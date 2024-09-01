Crave Highlights for September 2024

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER 7 – HBO Original WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS *Two-Part Documentary Premiere*
- Directed by Academy Award®-winner Alex Gibney, and following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, the two-part HBO Original documentary WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS premieres on Saturday, Sept. 7. 25 years after the show first debuted, HBO’s paradigm-shifting series THE SOPRANOS (available on Crave) remains a cultural phenomenon and a touchstone for prestige television. In WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS, Gibney delves deep into the psyche of the series’ creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program. Filmed on a replica set of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist’s office, Gibney flips the script on David Chase, excavating and analyzing the origins of THE SOPRANOS, his creative process, and the intimate connections between his own life and many of his characters. Featuring appearances by show writers, producers, executives, and cast, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, plus archival interviews with late actors Nancy Marchand, James Gandolfini, and Tony Sirico.
SEPTEMBER 9 – HBO Original MY BRILLIANT FRIEND *Season 4 Premiere*
- HBO’s Original drama series MY BRILLIANT FRIEND is based on the bestselling novels by Elena Ferrante and follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. After meeting as children in 1950s Naples, their story goes on to cover over 60 years, exploring the mystery of Lila – Elena’s brilliant best friend and, in a way, her worst enemy. The fourth, and final, installment of the saga, titled “Story of the Lost Child,” delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood. The final, 10-episode season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND debuts Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes dropping on subsequent Mondays.
SEPTEMBER 18 – Crave Original THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS *Series Premiere*
- The eight-episode, one-hour Crave Original docuseries, THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS, offers a rare, inside look at the Montreal Canadiens 2023-2024 season, as they set out to re-establish themselves as an NHL powerhouse. The docuseries takes viewers up close with players, coaches, executives, and diehard Habs fans, and tells the behind-the-scenes story of a great sports organization undergoing profound change. From the season-opening golf tournament, to training camp, to the excitement of the home opener, exclusive interviews with the team’s elite players including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Mike Matheson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and others, offer a glimpse into never-before-seen moments, both on and off the ice. The series is available to Crave audiences in English and French, with the English version featuring narration by Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos. THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, 18, with two episodes streaming on subsequent Wednesdays.
SEPTEMBER 19 – HBO Limited Original Series THE PENGUIN *Series Premiere*
- Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film, and also stars Cristin Milioti, and Rhenzy Feliz. The eight-episode limited series premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent new episodes are available for streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning with Episode 2 on Sunday, Sept. 29.
SEPTEMBER 27 – Crave Original SO LONG, MARIANNE *Series Premiere*
- Debuting days after what would have been the Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen’s 90th birthday, the eight-part series delves into the legendary love story between Cohen, and Norwegian Marianne Ihlen, that inspired countless Cohen songs. Set in the 1960s in Greece, Norway, and Canada, SO LONG, MARIANNE is an intimate tale of two lonely people falling in love, during a period of their life when they are trying to figure out who they are, and their place in the world, while one is becoming one of the most famous singers of all time. Starring Alex Wolff as Cohen and Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Marianne, plus Anna Torv and Noah Taylor, and Canadian actors Macha Grenon, Éric Bruneau, Kim Lévesque Lizotte, Robin L’Houmeau, with Canadian singer Patrick Watson contributing music. SO LONG, MARIANNE premieres with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 27 in both English and French, followed by one new episode on subsequent Fridays.
HIGHLIGHTS
STREAMING NOW – Crave’s BEST OF TIFF Collection
- Leading up to the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Crave’s BEST OF TIFF collection features notable films that celebrated their world premieres at the fest, including La La Land, Dazed and Confused, Boogie Nights, Alice Darling, Take This Waltz, as well as People’s Choice Award winner, The Fabelmans, and more.
STREAMING NOW – Crave’s INDIGENOUS STORIES Collection
- In honour of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Crave highlights Indigenous film and television content, available in its INDIGENOUS STORIES This collection highlights Canadian Screen Award-winning series, LITTLE BIRD, CTV Original Comedy ACTING GOOD, as well as TAUTUKTAVUK, THUNDER BAY, and Returning Home, among others.
SEPTEMBER 1 – RESERVATION DOGS *The Complete Series*
- From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, RESERVATION DOGS is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of, and behind the camera. Every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world. All three seasons of RESERVATION DOGSland on Crave beginning Sunday, Sept. 1.
SEPTEMBER 6 – STARZ Original POWER BOOK II: GHOST *Season 4B Premiere*
- Following part one of the final season of STARZ Original POWER BOOK II: GHOST, which uncovered unanswered high-stakes questions, part two showcases the adage “Like father, Like son.” Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions.. Part two of the final season premieres on Friday, Sept. 6 on Crave.
SEPTEMBER 27 – CHRIS REDD: WHY AM I LIKE THIS? *Comedy Special*
- In his first one-hour stand-up comedy special, Chris Redd returns to his hometown of St. Louis to highlight pivotal parts of his life that made him into the person he is today. Redd’s comedic stylings explore his days of living like Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin’” music video, realizing he’d been chasing someone else’s dreams — the NBA, SNL, and becoming the next Notorious B.I.G., and how his therapist taught him that even if he’ll never be tall enough to dunk, he can still grow as a person. CHRIS REDD: WHY AM I LIKE THIS? is written and performed by Chris Redd; executive produced by Conan O’Brien, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, J.P. Buck, John Irwin, and Brooke Shoemaker. CHRIS REDD: WHY AM I LIKE THIS? premieres Friday, Sept. 27 on Crave.