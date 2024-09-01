Streaming September 2024 on CBC Gem

CBC Gem will provide live daily coverage of the PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES from August 28 through September 8

CBC’s fall season kicks off with THE NEW WAVE OF STANDUP Season 5 (Sept. 6), featuring 12 emerging Canadian comedians; YOU CAN’T ASK THAT Season 3 (Sept. 13), providing a platform for disabled Canadians to tell their stories; long-running satirical sketch comedy series THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES Season 32 (Sept. 17); THE PASSIONATE EYE, premiering with 2024 Hot Docs Audience Award winner Yintah (Sept. 18); DRAGONS’ DEN Season 19 (Sept. 26), welcoming new Dragon Brian Scudamore and celebrity Dragon Simu Liu; and audience favourites HEARTLAND (Sept. 29) and MURDOCH MYSTERIES (Sept. 30), each returning for their 18th season

September sees the premieres of new original docuseries PAID IN FULL: THE BATTLE FOR BLACK MUSIC (Sept. 21) from executive producers Idris and Sabrina Elba, exploring the history of racial injustice in the music industry and Black artists’ ongoing fight for fair compensation, and Tanya Talaga’s deeply personal look at Canada’s Indian residential school system, THE KNOWING (Sept. 25)

The third edition of THE LEGACY AWARDS, hosted by Adrian Holmes, features performances, award presentations, and tributes honouring established and emerging Black Canadian talent (Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT)

Acclaimed international series include TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (Sept. 1) based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and starring Emmy-nominee Kathryn Hahn as an unlikely advice columnist; new seasons of LOUDERMILK (Sept. 13) starring Ron Livingston and KILLING EVE (Sept. 20) starring Golden Globe-winner Sandra Oh and Emmy-winner Jodie Comer; and the Emmy-nominated final season of RESERVATION DOGS (Sept. 6)

The exclusive Canadian premiere of two-part documentary SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW (Sept. 1) provides a unique perspective on the Prince’s life and his fall from grace

New CBC Films titles available to stream include David Cronenberg’s latest body-horror CRIMES OF THE FUTURE (Sept. 6) with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart; ALL MY PUNY SORROWS (Sept. 14) based on Miriam Toews’ best-selling novel and starring Alison Pill and Sarah Gadon; HAPPY PLACE (Sept. 21), a film about community, survival and love; and CARMEN (Sept. 21) with Natascha McElhone

Friday feature films include romantic comedies THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY (Sept. 13) and THE END OF SEX (Sept. 20), plus period drama AMMONITE (Sept. 27) starring Oscar-winner Kate Winslet and Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan

CBC Kids original titles include the return of animated series JEREMY & JAZZY (Sept. 2), with premiere “Hopscotch” featuring Barenaked Ladies and its new spinoff series PLAYING WITH STU (Sept. 2), plus Season 2 of MINI-JON AND MINI-MAPLE (Sept. 3) based on the books by popular author and cartoonist Alex A, and new series GO TOGO (Sept. 2) about a subway car and his transportation friends, created using animatronics

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (8×30, Drama, ABC Signature/Hello Sunshine, USA)

Begins streaming Sunday, September 1

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling collection, TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is about a woman whose marriage is on its last leg; whose daughter barely talks to her; and whose writing career is non-existent. So when a friend suggests taking over an advice column, Clare thinks she’s the last person for the job…when she may be completely qualified. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, Tanzyn Crawford and Merritt Wever. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series (Kathryn Hahn) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series (Merritt Wever) at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

RESERVATION DOGS Season 3 (10×30, Comedy, FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, September 6

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, RESERVATION DOGS is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. Season three is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumours, revenge and healing. Nominated for four 2024 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai).

LOUDERMILK Season 3 (10×30, Comedy, Primary Wave Entertainment, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, September 13

Loudermilk (Ron Livingston) meets the hot-tempered previous leader of the recovery group and discovers the real-world impact of an unfair album review he once wrote.

KILLING EVE Season 3 (8×60, Drama, Sid Gentle Films, BBC America, Endeavour Content, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, September 20

The award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. Starring Golden Globe-winner Sandra Oh and Emmy-winner Jodie Comer.

DOCUMENTARIES

SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW (2×90, Documentary, directed by Paula Wittig, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Sunday, September 1

SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW tells the inside story of his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019, and asks the question, ‘Why did he do it?’ The definitive Andrew biography, the two episodes feature the twists and turns of palace intrigue, secret conversations, and the Queen’s involvement, told through the lens of the infamous BBC Newsnight interview that shook the monarchy to its core. With exclusive interviews and unprecedented access, the series provides a unique perspective on the Prince’s life, offering an in-depth look at the chain of events that led to his downfall. The series features interviews with renowned journalist Emily Maitlis, who gives a first-hand account of the nerve-wracking preparations and the interview that forever changed Prince Andrew’s life. The series also features Sam McAlister, the BBC Newsnight producer who spent over a year negotiating the interview with the Palace and securing the scoop of a lifetime. Using rare archive footage, as well as exclusive interviews with palace insiders and those who know Prince Andrew best, SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW unravels the web of scandal that led to his spectacular fall from grace.

