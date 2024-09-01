Crave Highlights for September 2024

NETWORK

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (The CW / CTV Sci-fi Channel) which was dropped by The CW, has been picked up by TNT in the USA; it will now premiere in 2025.

SPECIALTY

Everybody Still Hates Chris (Comedy Central) Premieres September 25, 2024; Canadian broadcaster TBA.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO / HBO Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres October 27, 2024.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO / HBO Canada) 4th and Final Season Premieres September 9, 2024.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX / FX Canada) 6th and Final season Premieres October 21, 2024.

The Old Man (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 12, 2024.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) Season 2 Premieres September 29, 2024.

STREAMING

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) Season 3 Premieres September 22, 2024.

Outer Banks (Netflix) Season 4, Part 1 Premieres October 10, 2024; Part 2 Premieres November 7, 2024.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres October 27, 2024.

Acapulco (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Criminal Record (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres October 17, 2024.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 13, 2024.

The Acolyte (Disney+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Dark Matter (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres October 31, 2024.

Shrinking (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres October 16, 2024.

Dora (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres September 13, 2024.

Silo (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 15, 2024.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) 5th and Final Season Premieres October 24, 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres August 29, 2024.

Frasier (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres September 19, 2024.

Severance (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres January 17, 2025.

What If…? (Disney+) upcoming Third season will be the Final season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 6, Part 2 Premieres November 28, 2024.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 4, 2024.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres September 15, 2024.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network / Paramount+ Canada) Season 5, Part 2 Premieres November 10, 2024.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres October 3, 2024.

Emily in Paris (Netflix) Season 4, Part 2 Premieres September 12, 2024.