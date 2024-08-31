ETALK Partners with Shark for Star-Studded Film Festival Coverage

ETALK, Canada’s longest-running entertainment news program, returns to cover September’s film festival season with brand partner SharkNinja, a global leader in innovative home and beauty appliances.

From exclusive in-show segments to captivating digital and social media content, SharkNinja is the go-to brand for all-things home and beauty at ETALK during this year’s festival season. From getting ready with Shark Beauty to making home upkeep easy, Shark is there to empower the most fun festival season yet. The exciting collaboration extends beyond the screen, with Shark sponsoring both the ETALK Shark Film Festival Kickoff Cocktail Party and the ETALK Shark Lounge.

Hosted at Mademoiselle in downtown Toronto, the ETALK Shark Film Festival Kickoff Cocktail Party brings together A-list talent, industry insiders, and media personalities. SharkNinja adds to the festivities with fabulous giveaways, exclusive product displays, and The Shark Penthouse Suite, an interactive space where guests can #MessMore and live their best festival lives while freshening up their red carpet looks. Meanwhile, the ETALK Shark Lounge at Bell Media headquarters is a hub of activity throughout festival season, offering a dedicated space for exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Returning for a third year as an ETALK partner, Peroni Nastro Azzurro provides an all-access pass to The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, an immersive terrazza where guests can experience the very best of Italian hospitality complete with an exclusive red carpet fan zone that promises some of the best views of the star-studded action. Enjoy a complementary selection of the new Mediterranean-inspired Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri, alongside Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, and an exclusive aperitivo menu curated by International Celebrity Chef, David Rocco.

ETALK is the ultimate destination for entertainment coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival® (TIFF). From the most-anticipated red carpets to exclusive interview highlights and star sightings, ETALK is there bringing audiences daily, multi-platform coverage beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can catch the action on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app and follow @etalkctv on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X for round-the-clock updates.

Ahead of TIFF, ETALK launches its 23rd season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT with ETALK PRESENTS: BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE. The 30-minute special, hosted by ETALK Anchor Tyrone Edwards, features exclusive interviews with stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Jenna Ortega ahead of the theatrical release of the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s classic film, Beetlejuice. ETALK’s fall lineup promises to keep audiences glued to their seats with exclusive celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes access to the biggest titles in Hollywood, and all the hottest celebrity news. The new season marks the return of the popular Texting Fans series on ETALK’s YouTube page, which just celebrated its 100K subscriber milestone. The season also sees ETALK head south to Los Cabos, Mexico for a captivating five-part series showcasing the region’s incredible diversity, from its breathtaking beaches and dramatic desert landscapes to its world-class culinary scene and thriving artistic community.