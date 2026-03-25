CBC and BBC documentary Speechless, examining a decade of clashes over speech and identity on college campuses, premieres April 14 on CBC and CBC Gem

CBC today announced the premiere of two-part POV documentary Speechless (2×90) from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ric Esther Bienstock (Enslaved, Tales From the Organ Trade) and Academy Award-winning executive producer Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side). Filmed on campuses in the U.S. and the U.K., the documentary brings together years of investigation and on-the-ground filmmaking to chronicle one of the most polarizing cultural shifts of our time. Speechless will broadcast commercial-free on CBC on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT), and will also be available to stream on CBC Gem as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 14. A CBC and documentary Channel Original produced in association with BBC, Speechless will also premiere in the U.K. on BBC Storyville and iPlayer.

The Sunday Magazine’s Piya Chattopadhyay will host an interview with filmmaker Bienstock at 9:30 p.m. (10 NT) on CBC TV following the commercial-free broadcast on April 14. Following the second part of the documentary on April 15, at 9:30 p.m. (10 NT) Chattopadhyay will host a panel conversation discussing the topics explored in the documentary.



For Speechless, Bienstock embedded herself inside some of the most divisive ideological conflicts reshaping higher education, following students, professors and administrators at institutions including Harvard, Cornell, Yale, Penn State, Evergreen State College, Stanford, the University of Sussex and New College of Florida. What emerges is an investigation into how debates over race, gender and social justice have evolved into a wider culture war, reshaping norms around free expression and fuelling viral outrage, professional fallout, and institutional upheaval.

“I wanted to challenge viewers, regardless of where they fall politically, and to reflect on what’s at stake when we lose the ability to speak across differences,” said Bienstock. “My hope is that Speechless will remind us that disagreement is not a threat; it’s a feature of democracy. The danger comes when we stop speaking to each other altogether.”

“As the national public broadcaster, we strive to inspire conversations and foster connections between different perspectives. In an era of increasing polarization, Speechless explores the vital need to bridge those gaps and ensure we are truly hearing each other,” said Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director, Unscripted Content, CBC. “We hope Ric’s thoughtful documentary encourages healthy dialogue and reflection.”

Speechless features voices across the ideological spectrum, from progressive organizers and critics of campus orthodoxy to conservative activists and institutional challengers, revealing contradictions, blind spots and unintended consequences on all sides. Blending verité filmmaking with raw protest footage, insider testimony, archival material, viral social media and animation, the documentary poses the urgent question: What happens when a society loses the ability to tolerate disagreement and power decides who gets to speak?