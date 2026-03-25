CBC Celebrates 224 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

CBC and its creative and production partners have received 224 nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, reflecting the national public broadcaster’s commitment to Canadian content, creators and communities. The awards will be presented Wednesday, May 27 to Sunday, May 31, culminating on May 31 with The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Andrew Phung from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto and beginning at 8 p.m. (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global, and STACKTV. The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards is Canada’s biggest night in entertainment, with legendary icons and rising stars coming together to honour the very best in homegrown film and television.

View the full list of CBC nominations

Highlights of CBC’s Canadian Screen Award nominations include the following:

CBC original comedy North of North earns 20 nominations, leading all 2026 Canadian Screen Award nominations overall.

CBC News received 26 nominations in 17 categories including five nominations for The Fifth Estate; four nods for The National including Best National Newscast and Best News Anchor, National for Adrienne Arsenault; and three nods each for About That with Andrew Chang, Marketplace and CBC News Network. CBC regional news programs received six nominations in four categories for excellence, for Montreal (2), Prince Edward Island (1), Newfoundland and Labrador (1), Ottawa (1) and Winnipeg (1). CBC Indigenous also received one nomination, and the CBC Visual Investigations Unit was nominated for Best News or Information Segment for “Tracking Canada’s Fascist Fight Clubs.”

CBC’s original scripted programming earned 116 nominations , including Best Comedy Series nominations for North of North and Son of a Critch ; and Best Drama Series nominations for Plan B , Saint-Pierre , and Wild Cards . Comedy (47): CBC, APTN and Netflix original series North of North garners 20 nominations including Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Performer for Anna Lambe, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Writing and Best Direction, Comedy, and many more; Small Achievable Goals (12) including Best Lead Performers for Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Direction and Best Writing, Comedy, and more; Son Of A Critch (8) including Best Comedy Series and Best Writing, Comedy; and This Hour Has 22 Minutes (4) including Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance; Halifax Comedy Fest 2026 (1), The New Wave of Standup (1), and Winnipeg Comedy Festival 2024 (1). Drama (27): Allegiance (7) including Best Lead Performer for Supinder Wraich and Best Direction, Drama Series; Saint-Pierre (6) including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series for Allan Hawco; Murdoch Mysteries (5); Plan B (3) including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series for Carolina Bartczak; Wild Cards (3) including Best Drama Series; and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series for Michelle Morgan in Heartland . Acquired TV movie Jingle Bell Love garnered two nominations, including Best Direction, TV Movie and Best Lead Performer, TV Movie for Delia Lisette Chambers.

programming earned , including Best Comedy Series nominations for and ; and Best Drama Series nominations for , , and .

CBC Kids has garnered 31 nominations, led by The Unstoppable Jenny Garcia with seven nominations including Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series and two nods for Best Lead Performer, Children’s or Youth for Byron Abalos and Ava Louise Murchison, while Mittens & Pants received six nominations, including Best Pre-School Program or Series. Macy Murdoch received three nominations including Best Lead Performer, Children’s or Youth by Shailyn Pierre-Dixon; as did Gangnam Project, including Best Children’s or Youth Program or Series. The following received two nominations: Bestest Day Ever with My Best Friend including for Best Pre-School Program or Series; The Bravest Knight including for Best Voice Performance for Emily Hampshire; Go Togo including for Best Writing, Pre-School; Lana Longbeard including for Best Animated Program or Series; and Let’s Go Bananas! including for Best Pre-School Program or Series; while CBC Kids Reads 2025 and Toopy and Binoo Fabulous Adventures each received one.

CBC Gem series received 11 nominations, led by acquisition Settle Down with nine nominations including Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series for Alexander Nunez and five nods for Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series. CBC Gem original You’re My Hero also garnered two nominations including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction and Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series for Sean Towgood.

CBC’s original unscripted and arts programming has received 23 nominations including: Four nominations for The 2025 JUNO Awards including Best Live Entertainment Special; three nominations for The Great Canadian Baking Show ; three nominations for Canada’s Ultimate Challenge including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series; two nominations each for The Assembly (including for Best Factual Series), Dragons’ Den (including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series), Still Standing (including for Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Jonny Harris) and FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2025 , including for Best Host, Web Program or Series by Lisa Berry. One nomination each for Bollywed ; Celebrating Our Canada, Loud and Proud ; Family Feud Canada (Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Gerry Dee); Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan ; and Here & Queer (Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction).

has received 23 nominations including:

CBC and documentary Channel documentary titles received a total of 27 nominations including: Four nominations for documentary Channel’s The Spoils ; three nominations each for The Passionate Eye titles Don’t Come Upstairs and Michelle Ross: Unknown Icon . The Nature of Things received three nominations, including two for Foodspiracy and the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for Animal Pride . Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery received two nominations including Best Feature Length Documentary. The following each received two nominations: The Good Canadian (including for Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program), Stuff the British Stole (including for Best History Documentary Program or Series), and documentary Channel’s Blue Rodeo: Lost Together (including for Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series). There was one nomination each for The Passionate Eye titles Big Feminine Energy and The Ozempic Effect: Beyond The Waistline (Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program); documentary Channel’s Everest Dark , Gold Bars: Who the F*ck is Uncle Ludwig? (Best Documentary Program), and The Loneliest Race (Best Documentary Program). Acquisition Not Your Butter Chicken was also nominated for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information.

received a total of 27 nominations including:

CBC Sports received four nominations, including CBC Sports Presents with two nominations: Best Sports Analyst for Brian Stemmle and Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer for Rob Snoek. Both Stefanie Reid for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and Andi Petrillo for the Professional Women’s Hockey League on CBC received nominations for Best Sports Host.

CBC Films titles received 28 nominations including 40 Acres (10), Mile End Kicks (7), Out Standing (4), At the Place of Ghosts | Sk+te’kmujue’katik (2), Nika & Madison (2) and one nomination each for The Mother and the Bear and The Well, while acquisition The Girl Who Cried Pearls | La jeune fille qui pleurait des perles received one for Best Animated Short.