FEATURE FILMS

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE (107min, Drama/Horror, written and directed by David Cronenberg, Canada/Greece/United Kingdom/France) *CBC Films title*

Begins streaming Friday, September 6

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed. Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY (108mins, Comedy, written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, September 13

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

ALL MY PUNY SORROWS (103min, Drama, directed by Michael McGowan, Canada) *CBC Films title*

Begins streaming Saturday, September 14

Based on Miriam Toews’ best-selling novel, ALL MY PUNY SORROWS unexpectedly infuses wry humour into this heart-wrenching story of two loving sisters: one a gifted pianist (Sarah Gadon) obsessed with ending her life, the other a struggling writer (Alison Pill) who, in wrestling with this decision, makes profound discoveries about herself.

THE END OF SEX (87min, Comedy, directed by Sean Garrity, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, September 20

After sending their kids away to a week-long sleepaway camp for the first time, Emma and Josh, feeling the pressures of parenting, realize they have the house to themselves which can only mean one thing – a perfect opportunity to have as much sex as they want. There is only one problem: they are shocked to discover their love making has become stagnant. Freaked out that this could be a sign of their relationship in decline, Emma and Josh desperately embark on a series of adventures that will push their marriage to the brink in the hopes of reinvigorating their sex life. Starring Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, Snow Cake) and Jonas Chernick, THE END OF SEX premiered at TIFF 2022.

HAPPY PLACE (103min, Drama, directed by Helen Shaver, Canada) *CBC Films title*

Begins streaming Saturday, September 21

HAPPY PLACE explores the time that seven women spend together at an in-patient care facility: all so different, but with one thing in common – they have all attempted suicide. Samira’s (Clark Backo) attempt stems from PTSD after a violent sexual assault several years earlier, and her fellow residents have personal stories that intersect with her own – sophisticated Celine (Marie-Eve Perron), ribald Mildred (Mary Walsh), haughty Rosemary (Pamela Mala Sinha), good natured Nina (Liisa Repo-Martell, reprising the role she originated on stage), and competitive Joyce (Sheila McCarthy). Trying to lead them all to healing is psychiatrist Louise (Tara Rosling), holding the centre of this diverse and kinetic group. Some women will leave the safety of the clinic, for better or for worse, and others will stay, hopefully to heal and not to break. HAPPY PLACE is a film about community, survival and most of all – love. Based on the real-life story of screenwriter and playwright Pamela Mala Sinha.

CARMEN (87min, Drama, written and directed by Valerie Buhagiar, Canada/Malta) *CBC Films title*

Begins streaming Saturday, September 21

In a small Mediterranean village in Malta, Carmen (Natascha McElhone) has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. When the Church abandons her and she is mistaken for the new priest, Carmen begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light.

AMMONITE (117mins, Drama, written and directed by Francis Lee, UK/Australia)

Begins streaming Friday, September 27

In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.

CBC KIDS ORIGINALS

GO TOGO (27×5, Gazelle Automations)

Begins streaming Monday, September 2

Produced using real animatronic characters and handmade sets, the new CBC Kids preschool series follows Togo the subway car and his friends Stella the streetcar and Wheeler the bus, as they make stops, pick up passengers, and explore the big city of Transitville. The series will introduce three to five year-olds to early math concepts through the fun and excitement of big public transit vehicles (in miniature scale).

JEREMY & JAZZY Season 2 (28×2, Verite Films)

Begins streaming Monday, September 2

The JUNO and Canadian Screen Award-nominated animated preschool series, about how music and friendship create joy and starring Jeremy Fisher and Aiza Ntibarikure, returns for a new season, with season premiere episode “Hopscotch” featuring Barenaked Ladies.

PLAYING WITH STU (40×1, Verite Films)

Begins streaming Monday, September 2

A spinoff of JEREMY & JAZZY, join Stu the mouse and his friends as they have fun trying new things, making mistakes, and exploring the world around them.

MINI-JON AND MINI-MAPLE Season 2 (44×3.5, Happy Camper Media)

Begins streaming Tuesday, September 3

Mini-Jon and Mini-Maple are undergoing their training in the most secretive and technologically advanced Agency in the world! It’s like school, but with less boredom, more explosions, and an adorable giant mutant eye to play with!

LIFESTYLE

CHATEAU DIY Season 7 (B) (17×60, Lifestyle, Spark Media, UK)

Begins streaming Monday, September 30

Narrated by Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, CHÂTEAU DIY follows courageous château-owners as they tackle monumental reno projects and transform worn-yet-wonderful castles across France. From first-time buyers to seasoned homeowners with grand expansion plans, every episode focuses on three unique transformation stories and restoration trials, tales, and tribulations.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN OCTOBER

THE BABADOOK

CATASTROPHE Seasons 1 and 2

D.I. RAY Season 2

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW Season 8

JOAN

STILL STANDING Season 10

VIGIL Season 1