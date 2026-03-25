Corus Entertainment Celebrates 50 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations and Congratulates Its Creative Teams and Production Partners

Corus Entertainment congratulates its creative teams and production partners on earning 50 Canadian Screen Awards nominations, as announced today by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. Spanning a wide range of key categories and genres – from scripted and factual to news, lifestyle and kids – this recognition reflects Corus’ commitment to Canadian Original programming, strong creative partnerships, and storytelling that connects with audiences nationwide.

Corus is proud to celebrate our talented creative teams and esteemed production partners on these well-deserved recognitions from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television,” said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing. “Building on our longstanding relationships with Canada’s top producers and creators, we remain committed to collaborating on purposeful commissions that champion homegrown talent and deliver best-in-class content. These nominations reflect the strength, creativity, and impact of Canadian-made storytelling, and reinforce our commitment to provide premium entertainment that resonates with audiences nationwide.”

“Global News is honoured to once again be recognized with nominations in key categories,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News and Corus Audio. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent both on air and behind the scenes, and reflect our team’s commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality journalism that informs and connects Canadians from coast to coast.”

See below for the full list of Corus’ 2026 Canadian Screen Awards nominations.

GLOBAL – 3 Nominations

Global receives two nominations for its premium drama series Murder in a Small Town and one nomination for hit legal drama Family Law.

Murder in a Small Town – 2 Nominations

Best Photography, Drama – Masterpiece (Alberg Productions S2 Inc. – Mark Berlet)

Best Guest Performance – Masterpiece (Alberg Productions S2 Inc. – Noah Reid)



Family Law – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Drama Series – Play It Straight (Lark Productions, Seven24 – Corey Liu)

GLOBAL NEWS – 5 Nominations

Global News celebrates three nominations for Global National including Best National Newscast, Best News Anchor, National, Dawna Friesen, and Best National Reporter, Mike Armstrong, as well as nominations for Best News Anchor, Local, Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus, and Best Local Newscast for Global News Hour at 6 BC.

Global National – 3 Nominations

Best National Newscast (Corus Entertainment)

Best News Anchor, National (Corus Entertainment – Dawna Friesen)

Dawna Friesen) Best National Reporter (Corus Entertainment – Mike Armstrong)

Global BC – 1 Nomination

Best News Anchor, Local (Global, Corus Entertainment – Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus)

Global News Hour at 6 BC – 1 Nomination

Best Local Newscast (Global, Corus Entertainment)

FLAVOUR NETWORK – 8 Nominations

Flavour Network touts eight nominations across key titles. Top Chef Canada, the nation’s most prestigious culinary competition, garnered five nominations including Best Picture Editing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition, Best Achievement in Casting, Non-Fiction, and more. Pamela’s Cooking with Love sees two nominations including Best Lifestyle Program or Series, and Big Burger Battle received a nod for Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition, Andrew Phung.

Top Chef Canada – 5 Nominations

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – Origin Stories (Insight Productions Ltd. – Eric Abboud, Deanne Marsh, Daniel Klimitz)

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition – Origin Stories (Insight Productions Ltd. – Andrew Gurney, Elianna Borsa, Pat Fairbairn, Jessica Graore, Mike Scott, Craig Anderson)

Best Sound, Lifestyle, Reality, or Entertainment – Film Fest (Insight Productions Ltd. – Luke McLean, Mark Krupka, Chandra Bulucon, Lisa Meitin)

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction – Bocuse D’or Showdown (Insight Productions Ltd. – Pete Faragher, Kevin Halliday, Braden Labonte)

Best Achievement in Casting, Non-Fiction (Insight Productions Ltd. – Daniel Klimitz)

Pamela’s Cooking with Love – 2 Nominations

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Fireworks Media Group – Robert Hardy, David Freeman)

Robert Hardy, David Freeman) Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Pamela and Chef Gregory Gourdet (Fireworks Media Group – Shawn Viens)

Big Burger Battle – 1 Nomination

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition (Nikki Ray Media Agency – Andrew Phung)

HOME NETWORK – 3 Nominations

Home Network is recognized with two nominations for fan-favourite series Beer Budget Reno including Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition, as well as Scott’s Vacation House Rules for Best Lifestyle Program or Series.

Beer Budget Reno – 2 Nominations

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition – No Booty in this Kitchen (Proper Television – Claudio Manni)

Best Picture Editing, Factual – No Booty in this Kitchen (Proper Television – Clare Elson)

Scott’s Vacation House Rules – 1 Nomination

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (MEM – Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, Kelly Wray, Bernice Kim, Nanci MacLean)

LIFETIME – 9 Nominations

Lifetime earns nine nominations across its slate of high-calibre TV movies, including four for Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life including Best TV Movie, three for Dying in Plain Sight including Best Direction, TV Movie, The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy, Part 1 for Best TV Movie, and The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy, Part 2 for Best Lead Performer, TV Movie.

Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life – 4 Nominations

Best TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Jordana Aarons, Vanessa Aprile-Welfle, Suzanne Berger, Hannah Pillemer, Arnie Zipursky, Dayna Zipursky)

Best Direction, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Stefan Brogren)

Best Writing, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Caitlin English)

(Neshama Entertainment – Caitlin English) Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Alexander Elliot)

Dying in Plain Sight – 3 Nominations

Best TV Movie, (Neshama Entertainment – Vanessa Aprile-Welfle, Suzanne Berger, Kyle Cooper, Hannah Pillemer, Jason Wan Lim, Arnie Zipursky, Bonnie Zipursky, Dayna Zipursky)

Best Direction, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Michelle Ouellet)

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment – Raffa Virago)

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy, Part 1 – 1 Nomination

Best TV Movie (All Canadian Entertainment – Darren Robson, Garrett VanDusen)

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy, Part 2 – 1 Nomination

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (All Canadian Entertainment – Olga Petsa)

The HISTORY® Channel – 1 Nomination

The HISTORY® Channel celebrates the nomination of Sounds Black, a limited series that traces the origins and impact of Black Music in Canada, for Best Direction, Documentary Series.

Sounds Black – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Documentary Series – The Seeds (Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films – Cazhhmere Downey)

TREEHOUSE – 9 Nominations

Treehouse sees nine nominations across its popular children’s series including four for Rubble & Crew including Best Pre-School Program or Series, three for The Way Home including Spotlight Award for Best Series, and Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express for Best Original Music, Animation.

Rubble & Crew – 4 Nominations

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Spin Master – Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Dan Mokriy, Dave Beatty)

Best Direction, Animation – The Crew Makes Christmas Magical (Spin Master – Dianna Basso, Trevor Hierons)

Best Sound, Animation – The Crew Lifts Up City Hall / The Crew Builds a Rotating Restaurant (Spin Master – Richard Spence-Thomas, Patton Rodrigues, Timothy Muirhead, Luke Dante, Bethany Masters, Kyle Peters)

Best Original Music, Animation – The Crew Makes Christmas Magical (Spin Master – Brian Pickett, Graeme Cornies, James Chapple)

The Way Home – 4 Nominations

Spotlight Award for Best Series (Neshama Entertainment – Suzanne Berger, John Calvert, Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky)

Spotlight Award for Best Direction – I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song (Neshama Entertainment – Michelle Latimer)

Spotlight Award for Best Writing – The Way Home – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet (Neshama Entertainment – Heather Conkie)

Spotlight Award for Best Performance – The Way Home (Neshama Entertainment – Kris Holden-Ried)

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express – 1 Nomination

Best Original Music, Animation (Nelvana, Mattel Television – Erica Procunier)

W NETWORK – 6 Nominations

W Network achieved six nominations with two for A Dance in the Snow including Best Lead Performer, TV Movie, two for Mistletoe Murders including Best Writing, Drama Series, and one nomination respectively for The Love Club Moms: Jo and Love on the Danube: Love Song for Best Writing, TV Movie

A Dance in the Snow – 2 Nominations

Best Sound, Fiction (Whizbang Films – Bryan Day, Mike Woroniuk, James Bastable, Will Stephens, Raiza Rodrigues)

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Whizbang Films – Erica Cerra)

Mistletoe Murders – 2 Nominations

Best Writing, Drama Series – Cold War – Part 1 (Lionsgate Canada – Ken Cuperus)

Best Original Music, Drama – ’Twas the Fight Before Christmas – Part 2 (Lionsgate Canada – Rob Melamed, Ryan McLarnon)

The Love Club Moms: Jo – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, TV Movie (Nikki Ray Media Agency – Barbara Kymlicka)

Love on the Danube: Love Song – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, TV Movie (Leif Films Meda Inc.)

YTV – 6 Nominations

YTV received six nominations for premium dance drama The Next Step including Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, as well as Mermicorno: Starfall for Best Writing, Animation.

The Next Step – 5 Nominations

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Boat Rocker Studios Limited – Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Romeo Candido, Amy Cole, Jon Rutherford, Amy Wright, Andrée Bagosy, Duana Taha, Jan Caruana, Bradley Vermunt)

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth – The Comeback (Boat Rocker Studios Limited – Shelagh O’Brien)

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth – Dreamers in Tune (Boat Rocker Studios Limited – Romeo Candido)

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth – Super Massive Mega Star (Boat Rocker Studios Limited – Amy Cole)

Best Picture Editing, Children’s or Youth – Finale (Boat Rocker Studios Limited – Steve Bedernjak)

Mermicorno: Starfall – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Animation – Aftershocks (Atomic Cartoons – Jocelyn Geddie)