173 Hours Of Premium New Content Join Slice’s Fall Schedule

Slice, as the Corus network delivers a bigger and broader programming slate than ever before. While continuing to be home to premium reality content featuring real-life experiences and iconic talent, Slice expands deals with trusted studio partners to feature new unscripted genres including true crime and daily news. Starting this Fall, Slice's schedule will include The Daily Show, Love After Lockup, True Crime News, The Braxtons, and more, with 173 hours of immersive new content. Slice and all of the new content is available to stream on STACKTV

“For over 30 years, Slice has delivered an irresistible blend of real-life drama, heartwarming stories, and unparalleled entertainment, consistently evolving to meet the changing needs of our viewers,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. “This fall, we’re thrilled to introduce a bold new chapter for Slice, expanding into the unscripted space while remaining true to the core DNA of our Corus-owned network.”

As previously announced, Slice brings audiences the most trusted voices in political satire with The Daily Show beginning Monday, September 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Jon Stewart will continue to host every Monday night through the 2024 election cycle, while the show’s News Team will share hosting duties Tuesdays-Thursdays.

The hugely popular True Crime News: The Podcast evolves into a weekly broadcast series with True Crime News, Season 1 (260×30), premiering with back-to-back episodes starting Monday, September 16 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Veteran journalist and eight-time Emmy® award winner, Ana Garcia, delivers 52 weeks of original content, delving into closed and active cases. Corus Entertainment’s podcast network, CuriousCast, also brings True Crime News: The Podcast under its banner.

Face to Face with Scott Peterson (3×60), premiering Monday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, takes a new look at the notorious case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. Featuring his first on-camera interview since 2003, the series features conversations with those close to the conviction and covers the latest development of the Los Angeles Innocence Project taking over Scott’s case.

New true-crime series Deadly Waters with Captain Lee (8×60), premieres Monday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Captain Lee uses his nautical expertise to unravel the most remarkable, unsolved crimes on the high seas. Then, The Real Murders of Los Angeles (8×60) exposes the dark underbelly of the city’s glamorous façade, beginning Monday, November 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Coming later this fall, the documentary TikTok Star Murders (1×120) goes behind-the-screen into a shocking true crime case that stunned social media users across the globe.

Grammy-award winning recording artist, Toni Braxton, and her family of fierce females bring viewers into their home in The Braxtons (8×60), premiering Wednesday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the new series, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Next, go behind-the-scenes with the football stars of the Premier League in Season 1 of Married to the Game (UK) (5×60, 1×65), premiering Wednesday, October 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New series Tia Mowry: My Next Act (8×60), follows the multi-talented actress as she navigates life for the first time truly on her own, premiering this fall.

Season 6A of Mama June: Family Crisis (10×60) joins Slice on Thursday, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as the family faces their biggest challenges and triumphs yet as Alana crosses the graduation stage; Mama continues to conquer her past mistakes and Pumpkin does everything in her power to keep it all together. Debuting this fall, Love After Lockup Season 5A (20×90, 2×60) premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup Season 5B (10×90) premieres Tuesday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, sharing stories of love beyond prison walls. Plus, a Married at First Sight, Season 18 (2×120 specials, 10×120 eps) joins the schedule, beginning Friday, October 4 at 9 p.m.

Slice’s primetime lineup continues to be supported by movies and comedy marathons, including new addition The Goldbergs, as well as Will & Grace, The Neighborhood, and Ghosts. Current seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, and The Real Housewives of Orange County will finale this fall, with streaming on STACKTV available into 2025.

Slice can be streamed via can be streamed via STACKTV , available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.