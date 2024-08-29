Rogers to Bring Premium Content to Canadians With Launch of Popular TV Channels

Building on its recent announcement of blockbuster multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, Rogers Communications today announced plans to launch TV channels for HGTV, Food Network, Magnolia, Discovery ID, Discovery, and Bravo.

“We’re delivering the best combination of linear channels and on-demand content from these coveted brands, building on Rogers investment to bring Canadians the best sports and entertainment in the way they want to watch it,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Beginning this fall, Bravo will have new seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 5 premieres on September 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), The Real Housewives of New York City (Season 15 premieres on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm, and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Additionally, the channel will have returning seasons from Bravo’s biggest unscripted franchises – The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Summer House, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules and more.

Canadians can watch the Bravo channel through their TV service providers, on Citytv.com, and available soon on Citytv+ through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Beginning January 1, Rogers will launch TV channels for HGTV, Food Network, Magnolia, Discovery ID, and Discovery. In addition, content from Cooking, OWN, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, and Discovery Science will be available on demand and via Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels.