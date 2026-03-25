CBC News Expands Local Services in Hamilton

With JUNO Week underway, CBC today announced an expansion of local news services in the host city of Hamilton, Ontario, with a live audio weekday morning show and a weekly podcast to be added to the existing digital news offered by the station. CBC News will hire up to six new roles to support the added services, which will launch later this year.

“This is an exciting and important investment in Hamilton,” said Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of CBC News. “We will double-down on CBC service to the city and surrounding area with more daily news, current affairs programming and digital content.”

The expansion of CBC News local services in Hamilton will include the launch of a live audio daily weekday morning show featuring community interviews, news reports and survival information, including local traffic and weather updates, which will be available on HD Radio receivers (99.1-2) and other digital platforms as well as the CBC News app, the CBC Listen app and cbc.ca/hamilton .

CBC News’ local podcast slate will also grow with the new weekly podcast “This Is Hamilton.” Offering audiences an additional platform to stay connected to what’s happening in their community, “This is Hamilton” will bring the total number of CBC News local podcasts across the country to 16 pending the imminent launch of previously announced “This is Kelowna” and “This is Quebec.”

Read more about the Hamilton expansion in Fenlon’s new Editor’s Blog.

“Since CBC first opened its digital station here in 2012, Hamilton has grown rapidly, diversifying its economy while expanding its arts, culture, health and sciences sectors,” said Prasanna Rajagopalan, Senior Managing Director, Ontario, CBC News. “There are so many more Hamilton stories to tell and CBC News will be there to report them all.”

CBC News’ continued expansion strengthens the proximity pillar of CBC/Radio Canada’s Here for Canada strategy, which aims to increase the national public broadcaster’s presence, relevance, trust and relationship with communities across the country, by telling the stories that matter and elevating those stories to national audiences.

The additional CBC local services in Hamilton will launch in late 2026 and follow the recent announcement of 33 new journalists and 11 new bureaus in communities where CBC has little or no presence, increasing its footprint to 77 local stations and bureaus to deliver more trusted news and information across Canada.