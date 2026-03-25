Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet 2026 Broadcast Details

With echoes of October still resonating, the Toronto Blue Jays turn the page to their 50th season, and Sportsnet has every base covered. Sportsnet’s comprehensive coverage of everything Blue Jays begins with Opening Night on March 27 vs Athletics at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Sportsnet & Sportsnet+
- In the Booth – Dan Shulman delivers play-by-play, with analysis from Joe Siddall and Caleb Joseph.
- At the Desk – Jamie Campbell leads Blue Jays Central, joined by analysts Joseph and Madison Shipman for pre-, mid-, and post-game coverage.
- On the Field – Reporters Hazel Mae and Arden Zwelling bring the latest updates from the clubhouse and dugout.
- Insiders – Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith deliver breaking news and insights from across the league.
Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet Radio Network & On-Demand
- In the Booth – Ben Shulman has the call, alongside analyst Chris Leroux
- Beyond the ballpark, fans can catch all the latest headlines and in-depth analysis with:
- Blair & Barker – Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker return to break down the latest storylines every weekday (Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, and on-demand).
- Jays Talk – Blair and Barker also return for post-game breakdowns, with contributions from Sho Alli (Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet Radio Network, & on-demand).
- Jays Talk Plus – Hosted daily by Blake Murphy throughout the regular season beginning in May (Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, and on-demand).
- At the Letters – The go-to Blue Jays podcast returns, featuring Nicholson-Smith and Zwelling (on-demand).
Digital
- Sportsnet insiders Davidi, Nicholson-Smith, Zwelling, and David Singh provide exclusive interviews, breaking news, and expert analysis all season long on sportnet.ca and the Sportsnet App.