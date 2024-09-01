BritBox – September 2024 Listings

Suspense-Filled September: Season 2 of Martin Freeman’s Police Procedural The Responder Lands on BritBox

BritBox fan favorites The Bay and The Tower return in thrilling September lineup

Returning fan favorites The Bay S5 and The Tower S3 premiere on BritBox September 18 and 26, respectively. True crime drama Des starring BAFTA-winner David Tenant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) about notorious Scottish serial Killer, Dennis Nilsen, arrives on the 4th.



September 2, 2024: Man Down S1 | New to BritBox | 7 x 30′ | All at Once

Written by and starring Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners, BAFTA-nominated star of Cuckoo) as Dan, a walking disaster-area and child-trapped-in-a-man’s-body whose world is consistently staggering towards collapse. Crushing character flaws, an unwanted teaching job, uniquely dysfunctional friends and a wilfully insane family conspire to keep this Man Down.



September 4, 2024: Des | New to BritBox | 3 x 60′ | All at Once

Des is a true-crime drama focusing on one of the most infamous criminal cases in UK history – Dennis Nilsen. Known as the ‘kindly killer’, Nilsen (David Tennant, Good Omens, Broadchurch) was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of London’s Soho from 1978 to 1983. He would meet and befriend these men before offering them food or lodgings for the evening back at his North London flat. His victims were often homeless or living off grid, having slipped through the cracks of 1980s British society and were therefore welcoming of this stranger’s apparent generosity. When he was finally caught on 9 February 1983, Nilsen had murdered a total of fifteen men over a period of five years, making him Britain’s most prolific serial killer of the time.



September 5, 2024: The Responder S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | 2x Weekly

The Responder season 2 sees Martin Freeman (The Office UK, Sherlock) return to his dark, gritty best. The new series picks up six months after the last one left off. Carson (Freeman) is busy trying to better himself as a police officer and as a father to his daughter, Tilly (Romi Hyland-Rylands, For Her Sins). However, the recurrent trauma of the night officer beat continues. And, in an effort to finally free himself, he seeks a day job. Meanwhile, having been dragged into the mud by her partner, Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo, Some Girls, Timewasters) is attempting to rebuild her life. She begins the season furious with Chris, but, after going on to work with a sequence of ‘normal’ coppers, finds that she has more in common with her former partner than she’s perhaps willing to admit.



September 6, 2024: Charles III: The Coronation Year | New to BritBox | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

After Elizabeth II’s longest reign in British history, King Charles III had to lead his family and his people in mourning his mother. At the same time, he had to embrace his destiny on the most famous throne in the world. With exclusive inside access, CHARLES III: THE CORONATION YEAR follows King Charles and Queen Camilla through landmark moments of their first year.



September 9, 2024: Man Down S2 | New to BritBox | 7 x 30′ | All at Once

Dan (Greg Davies, The Inbetweeners, Cuckoo) is still trapped in a teaching job he despises and rejected by the girl he thinks will solve everything, Miss Lipsey (Stella Gonet, The House of Eliott), so he turns his attentions to self-improvement.



September 10, 2024: Forensics: The Real CSI S1 | New to BritBox | 3 x 60′ | All at Once

Multiple cameras follow serious crime investigations in real time, revealing the crucial role cutting-edge forensic science now plays in bringing criminals to justice. In the opening episode, the forensics team must identify an unknown gunman from evidence left at the scene of a shooting, and determine the cause of death of a body found under suspicious circumstances.



September 16, 2024: Man Down S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Dan’s (Greg Davies, The Inbetweeners, Cuckoo) incompetence in the classroom means he is facing a disciplinary. Should he ditch the teaching job he despises and follow his heart to a new adventure? New characters include an Eastern European caretaker and Deadalus, the boyfriend of Dan’s mum. Meanwhile Jo (Roisin Conaty, The Cleaner) is still happily chasing harebrained projects, Brian (Mike Wozniak, The Cleaner) is coming to terms with life as a single man, and Aunt Nesta (Stephanie Cole, Gentleman Jack, Coronation Street) is on hand to offer a firm guiding hand.



September 18, 2024: The Bay S5 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | 2x Weekly

When 23-year-old university student, Hannah (Sarah Eve, Death on the Nile), is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve. Jenn (Marsha Thomason, White Collar, Lost), who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family. With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case and uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community. As intensity increases and the team peels back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family.



September 23, 2024: Man Down S4 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Dan (Greg Davies, The Inbetweeners, Cuckoo) has quit his teaching job and is applying his unique work ethic to a new profession. With Aunt Nesta (Stephanie Cole, Gentleman Jack, Coronation Street) and his mum in a retirement village, Dan’s also on a hunt to find his soon-to-be family a home and embarks on a journey to rediscover a terrible truth about a misremembered friendship.



September 26, 2024: The Tower S3 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 4 x 60′ | Weekly

Two years after we last saw her, Sarah (Gemma Whelan, Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack) is called to investigate the stabbing of a teenage boy. The case brings her into contact with Lizzie (Tahirah Sharif, The Haunting of Bly Manor), now balancing life as detective and mother, and into conflict with Kieran (Emmett J Scanlan, The Fall, Peaky Blinders), who is running Operation Perseus, targeting drug kingpin Shakiel. Kieran is working with Steve, who has gone undercover to infiltrate Shakiel’s empire. The focus of Sarah and Kieran’s conflict is 15-year-old Ryan (Lamar Waves), who witnessed the fatal stabbing but is also a key part of Shakiel’s inner circle. As Perseus heads to its shocking climax, Ryan will have a surprising role to play.