use their medical knowledge to commit murder. Returning hits include a one-hour special of Bathsheba: Search for Evil, as well as marathons of Paranormal Caught on Camera (Season 7) and The UnXplained, hosted by Golden Globe® and Emmy Award®–winning Canadian actor William Shatner.

As spooky season reaches its peak, Halloweekend returns from October 31 to November 2, featuring brand-new episodes of the crime scene investigation series Cold Justice and the chilling Season 2 finale of My Haunted Hometown, in which a mother and daughter come face-to-face with the ghost of infamous cult leader Charles Manson in their newly purchased home. Plus, back by popular fright, viewers can rewatch Celebrity: Help! My House is Haunted (Season 4) and an encore broadcast of Destination Haunted: Leap Castle.

Creep Week Programming Highlights:



Destination Haunted: Leap Castle

Creep Week Premiere: Friday, October 10 at 9PM ET/PT

Encore Presentation: Friday October 31 at 9 PM ET/PT during Halloweekend

Paranormal investigators Corine Carey, Leanne Sallenbeck, and Kelly Ireland travel to the birthplace of Halloween, Ireland, to investigate Leap Castle. Built on an ancient Druidic ritual site, the castle has a dark history of murder, torture, and execution. Widely regarded as one of the most haunted castles in the world, it is said to be home to more than 50 spirits.

Ghost Lands

Creep Week Premiere: Friday, October 17 at 9PM ET/PT

Ghost Lands is a gripping, hour-long documentary that delves deep into true Indigenous ghost stories, passed down through generations and told by those who hold a profound belief in the afterlife. Rooted in rich mythologies and various Indigenous cultures, the documentary brings these timeless tales to the forefront.

Murder by Medic

New Episodes: Every Thursday at 9PM ET/PT

This series tells the stories of 50 medics who have murdered their patients or used their medical know-how to kill closer to home. From doctors to psychologists to dentists to nurses, each episode delves into a different case examining the chilling true tales of medics who break the Hippocratic Oath and kill.

Bathsheba: Search for Evil

Returning Special: Sunday, October 19 at 10PM ET/PT

This one-hour documentary special tells the unbelievable true story of the Perron family, who lived in the world’s most famous haunted house that inspired the horror film, The Conjuring.

The UnXplained

Series Marathon: Sunday, October 12 from 4PM–10PM

Hosted by Canadian icon William Shatner, the series tackles subjects that have mystified mankind for centuries, from mysterious structures and cursed ancient cities to extraterrestrial sightings and bizarre rituals.

Paranormal: Caught on Camera , Season 7

Series Marathon: Wednesday, October 15 from 7PM–11PM

From UFOs to poltergeists, some of the most amazing, eye-opening, and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured.

Halloweekend Programming Highlights:

Cold Justice

Series Marathon : Saturday, November 1 from 5PM–9PM

This investigative reality series follows former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary as they crack cold cases across the U.S.

My Haunted Hometown , Season 2

Season Finale: Friday, October 31 at 8PM ET/PT

My Haunted Hometown takes viewers inside the real-life haunted homes of North American residents. These ordinary people, who have laid down roots in their communities, now feel trapped and tormented by vengeful spirits who haunt their home. The season finale follows a mother and daughter whose home is haunted by the ghost of infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted , Season 4

Series Marathon, Sunday, November 2 from 5PM–9PM

The expert team from `Help! My House Is Haunted’ are called in to investigate paranormal activity at the homes of British celebrities, including model Jo Wood, actor Claire Sweeney, and Eastenders’ Shaun Williamson.

