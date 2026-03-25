Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet 2026 Broadcast Details

TV Series News

NETWORK

CIA (CBS / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

Yes, Chef! (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Marshals (CBS / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Doc (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Third season.

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville & High Potential (ABC) have been renewed for another season.

Abbott Elementary (ABC / Global) has been renewed for a Sixth season.

Best Medicine (FOX / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Animal Control (FOX) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

SPECIALTY

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel / W Network) 4th and Final Season Premieres April 19, 2026.

Neighbors (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Paradise (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

When Hope Calls (Great American Family) Season 3 Premieres April 26, 2026 on Super Channel Heart & Home.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.

The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Upcoming 5th season will be the Final Season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.

Industry (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Robin Hood (MGM+ / Super Channel Fuse) has been renewed for a Second season.

Euphoria (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres April 12, 2026.

STREAMING

School Spirits (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Late Bloomer (Crave) Season 3 Premieres April 24, 2026.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.

Wonder Man (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hacks (HBO Max / Crave) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 9, 2026.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second and Final season.

Cross (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

Project Runway Canada (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Night Agent (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.

House of David (Amazon Prime Video) Second Season Premieres March 27, 2026.

Gangs of Galicia (Netflix) Second Season Premieres April 3, 2026.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Third and Final Season Premieres May 13, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres April 19, 2026.

Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.

Beef (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 16, 2026.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres April 3, 2026.